Pedro Neto Wolves 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Chelsea can't stop spending! Blues set to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves as clubs agree €63m package for Portuguese winger

Pedro NetoChelseaWolverhamptonPremier LeagueTransfers

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves for a fee worth up to £54 million ($68.8m/€63m).

  • Chelsea spent more than £100m on 8 signings
  • Blues agree to sign Wolves star Neto
  • Maresca's huge squad set to grow even more
