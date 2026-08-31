Latest Whale Promo Codes and Bonuses for India (August 2026)

The Whale promo code 'GL*****E' Get 200% Welcome Bonus and Upto 25% Cashbackunlocks a 25% daily cashback offer coupled with a 25% welcome bonus. It is a fantastic way for first-time users of the platform to get started. New players can bet on some of the most popular sporting events like the English Premier League, Champions League, Domestic and International cricket tournaments, etc.

Whale Offers Offer Details Whale Promo Code Whale Sports Welcome Bonus Up to 25% Daily Cashback and 200% Welcome Bonus GL*****E Drops and Wins Offer $2,000,000 up for grabs in Cash Weekly Wheel Drops & Daily Tournaments Get Offer Whale Casino Welcome Bonus Up to 25% Daily Cashback and 200% Welcome Bonus Get Offer

How to Sign Up using the Whale.io Promo Code?

Signing up using the Whale promo code couldn’t be easier. Simply follow the steps below to get started.

On either your mobile or web browser, visit the Whale.io website Located at the top right of the page is a blue button that states ‘Get started’ Once clicked, you will be required to fill in some personal details. This will include your email address and password On this page you will see a small dropdown that reads, ‘I have a promo code.’ Click on the arrow and enter the the promo code of GL*****E You can then proceed to register and create your account Before you are taken to the game lobby, you will be asked to provide a verification code that will be sent to your email Once confirmed, you will be able to play and make your first deposit.

Whale Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

Using the Whale.io promo code gives you access to their 25% daily cashback offer plus a 200% first deposit match bonus to use across more than 5,000 sports betting markets.

Signing up without the promo code will provide you access only to the 200% deposit match bonus and not the daily cashback offer. Hence, signing up using the promo code enhances your overall welcome bonus significantly.

There are certain terms and conditions of the Whale.io sports welcome bonus that you need to be aware of, which are as follows:

Users must be at least 18 years of age

Minimum Deposit: ₹950

Wagering Requirement: 1x

Make sure to adhere to these terms and as always, remember to bet responsibly.

Additional Whale Promotions for Existing and New Players

There are a host of other promotions available to Whale.io users, besides the initial welcome bonus. These are available to both new and existing members.

Cashback ranks

Every Whale.io player can earn cashback based on their loyalty level. New members start at Bronze 1 where they can earn up to 1% cashback. The highest tier, Whale VIP, offers up to 25% cashback.

Weekly and monthly bonuses

Alongside the bonus of 25% daily cashback on net losses, players can earn weekly and monthly bonuses based on eligible spending. Weekly bonuses are 2%, while monthly bonuses are 1.5%. Progress can be tracked via the bonus page.

Missions

Bonuses can also be awarded via the completion of missions. Missions can be as simple as following Whale.io on social media or referring a friend. Visit the bonus page to see what missions are available, these are refreshed regularly.

Editor’s Verdict about Whale Promo Code

There is plenty to like about the Whale.io promo code, with the bonus offering some of the best value we have recently reviewed. The terms and conditions are also straightforward, with few restrictions to worry about.

Claiming the Whale welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. The minimum deposit of ₹950 is a shade higher than other betting platforms, which we found to be the only downside of this offer.

However, the 1x wagering requirement more than makes up for it, as it is reasonable for new users to achieve. The wagering requirement of welcome bonuses from other platforms is typically much higher.

Overall, the welcome bonus provides plenty of value and gives new players a chance to explore Whale.io without committing too much right at the beginning.

Whale Sports Betting Options

Whale.io claims to run 5,000 different sports betting markets every day. With almost every major sport in the world covered, there should be a market available for every type of sports bettor.

Football

Football is one of Whale'S biggest betting markets, covering major leagues and competitions across Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. From the biggest clubs to smaller fixtures, Whale.io covers it all.

Cricket

Whale's cricket coverage is similar to their football package. All of the best domestic and international fixtures are available. Often offering over 100 betting markets per match, both outrights and team or player specific bets can be placed.

Tennis

Outside of football, tennis is often the next most popular sport to bet on. With tournaments almost every week of the year, all ATP and WTA events are covered. Challengers and Futures events also feature heavily. Watch out for the Grand Slams as bonuses might occur and added value could be found.

Live betting

Whale's extensive sportsbook carries over to its live betting section. Cricket, football, tennis, NBA and the NFL are all well covered. Many events offer hundreds of in-play markets, making Whale.io an exceptionally strong choice for live betting.

Whale.io Payment Methods

As a crypto sportsbook, Whale accepts a vast range of differing crypto options. Although all transactions on the platform run on cryptocurrencies, there is a built-in fiat exchange on the site where you can by crypto using traditional payment methods, like your bank card.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time Bitcoin ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins Ethereum ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins Tether ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins Solana ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins Toncoin ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins Notcoin ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins Bonk ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins Celo Dollar ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins Binance Coin ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins USD Coin ₹95 / ₹475 Usually instant / 1 - 30 mins

FAQs about Whale Promo Code

Here are the FAQs:

What is the promo code for Whale?

The current Whale promo code is W******C. It unlocks a 25% daily cashback offer plus a 200% deposit match bonus for first-time users.

Is Whale legal in India?

Whale has an Anjouan Gaming License, issued by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan. This ensures that the operator adheres to international gambling regulations. Therefore, Indian players can currently access and place bets on the platform.

How do I get in contact with Whale Customer Support?

If you have a customer support query, there is a live chat available 24/7. There is also a dedicated FAQ section on the website which should help you get to the bottom of your query.

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