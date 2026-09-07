Whale.io is a legitimate crypto casino and sportsbook. It has 20+ sports and over 4000 casino games to choose from. Furthermore, it supports up to 8 cryptocurrencies.

For players who prefer to use cryptocurrencies for slots or sports betting, Whale.io casino is a platform that provides a convenient way to make deposits and withdrawals. Although the platform is relatively new, it has over 15 million users and a vast library of casino and sports betting games to choose from. As a result, we’ve given Whale.io a 9 out of 10. Find out why in our detailed Whale.io review below.

Whale.io India Overview

The Whale.io sportsbook and casino platform has many characteristics that indicate its legitimacy. Whenever you read a Whale.io review, consider the year it was founded, if it has a welcome offer, and whether you can get a promo code for slot or sports games. Here is a quick overview of Whale.io so you can make an informed decision.

Overview Year Founded 2023 USPs of the Platform 200% on your first deposit

5000+ daily sports events

Weekly and monthly bonuses Welcome Offer Up to 25% Daily Cashback and 200% Welcome Bonus. Players must be 18+. The minimum deposit amount to receive the bonus is 10 USDT (₹950). The wagering requirements are 1x. T&Cs apply. Promo Code GL*****E

Highlights of the Whale.io platform

Before you sign up for the Whale.io platform, check what benefits they have compared to other cryptocurrency casino sites in 2026. Here is a list of what you can expect on the Whale.io India gaming site.

Crypto-friendliness : When you read any Whale.io review, you’ll find that the platform provides a variety of crypto options. For example, you can use Bitcoin, Tether, and Ethereum, to name a few.

: When you read any Whale.io review, you’ll find that the platform provides a variety of crypto options. For example, you can use Bitcoin, Tether, and Ethereum, to name a few. Daily cashback : You can get up to 25% daily cashback using the Whale promo code. Plus, there are weekly and monthly bonuses for you to enjoy.

: You can get up to 25% daily cashback using the Whale promo code. Plus, there are weekly and monthly bonuses for you to enjoy. Whale Tokens : On the platform, you have the option to earn Whale tokens and turn them into NFTs. It’s the best way to turn your earned tokens into tradeable crypto.

: On the platform, you have the option to earn Whale tokens and turn them into NFTs. It’s the best way to turn your earned tokens into tradeable crypto. User-friendly deposits and withdrawals: Whale.io makes it easy for you to make deposits and withdraw your winnings. Simply visit your wallet, choose your cryptocurrency, and fill in your amount.

Whale.io Sportsbook Preview

Our Whale.io review has covered many important details about the platform, but what about its sportsbook section? The platform has a diverse sports betting market to suit any preference. As a player, you can place your crypto on cricket, boxing, table tennis, and even MMA.

Here are the most popular betting markets that Whale.io provides and the top leagues covered for each sport.

Football - English League Cup, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, ISL.

Basketball - NBA, WNBA, World Cup Qualification, Friendly Matches.

Table Tennis - Ukraine Setka Cup, TT Elite Series, Czech Republic League Pro.

Ice Hockey - NHL, Friendly Matches U20, Australia AIHL.

Volleyball - European Championship, Mediterranean Games, African Nations Championships.

Cricket - IPL, IWPL, Big Bash League, ICC World Cup, Ashes.

MMA - UFC, Bellator, PFL, Mixed Martial Arts MMA Fight Night.

Tennis - Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Australian Open, US Open.

Rugby League - Australia National Rugby League, Rugby League England.

Dota 2 - BLAST Slam, EPL Masters, Destiny League, Ultras Dota Pro, Mad Dogs League.

Sports Betting on Whale.io - Is it worth it?

Whale.io gives you a straightforward sports-betting experience. It allows you to switch between a variety of sporting events with an easy-to-use interface. You can find sporting events fast by clicking on the sportsbook tab. Pick the sport you want to bet on, such as cricket or football, check the odds, and place your wager.

One of the strongest points of Whale.io is the promotions that are available. The 200% welcome bonus can be appealing if you’re new to the platform. However, the casino site isn’t without its drawbacks. The developers could make the sports betting promotions and information clearer, like withdrawal conditions and the requirements for wagering.

