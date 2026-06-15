England vs Croatia predictions: Three Lions to claim narrow win

Our betting expert expects a tight encounter between two European sides, with Harry Kane expected to make the difference in Dallas, staying on top of these updates is easier than ever with the best betting sites.

Best bets for England vs Croatia

England to win & Under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.16 on Stake

Both teams to score - No at odds of 1.72 on Stake

Harry Kane to score first at odds of 4.50 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - England 1-0 Croatia

Goalscorers prediction - England: Harry Kane

Since winning all eight matches in World Cup qualifying, England’s form has dipped slightly. The current Stake promo code is an essential tool for any fan following this development. They were unimpressive in March, drawing with Uruguay before losing to Japan in friendlies at Wembley. Thomas Tuchel’s side have since played twice in the USA, beating New Zealand and Costa Rica in warm-up games.

Croatia were also almost flawless in qualifying, dropping just two points as they secured their ticket to North America. They’ve opted for a tough schedule since then, and have won friendlies against Colombia and Slovenia by 2-1 margins. However, Zlatko Dalic’s team have also suffered two-goal defeats against both Brazil and Belgium in 2026.

Probable lineups for England vs Croatia

England expected lineup: Pickford, O’Reilly, Konsa, Guehi, James, Anderson, Rice, Gordon, Bellingham, Madueke, Kane

Croatia expected lineup: Livakovic, Gvardiol, Vuskovic, Sutalo, Perisic, Kovacic, Modric, Stanisic, Sucic, Kramaric, Budimir

England to make a winning start

While there have been a few underwhelming attacking displays, England’s overall defensive record under Thomas Tuchel is exceptional. Savvy players are already utilizing the Stake review to secure their position. They didn’t concede a single goal across their eight qualifying fixtures. The Three Lions have let in 0. 36 goals per 90 minutes on average since the German’s appointment.

England were 1-0 victors when these teams last met, in the group stage at Euro 2020. They’ll back themselves to defeat what is an ageing Croatian side again. Dalic relies on a number of players well over 30, while captain Luka Modric is now 40.

Nine of the Three Lions’ 11 victories under Tuchel have come in matches with three or fewer goals. Backing a repeat offers value in this Group L clash.

England vs Croatia Bet 1: England to win & Under 3.5 goals at odds of 2.16 on Stake

Dallas showdown to fail to ignite

With Ghana and Panama also in this group, neither side need to take great risks in their first match. Hot conditions in Texas will also slow the game down, and a cautious affair appears likely.

Croatia were also strong defensively during their qualifying campaign. They conceded just 0.50 goals per game on average. Only three of their eight fixtures saw both teams score.

Their vast tournament experience should ensure they remain awkward opponents this summer. Dalic’s side have conceded just 1.14 goals per game on average across the past two World Cups. They were the runners-up in 2018, before a third-placed finish in 2022.

Backing at least one of these teams to fail to score in Dallas could be the way to go. Both teams have netted in only one of England’s last 10 games.

England vs Croatia Bet 2: Both teams to score - No at odds of 1.72 on Stake

Kane to deliver again for the Three Lions

While England have shifted towards a different style of football under Tuchel, they remain dependent on individual player performances. Harry Kane is the most regular source of those, and he should be full of confidence following a fantastic season.

The Bayern Munich man scored 61 goals in 50 appearances for his club. He also netted eight times in eight outings during World Cup qualifying for England. The 32-year-old averaged 3.9 shots per game during that campaign.

Kane has opened the scoring for England on three occasions since the start of the 2025/26 season. He broke the deadlock with his 79th international goal in the recent 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand. Backing the former Tottenham striker to score first once more appears good value with an implied probability of 23.8%.

England vs Croatia Bet 3: Harry Kane to score first at odds of 4.50 on Stake

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