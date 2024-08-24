Wolves vs Chelsea Predictions: Blues to Win and Neto to Score Against His Old Club

After barely laying a glove on Arsenal in their opening day defeat, Wolverhampton Wanderers are back at Molineux to host Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea.

+

Wolves vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Wolves vs Chelsea

Chelsea to Win @ 1.72 with Parimatch , representing a 58% chance of Chelsea winning at Molineux.

, representing a 58% chance of Chelsea winning at Molineux. Both Teams to Score (No) @ 2.20 with Parimatch , representing a 45% chance for only one team to score in the game.

, representing a 45% chance for only one team to score in the game. Pedro Neto Anytime Goalscorer @ 3.50 with Parimatch, representing a 29% chance of Neto scoring against his former club.

Chelsea will build on Thursday night’s Europa Conference League victory with a 2-0 away win at Molineux.

New to Parimatch? Learn all about the Parimatch Bonus Code

Haven't joined Parimatch yet? Explore our comprehensive Parimatch Sign Up guide.

Discover the best online betting sites available in India

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Wolves and Chelsea go into this Sunday’s game still chasing their first points of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Both sides slipped to 2-0 defeats on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Hosts, Wolves, had an uphill task on the opening day against Arsenal at the Emirates. Gary O’Neil’s men were somewhat toothless throughout and had no answer to the Gunners’ ruthless first-half display.

They hope last season’s results against Chelsea are an omen for this weekend, with the Gold and Blacks having won both fixtures against the Blues in 2023/24. Wanderers will be without Nelson Semedo through suspension, but it’ll otherwise be an unchanged XI from the Arsenal loss.

As for Chelsea, they too limped to defeat on the opening weekend, as Manchester City left Stamford Bridge with all three points. The statistics suggest Enzo Maresca’s men put up stiff resistance, but City always had the Blues at arm’s length.

A hamstring injury means the club captain, Reece James, misses out this weekend for Chelsea. Maresca hopes his squad can build some momentum after their midweek Europa Conference League qualifying win over Servette. New signing Pedro Neto played almost an hour of the game before being rested with one eye on him facing his former club on Sunday.

Probable Lineups for Wolves vs Chelsea

The probable lineup for Wolves in 4-4-2:

Sa; Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Toti, Mosquera, Bellegarde, Podence, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Hwang, Cunha

The probable lineup for Chelsea in 4-2-3-1:

Sanchez; Gusto, Cucurella, Colwill, Fofana, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Felix, Palmer, Jackson

Visitors to get up and running with their first three points

Although Chelsea haven’t beaten Wolves in the Premier League since 2019, the Blues should kick-start their campaign with a straightforward win at Molineux. With the likes of Cole Palmer and new signings Joao Felix and Pedro Neto itching to start, Chelsea will have an industrious forward line full of attacking intent.

Centre forward, Nicolas Jackson, was rested on the bench for Chelsea’s midweek Europa Conference League exploits, so he’s fit and firing. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku will also be pushing for contention after an encouraging hour and a goal from the penalty spot.

Wolves vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to Win @ 1.72 with Parimatch

Wolves struggling for cohesion as they are still finding their feet

In their last two games, Wolves have failed to find the back of the net. They lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano in their final pre-season friendly, before their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

With Neto sold to this weekend’s opponents, Chelsea, their front line are still adapting to the new chemistry. Although the Brazilian forward, Matheus Cunha, has fond memories of facing Chelsea last season after scoring a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge, he was forced to feed off scraps against Arsenal and it could be more of the same on Sunday.

Wolves vs Chelsea Tip 2: Both Teams to Score (No) @ 2.20 with Parimatch

Neto backed to haunt his former employers with a weekend goal

Chelsea’s new Portuguese wide man, Pedro Neto, scored 11 goals in 111 appearances for Wolves in a five-year spell. The 24-year-old will be itching to start against his old club and what better way to announce yourself to your new fans than with a goal against your former employers?

Neto seems set to play to the right of Cole Palmer, with compatriot, Joao Felix, operating on the left of Palmer. This trio will be fluid and interchangeable, with Neto capable of beating his marker both ways, so if Rayan Ait-Nouri struggles to defend him, it could be a long afternoon for Wolves.