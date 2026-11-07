Manchester United vs Aston Villa predictions: Can Villa stun United?

Our betting expert shares Manchester United vs Aston Villa predictions. Aston Villa are performing better domestically and could snatch a win.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

First team to score - Aston Villa at odds of 2.10 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Nicolas Jackson at odds of 2.80 on Parimatch

1x2 - Aston Villa at odds of 3.00 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Aston Villa

Goalscorers prediction: Manchester United: Matheus Cunha - Aston Villa: Nicolas Jackson, John McGinn

There was a glimmer of hope at Old Trafford in midweek amidst the gloom of recent weeks. After just 17 minutes, Manchester United found themselves trailing 2-0 to Roma in the Champions League. By that point, United supporters around the world must have feared history was repeating itself, as another familiar collapse seemed to be unfolding.

However, Michael Carrick clearly delivered an inspiring half-time team talk, as his troops came out fired up. The Red Devils clawed their way back into the game and went on to win 3-2 thanks to two strikes from Matheus Cunha. They need to bring that same energy to the Premier League this weekend when they host a tough opponent in Aston Villa.

It was the other way around for the Villans, who suffered a 3-0 defeat in midweek Champions League action. However, Unai Emery’s men should not be discouraged by the loss to Barcelona, one of the favourites to lift the trophy this season. Villa hope that their continental exploits don’t interfere with their domestic progress.

Following a typically sluggish start to the league campaign, Villa have begun to put together a string of positive results. One of their victories came against Manchester City, who were handed their first defeat of the season. The visitors now aim to overcome Manchester United at Old Trafford and continue their upward trajectory in the Premier League.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot, Santos, Tielemans, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Aston Villa expected lineup: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, Barkley, Goretzka, McGinn, Buendia, Manzambi, Jackson

Villa could strike first at Old Trafford

Despite boasting some of the best underlying numbers, Manchester United have scored just 10 goals in their nine Premier League games this season. No other team has taken more shots than their 167 this season, but their shot conversion rate of 5.99% ranks them second to last.

The Red Devils need to work on their finishing, whereas Aston Villa have shown no such difficulties. The visitors have scored at least once in each of their last six league matches. Emery’s men have opened the scoring in 50% of their away dates in this competition.

Meanwhile, the hosts allowed their opponents to take the lead in 75% of their league outings at Old Trafford this season. Another surprising stat is that they’re yet to go into half-time with a lead at the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League this term. With Carrick’s men yet to keep a clean sheet in the league, Villa will be encouraged to break the deadlock first here.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Aston Villa at odds of 2.10 on Parimatch

Jackson could exploit United’s defensive reshuffle

The Chelsea hierarchy may be looking at Nicolas Jackson’s performances at Aston Villa and wondering why he could not produce the same form. The Senegal international needed a few matches to settle in at Villa, but he’s now found his form. Jackson is already the club’s leading goalscorer in the league this season, with five goals from eight appearances.

For context, while playing at a free-scoring Bayern Munich last season, he managed just eight goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances. Jackson is thriving under Emery and has now racked up six goals in his recent seven outings in all competitions.

He opened the scoring for the Villans against Fulham last week, and he should be raring to go. Jackson has featured in three personal head-to-heads with United and has never scored against them. With Carrick shuffling around his defence to accommodate Lisandro Martinez’s suspension, the forward could get some joy on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Nicolas Jackson at odds of 2.80 on Parimatch

Current form to be the difference

Although Manchester United rescued a victory from a difficult position in midweek, their Premier League form remains a major concern. The home side have won just one of their four matches at Old Trafford, which arrived on Matchday 2 against newly promoted Ipswich Town. They haven’t won a league game in their last seven attempts in a row.

That will surely encourage the travelling party, who’ve won 50% of their road trips in this competition and lost only one of the four games. The Villans head to Manchester on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, which saw them win three and draw two. In those five games, Villa took the lead into half-time on four occasions.

Emery’s men have proved adept at holding their lead, as they’ve generated 2.50 points per game when scoring first. Meanwhile, United have only equalised once after giving up the lead on three occasions at home this season. Both teams won their respective home head-to-heads last season, which is why this prediction is based more on current form than history.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Aston Villa at odds of 3.00 on Parimatch

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