Whale.io Casino Review

Once you’ve completed your Whale.io registration, you’ll have access to hundreds of popular casino games. As a new player, you’ll find three tabs under the casino section: slots, crypto games, and live casino.

Under the slots tab, there are games such as Gates of Olympus 1000, Sugar Rush 1000, Crash Crooks, and many more. Tap on the live casino tab to access table games like roulette, blackjack, and poker. Additionally, there are tournaments for crypto games such as What the Duck?, Keno, Crash, and Aviator.

Casino Section Games Available Live Casino Venice Roulette

Monaco VIP Blackjack 6

Whale Baccarat

Casino Hold'em Casino Games BOOK OF MINES

Dice Bonanza

Keno

Crash

What the Duck!?

Latest Whale.io Welcome Bonuses for 2026

One of the reasons Whale.io is so appealing to new players is because of the welcome bonus that’s provided. As mentioned throughout our Whale.io review, Indian players can get a 25% daily cashback and a 200% welcome bonus.

However, there are terms and conditions to this offer. Players must be 18 or older, and they must make a minimum deposit of ₹950 (10 USDT). Furthermore, you have to bet the bonus amount once before you can make a withdrawal.

Other Whale.io Promotions

Other than the 25% daily cashback promotion, there are other ways the platform provides rewards. Visit the site regularly to get access to more Whale.io promo code offers. Here’s another promotion that might pique your interest:

Battlepass Season 5: Earn Whale tokens by placing bets on sports, slots, or live casino games. As you rank up, you earn bigger rewards.

Whale.io Payment and Withdrawal Options

Since Whale.io is a crypto casino, the site supports up to 8 currencies for deposits. It includes popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Players can also make deposits using Exchange or Wallet.

Withdrawals are also quick and easy. Under the wallet tab, players can tap on the withdrawal option and select their amount. There’s also an option to withdraw an amount through Blockchain. Additionally, players can use their cards to buy crypto on the site, and it will automatically transfer the currency into their Whale wallet.

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time Cryptocurrencies 5 USD equivalent in supported crypto (477.06 INR) 10 Minutes through blockchain Card (Visa, Mastercard) 5 USD (477.06 INR) Instant Apple Pay 5 USD (477.06 INR) Instant Bank Transfer 5 USD (477.06 INR) Instant Google Pay 5 USD (477.06 INR) Instant Revolut 5 USD (477.06 INR) Instant

Although the interface is easy to use, Whale.io could make it easier to find the minimum withdrawal amount for crypto.

Whale.io Customer Support Channels

Whale.io has an automated online support system. You can either search for your query in the options provided or send a message directly. Responses to these messages are immediate, as you will be talking to an AI agent. There are no direct emails or contact numbers available for the site.

Editor’s Final Verdict on Whale.io

Indian players who are looking for a modern way to place bets on their favourite sports and casino games will find Whale.io appealing. The interface is user-friendly, and it’s quick and easy to make payments and deposits using crypto, cards, or online payment methods.

Furthermore, the platform has a variety of sports to bet on, such as cricket, football, and tennis, as well as esports like Dota 2. Its odds are competitive, and features such as live betting, Bet Builder, and Quick Bet make it easier to place wagers. Our Whale.io review also includes a full rating on the various criteria of the platform, which you can see in the table below:

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 9 Playing Experience 9.5 Mobile Experience 9 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 9.5 Payments 8.5 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 8.5

FAQs about Whale.io

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is Whale.io withdrawal safe?

Yes, Whale.io is a licensed and registered platform and provides safe deposit and withdrawal methods for Indian players.

Is Whale.io legal in India?

It’s safe for Indian players to place bets on their favourite sports games or play the many casino slots available. The platform is regulated by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, Union of Comoros.

Does Whale.io pay real money?

Whale.io allows you to withdraw cryptocurrencies. You can choose which cryptocurrency you’d like to withdraw on the site under your withdrawal tab in your wallet.