Ivory Coast vs Ecuador predictions: Too close to call in Philadelphia

Ecuador haven’t been beaten in almost two years. That record is unlikely to end at Philadelphia Stadium.

Best bets for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Ivory Coast and Ecuador to draw at odds of 2.80 on Stake

Both teams to score at odds of 2.17 on Stake

Enner Valencia to score or assist at odds of 3.02 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Ivory Coast 1-1 Ecuador

Goalscorers prediction - Ivory Coast: Yan Diomande - Ecuador: Enner Valencia

Ivory Coast return to the World Cup stage after missing the last two tournaments. They went unbeaten in their qualification journey and didn’t concede a single goal in 10 matches. A victory over France last week must have further boosted their confidence.

Ecuador have proven very difficult to beat. Brazil were the last team to defeat them back in September 2024. La Tri will be confident going into their opening fixture. Draws against Morocco and the Netherlands this year were solid results, and they have also recorded wins over Saudi Arabia and Guatemala, you can bridge the gap to the action by exploring the current Stake Promo Code.

Probable lineups for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Ivory Coast expected lineup: Fofana, Singo, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan, Sangare, Kessie, Inao, Pepe, Guessand, Diomande

Ecuador expected lineup: Galindez, Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, M. Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah, Plata, Angulo, E. Valencia

A sharing of the spoils

Both Ivory Coast and Ecuador head to the United States in good form, aiming to stamp their mark on the World Cup. Les Éléphants have only lost three games since the start of 2025, and only one of those was a competitive fixture. The South Americans, meanwhile, haven’t conceded more than once in a game since June 2024.

The Ivorians had to make a late change to their squad after Clement Akpa’s injury, with Christopher Operi coming in. However, Franck Kessie is likely to take his place in the XI for this one. The Ecuadorians are in very good shape as they go into their first game with a full-strength squad.

With neither side wanting to lose their opening fixture, it’d be no surprise if these two cancelled each other out. Both teams possess attacking quality and are resolute in defence. We expect a very tight affair in Pennsylvania, staying on top of these updates is easier than ever with the Stake App.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Bet 1: Ivory Coast and Ecuador to draw at odds of 2.80 on Stake

Tipping action at both ends

Despite the excellent defensive record of both sides, we can still see each of them landing a blow or two. Egypt scored three against CIV at the African Cup of Nations in January, and Ecuador only have one clean sheet in four matches. Neither concedes often, but both can be breached.

With players like Nicolas Pepe, Simon Adingra and Yan Diomande in his arsenal, Emerse Fae will be confident of getting goals. On the flip side, Sebastián Beccacece’s team are more defensively minded. They scored 11 in their last eight matches, failing to score in only one of them.

It should be an entertaining clash at Philadelphia Stadium. Both sides are likely to get on the scoresheet - even if we don’t see a winner by the final whistle.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.17 on Stake

The veteran striker to be the key

Former West Ham United man, Enner Valencia, will play in his third World Cup this summer. He’s got over 100 caps for his country, and his next goal will be his 50th at international level. Even at 36, he’s still an important figure for La Tricolor.

He was on the scoresheet in his last outing, the 1-1 draw with the Dutch. He'll be desperate to hit his half-century. Valencia is by no means the only threat on the pitch, but we think he’s the most likely to contribute to a goal. On top of his 49 strikes for Ecuador, he’s also picked up 15 assists.

Cote d’Ivoire have the better attacking talents, but that plethora of quality makes picking an individual very difficult. For that reason, we’re backing the ex-Everton loanee as our man to watch in front of goal. If you're planning to back Valencia to hit his 50th goal, using Best Betting Sites can give you a major advantage by offering live player prop markets, competitive anytime goalscorer odds, and seamless in-play cashouts.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Bet 3: Enner Valencia to score or assist at odds of 3.02 on Stake

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