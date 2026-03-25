Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina predictions: Backing the Dragons’ progress

We’re backing the Welsh to get the job done in Cardiff as they take a step closer to World Cup qualification.

Best bets for Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Wales to win at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Both teams to score at odds of 2.00 on Stake

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.20 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Wales 2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Goalscorers Prediction - Wales: Harry Wilson, Dan James - Bosnia-Herzegovina: Edin Dzeko

Last year ended in dramatic fashion for Wales, as they secured a play-off position with a massive 7-1 victory over North Macedonia in November. Craig Bellamy’s team also competed well against Belgium on two occasions, and the Dragons will be delighted with their progress. They head into this upcoming match as the clear favourites, particularly with the benefit of playing at home in Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Bosnia-Herzegovina head to the Welsh capital in strong form. They suffered only two defeats throughout 2025, even though the teams they faced were not as strong as their upcoming hosts. Zmajevi will fancy their chances of getting a result, but Sergej Barbarez’s players will definitely face a difficult challenge.

Probable lineups for Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Wales expected lineup: Ward, Williams, Rodon, Cubango, Dasilva, Ampadu, James, Wilson, James, Cullen, Johnson

Bosnia-Herzegovina expected lineup: Vasilj, Kolasinac, Hadzikadunic, Ahmedhodzic, Bicakcic, Tahirovic, Hadziahmetovic, Demirovic, Huseinbasic, Krpic, Dzeko

Bellamy’s Dragons to progress

Bellamy’s side aren’t at full strength, given the absence of players such as Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, and, of course, Kieffer Moore. Connor Roberts is also sidelined with an injury, but the Welsh still boast plenty of capable replacements ready to step up, and you can step up your form with our Stake Promo Code.

Meanwhile, the Bosnians are currently going through a transitional period. Although they are not dealing with any significant injury absences, they only have four players who have made more than 25 international appearances. Ultimately, Wales' superior experience might prove to be the deciding factor in this tie, while our Stake App can be a decider for the best possible offers.

With the support of the Cardiff crowd, it’s no surprise that they are the bookies’ favourites. We’re backing them to progress into the play-off final later this month.

Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Bet 1: Wales to win at odds of 1.90 on Stake

Vulnerable defences on display

Reflecting on the previous calendar year, these two national teams have one thing in common. Both have struggled to prevent opponents from scoring, managing only three clean sheets each over their previous 10 matches. This is a statistic that will undoubtedly encourage the attacking players on both sides.

Conversely, neither team have struggled to find the back of the net. Wales registered 21 goals during their eight Group J matches, while Bosnia managed to score 17 times. Both nations concluded their campaigns with a goal difference of +10, highlighting their offensive capabilities as they aim to progress on Thursday evening.

Both teams scored in half of the host nation's fixtures in 2025, while the visitors saw the same outcome in seven out of 10 matches. Therefore, there is strong evidence to suggest that both goalkeepers will be busy at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.00 on Stake

Entertaining clash expected

Six of Wales’ 10 games in 2025 featured over 2.5 goals, while Bosnia saw the same in 70% of their matches. As a result, this match is likely to feature plenty of goals, and you should check out our list of Best Football Betting sites for the very best wagering options.

Fulham’s Harry Wilson is the bookies’ favourite to get on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Haris Tabakovic and Jovo Lukic are considered to be the main attacking threats. Furthermore, the 40-year-old Edin Dzeko cannot be overlooked, as he continues to show that age hasn’t slowed him down.

We expect an action-packed game in this vital knockout tie, with the home team eventually securing the victory. Bellamy has performed wonderfully with the Welsh Dragons. They are likely to be the ones that progress to the final on March 31. From there, either Italy or Northern Ireland will be waiting for them.

Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.20 on Stake

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