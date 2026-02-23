PSG vs Monaco predictions: Building on last week’s comeback

Our betting expert expects the hosts to maintain last week’s momentum and secure victory. PSG should secure their spot in the last 16.

Best bets for PSG vs Monaco

Three-way handicap - PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.65 on Parimatch

Overs/ unders - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.80 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Desire Doue at odds of 2.15 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 3-1 Monaco

PSG 3-1 Monaco Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia; Monaco: Folarin Balogun

After 18 minutes into their first-leg Champions League playoff at the Stade Louis II last week, Paris Saint-Germain appeared to be facing a certain defeat. The title holders were two goals down inside the first 20 minutes.

However, the Parisians have displayed a dominant performance to recover. PSG didn’t just survive; they overturned the score to secure a 3-2 lead heading into the second leg at the Parc des Princes. The hosts then followed this result with a 3-0 league victory against Metz, which moved them to the top of the standings.

Paradoxically, Monaco also recovered from a 2-0 deficit over the weekend to defeat Lens 3-2, proving they can compete with the best teams in Ligue 1. By defeating the previous league leaders, Monaco actually assisted PSG reach first place.

Nevertheless, the Les Monegasques shouldn’t expect any gratitude on Wednesday night, as PSG aim to successfully defend their title. Furthermore, Monaco have a historical disadvantage, having been eliminated in all seven previous European knockout ties after losing the first leg. Insights like these make a Parimatch Review invaluable for bettors looking to make informed decisions.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Monaco

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Barcola, Ramos

Monaco expected lineup: Kohn, Vanderson, Teze, Faes, Henrique, Camara, Zakaria, Akliouche, Fati, Adingra, Balogun

Winning with ease

Luis Enrique’s men are heavy favourites to secure another convincing victory on Wednesday night. They’ve only lost twice across their nine Champions League matches this term. The hosts have recorded four victories and only one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions.

Conversely, Monaco’s form has been inconsistent, with two wins and two losses in their last five outings. The visitors are now winless in their last three UCL matches, having lost two of them. Their record of only one victory in their last seven away matches in this tournament is also a concerning statistic.

Furthermore, excluding their Ligue 1 encounters, Monaco have lost 13 of the last 14 head-to-heads. They have also managed only one win in their last ten visits to Paris across all competitions. Given the home side’s current form, a comfortable victory is expected on Wednesday night. Bettors can enhance their wagers by using a Parimatch Promo Code for added value and special offers.

PSG vs Monaco Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.65 on Parimatch

High-scoring expectations at the Parc des Princes

Having netted three times last week, PSG became the highest-scoring team in the Champions League this season. Enrique’s men scored 24 goals at an average of 2.67 goals per match. However, they have been less secure defensively than usual, conceding 13 goals in that run at an average of 1.45 goals per game.

The hosts registered only two clean sheets in their nine UCL outings this season, a clear indication of defensive frailties. Meanwhile, Sebastien Pocognoli’s men have scored only 10 goals in nine matches in this competition. However, they’ve let in 17 goals in that run, which is nearly two goals per game.

Playing at home, PSG could produce a strong performance, especially since each of their last five games featured more than two goals. Furthermore, five of Monaco’s last six games have seen at least four goals scored. As a result, a total of at least four goals in this upcoming fixture is a realistic expectation. For those looking to place a wager on this high-scoring affair, exploring the Best Betting Sites can help you find the most competitive odds and offers.

PSG vs Monaco Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.80 on Parimatch

A positive sign for the champions

Desire Doue scored a brace against Monaco last week to help PSG take a lead into the second leg. Notably, all 24 goals he has scored for the club have come in matches PSG eventually won, which is a positive sign for the team.

The 20-year-old has been particularly successful against this opponent, scoring three goals against them—more than against any other club. With Ousmane Dembele sidelined after suffering an injury in the first leg and missing the Ligue 1 match, the home attack may rely significantly on Doue.

He appears ready for the challenge, having also scored over the weekend to bring his total to three goals in his last two appearances.

PSG vs Monaco Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Desire Doue at odds of 2.15 on Parimatch

