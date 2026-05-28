PSG vs Arsenal predictions: Three tips as giants fight for UCL glory

Both teams have dominated their domestic divisions and now turn to continental glory. Most engaged fans are already checking the Stake promo code to stay ahead of the curve. We’re backing Les Parisiens, but expect a very close encounter.

Best bets for PSG vs Arsenal

PSG to win at odds of 2.25 on Stake

Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Stake

Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.87 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - PSG 2-1 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction - PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Arsenal: Declan Rice

Paris Saint-Germain head to Budapest after a lengthy break, and Luis Enrique’s men will be well-rested. Having clinched the Ligue 1 title before the final day, PSG have been able to manage their key players carefully. They’ll be full of confidence as they aim to successfully defend their title on Saturday night. Arsenal are also domestic champions, having edged out Manchester City to the title. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners silenced their critics by claiming Premier League glory, and they are now chasing their first Champions League trophy. They’ve won five games in a row across all competitions going into the final, staying on top of these updates is easier than ever with the Stake app.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Arsenal

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Odegaard, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Attack vs defence in Hungary

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are to meet in Budapest. It promises to be a clash of attack vs defence as PSG’s terrifying front line tries to breach the Gunners’ impressive back line. This should be a fascinating evening. The French giants are the favourites, but only just.

Both Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi are back in training. The duo could prove decisive at Puskas Arena on Saturday. As for the Londoners, they could be without Jurrien Timber once again, while Ben White is injured and Noni Madueke is a doubt.

We expect a very tight affair in Hungary, but we think that PSG will eventually come out on top. Their attacking options are genuinely remarkable, and Arsenal have been somewhat blunt going forward. Les Rouge-et-Bleu have the quality to outscore their opponents, even if they can’t keep a clean sheet.

PSG vs Arsenal Bet 1: PSG to win at odds of 2.25 on Stake

Expect goals in a dramatic affair

Arsenal have been brilliant defensively this season. They ended the campaign with just two goals conceded in seven games. They haven’t faced many — if any — attacks like PSG’s and will certainly have their work cut out. If anyone can find a way past the Gunners’ backline, it’s Les Parisiens.

That said, it is unlikely the French side will keep their opponents quiet either. The Gunners haven’t exactly been at their best, but they have scored in eight consecutive matches. PSG, meanwhile, have conceded nine goals in their last six matches, so they are far from impenetrable.

Both sides have players capable of finding the net, so we expect action at both ends. Yet, the Ligue 1 champions should ultimately get the job done.

PSG vs Arsenal Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.77 on Stake

Picking a goalscoring hero

Arsenal have been a strong collective unit this season, with different positions chipping in for goals. Meanwhile, PSG’s forwards have carried much of the attacking burden. Picking one player from the two sides to get on the scoresheet isn’t easy. Ousmane Dembele immediately comes to mind, as he chases his 20th goal of the 2025/26 campaign.

He’s had a tough time with injuries, but has still racked up 30 direct contributions across all competitions. The Frenchman also happens to be in excellent form in Europe. While it’s not 100% certain that he’ll start, the expectation is that Dembele will feature in the final.

Having scored five goals in his last three UCL games, he’ll be backing himself to add to his recent tally. We certainly wouldn’t go against him having a say on Saturday night, savvy players are already utilizing the Best Betting Sites to secure their position.

PSG vs Arsenal Bet 3: Ousmane Dembele as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.87 on Stake

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