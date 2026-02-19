Lecce vs Inter Milan predictions: Nerazzurri continue Scudetto march

Our betting expert expects Christian Chivu’s Inter Milan to increase Lecce’s relegation chances in a one-sided affair at Stadio Via del Mare.

Best bets for Lecce vs Inter Milan

Inter to win first-half, at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Pio Esposito to score at anytime, at odds of 2.60 on 1xBet

Indian bettors can also take advantage of the latest 1xBet Promo Code for boosted odds and welcome offers ahead of this fixture.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Lecce 1-3 Inter

Lecce 1-3 Inter Goalscorers prediction: Lecce: Riccardo Sottil; Inter: Pio Esposito, Piotr Zielinski, Lautaro Martinez

Eusebio di Francesco recently guided Lecce to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season. The team followed a 2-1 win over Udinese last week with a 2-0 defeat of Cagliari. This run of form has revitalized their hopes of avoiding relegation.

However, another victory is essential to maintain their three-point lead over Fiorentina, who have lost only two of their last eight games. Lecce’s main concern is their offence, as they’ve scored only 17 goals this season, the lowest total in the division.

Inter Milan arrive following a significant 3-2 comeback victory against Juventus in the Derby d’Italia. Piotr Zelinski‘s late left-footed strike secured the win and maintained Inter’s eight-point advantage at the top of the standings.

This result marked their sixth consecutive win since a 3-1 Champions League defeat to Arsenal in mid-January. Furthermore, the league leaders currently hold a seven-match winning streak in head-to-head meetings with Lecce.

The Nerazzurri have been highly effective on the road, with their last away defeat in Serie A occurring against Napoli in October 2025

There is currently a 37-point gap between Lecce and Inter, highlighting a significant difference in team quality. Inter’s stingy defence is expected to neutralise Salentini's struggling attack in a one-sided affair at Stadio Via del Mare.

Probable lineups for Lecce vs Inter

Lecce expected lineup: Falcone, Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo, Gandelman, Ramadani, Coulibaly, Pierotti, Cheddira, Sottil

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Bissek, Akanji, Bastoni, Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco, Martinez, Esposito

Nerazzurri to strike early in Lecce

Inter have maintained a consistent scoring record across both halves, though their early offensive production is particularly notable. Nine of their last 17 league goals have arrived before halftime, representing more than half of their tally in their past five league games.

These early goals are a consistent trend rather than a coincidence. Andrea Cambiaso’s early own goal handed Inter an early lead against Juventus. That strike was one of three first-half goals to arrive inside the first 20 minutes in their last five outings. Additionally, Chivu’s men have not trailed at halftime in any of their last 17 Serie A matches.

In contrast, Lecce have failed to lead at the break in six consecutive matches. They typically start slowly and are forced to recover later. Zieliński’s late decisive goal against Juventus has further improved Inter’s confidence. The league leaders understand that applying early pressure to a team struggling for survival often leads to success. Fans betting on the go can compare Best Betting Apps to find which operators provide the most responsive markets and intuitive mobile interfaces for this matchup.

Given their superior quality and the hosts’ struggles to start games, Inter are likely to lead at the break.

Lecce vs Inter Prediction 1: Inter to win first-half, at odds of 1.87 on 1xBet

Lecce’s improvement offers goalscoring potential

Yann Sommer boasts the highest clean sheet rate in Serie A this season. The Swiss goalkeeper has recorded 12 shutouts in 23 league appearances, which equates to a 52.2% success rate.

While three of his last five league games resulted in clean sheets, he did concede twice against Juventus. This marked only the second time this has happened in 10 competitive matches. On the road, Sommer has been particularly effective, as Inter have recorded five consecutive clean sheets in away league matches. You can also benefit from the latest 1xBet Registration offers, including boosted odds and welcome rewards for this upcoming clash.

However, this bet purely concerns Lecce’s recent resurgence. Under Di Francesco, the team has scored in two back-to-back matches, which has improved the confidence of a squad that previously struggled.

Inter have recorded six consecutive clean sheets in their last six meetings with Lecce. However, the hosts are in their best form of the season despite ranking last in Serie A's xG table. Therefore, even in defeat, backing the Salentini to find the net offers value.

Given Inter’s attacking firepower, a consolation goal from Lecce would likely result in the match featuring more than 2.5 total goals.

Lecce vs Inter Prediction 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Inter’s rising star to deliver

Francesco Pio Esposito is finally fulfilling his potential at the Giuseppe Meazza. After a loan spell with Spezia, Francesco Pio Esposito has become a dependable attacking option this season.

His header against Juve gave Inter a second-half lead. It was his fourth league goal of the campaign. Across 1,299 minutes of play across 32 competitive matches, Esposito has recorded six goals and as many assists. This equates to a direct goal contribution every 108 minutes.

The 20-year-old is in the form of his life in his debut Serie A season. Cristian Chivu has shown significant confidence in the striker, who may make his 12th start across all competitions this Wednesday.

Against a side facing relegation, his movement and finishing ability could prove decisive.

Lecce vs Inter Prediction 3: Esposito to score at anytime, at odds of 2.60 on 1xBet

+