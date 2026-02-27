AS Roma vs Juventus predictions: Maintaining a four-point gap

Our betting expert expects another close contest between the sides. However, Roma are more likely to win if the match doesn't end in a draw.

Best bets for Roma vs Juventus

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.92 on Parimatch

First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 1.99 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen at odds of 2.95 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Roma 1-1 Juventus

Roma 1-1 Juventus Goalscorers prediction: Roma: Donyell Malen; Juventus: Kenan Yildiz

With 12 Serie A games remaining this season, Roma fans will be pleased with their progress. The capital club are 10 points better off than they were at the same stage last season. This is a testament to the effort Gian Piero Gasperini has put in with his squad.

I Giallorossi are also full of confidence after a convincing 3-0 win over Cremonese last weekend. The result placed them fourth in the division and on course to secure Champions League football for the first time in seven years.

Despite their ambitions, Juventus are close behind them in the standings. The hosts hold just a four-point advantage over Sunday's visitors. Roma must avoid defeat at all costs this weekend to maintain fourth place and keep Juve at a distance.

The Old Lady have produced one of the comebacks of the season in the UCL during the week. After a dismal 5-2 heavy defeat against Galatasaray in the first leg last week, the Italian club fought back. Juve scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday night to take the tie into extra time.

The Old Lady have produced one of the comebacks of the season in the UCL during the week. After a dismal 5-2 heavy defeat against Galatasaray in the first leg last week, the Italian club fought back. Juve scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday night to take the tie into extra time.

However, Galatasaray scored twice in the additional 30 minutes to knock Juve out of the competition. Luciano Spalletti's men have experienced what elite European football is like and need a win here to return next year.

Probable lineups for Roma vs Juventus

Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Mancini, Ndicka, Ghilardi, Celik, Cristante, Kone, Franca, Zaragoza, Pellegrini, Malen

Juventus expected lineup: Di Gregorio, Gatti, Kelly, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiasso, Mirreti, Yildiz, Openda

Goals likely at the Stadio Olimpico

Roma have been decent in front of goal in Serie A, netting 34 goals across their 26 matches. They are more prolific at home, having scored 19 goals in 13 matches at an average of 1.46 goals per game. The hosts are also proficient at the back, conceding only six league goals in front of their fans.

Meanwhile, only Inter Milan (62) have scored more Serie A goals this term than Juventus’ 43. With 18 goals in 13 away dates, the Old Lady have recorded an average of 1.38 goals per game going forward. Notably, half of Juve’s league matches this season saw both teams score.

This fixture has produced goals for both teams in each of their last two head-to-heads. Additionally, four of their previous five meetings at the Stadio Olimpico saw both teams get onto the scoresheet. With Juve netting nine goals in their last five games, there is a strong chance of both teams scoring again.

Roma vs Juventus Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.92 on Parimatch

A cagey start expected

Both teams have often started slowly in their respective home and away league matches this season. Given their positions in the standings, neither side will want to surrender the lead first. A pragmatic approach is expected here rather than an open contest.

The Old Lady have been level at the interval in six of their 13 away dates. At 46% of the time, it suggests a draw at half-time is likely. Roma’s results also support this trend for Sunday’s match.

The Old Lady have been level at the interval in six of their 13 away dates. At 46% of the time, it suggests a draw at half-time is likely. Roma's results also support this trend for Sunday's match.

The home side drew 42% of their league matches heading into the break. At home, seven of their 13 fixtures were deadlocked after 45 minutes, accounting for 54% of the time. Three of the last five head-to-heads and three of the last four meetings at this venue ended in a first-half stalemate.

Roma vs Juventus Betting Tip 2: First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 1.99 on Parimatch

Record-breaking signing

Donyell Malen chose to move on loan from Aston Villa to play more often with Roma. He has made it count, performing impressively since his arrival in mid-January.

Gasperini has faced months of uncertainty upfront due to constant reshuffling. However, it appears the hosts have finally found their marksman. Malen scored three goals in his first four appearances for the Giallorossi. His immediate impact matches the records set only by Diego Perotti in 2016 and Romelu Lukaku in 2023.

Over the last 10 years, no other new Roma signing has managed four goals in their first five matches. Malen then scored twice against Napoli to reach five goals in five appearances. He enters this match with four goals in his last three games, making him a valuable candidate to score against Juventus on Sunday.

Roma vs Juventus Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Donyell Malen at odds of 2.95 on Parimatch

