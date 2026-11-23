Our expert shares predictions for Aston Villa’s trip to Galatasaray. The hosts are brimming with confidence and could make it three wins in a row.

Best bets for Galatasaray vs Aston Villa

First team to score - Galatasaray at odds of 1.93 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Nicolas Jackson at odds of 2.26 on Parimatch

1x2 - Galatasaray at odds of 2.60 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Galatasaray 3-2 Aston Villa

Goalscorers prediction: Galatasaray: Aleksey Batrakov, Yunus Akgun, Baris Yilmaz - Aston Villa: Nicolas Jackson, John McGinn

Galatasaray are in an excellent position both domestically and in Europe. The Lions returned to Super Lig action after the international break with a convincing 2-1 win at home to Samsunspor last weekend. The result allowed the home side to maintain their three-point lead at the top of their domestic league.

Okan Buruk’s side also extended their record-breaking unbeaten home run in the league to 42 matches. Buruk did see red at the end of that match, but that won’t bother him for the visit of Aston Villa in the Champions League. His men have recorded back-to-back wins in this competition, moving up to 18th and just three points off a place in the top eight.

Aston Villa are already comfortably placed sixth in the Champions League standings, but their position is under threat. The Villans failed to beat Sunderland at home over the weekend, meaning they haven’t won a match since late October. Unai Emery hopes his troops can put an end to their miserable run.

The visitors have been generally positive in this competition, having put together three wins in their first three outings. However, Barcelona ended that run on the previous matchday, which has cast some doubt over their top-eight credentials. Turkiye is a difficult place for any European team to visit, let alone one struggling for form, which makes this fixture an intriguing one.

Probable lineups for Galatasaray vs Aston Villa

Galatasaray expected lineup: Cakir, Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali, Torreira, Lemina, Akgun, Batrakov, Yilmaz, Gul

Aston Villa expected lineup: Suzuki, Wan-Bissaka, Harwood-Bellis, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Goretzka, Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi, Jackson

Hosts are used to scoring first

Galatasaray will be eager to maintain their resurgent mood in this fixture. Goals have been regular in their games in this season’s Champions League. They’ve seen an average of 4.25 goals scored per game. That’s in line with the league phase of this competition, as teams vie for qualification spots.

The home side will be sure to use their home ground advantage here and come out flying with confidence. Their most recent two outings in this competition saw them score a minimum of two goals. Interestingly, the Lions have scored the first goal in all four of their UCL fixtures this term.

That is encouraging for the hosts, considering that Villa concede an average of 2.5 goals per away game in the Champions League. The Villans saw the home side open the scoring in 50% of their UCL matches on the road. Emery’s men are yet to record a clean sheet away from home in this competition, which is why the hosts look a solid option to score first.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Galatasaray at odds of 1.93 on Parimatch

Jackson in form to trouble Galatasaray

Aleksey Batrakov has been Galatasaray’s standout scorer in this competition. He leads the scoring charts for Galatasaray, with four goals in as many fixtures. Three of those arrived on home soil. The Russian would be worth considering to score a goal if there were an option to select him.

It may be worth exploring Nicolas Jackson to get on the scoresheet for the visitors. Since signing from Chelsea, the Senegal international has been in impressive goalscoring form. Jackson also enjoyed a positive international break, scoring in both Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for his nation.

His current tally is six goals in his last seven matches for both club and country. In this competition, Jackson has scored three goals in four appearances. As a result, backing him to find the back of the net on Tuesday night looks a sensible option.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Nicolas Jackson at odds of 2.26 on Parimatch

Buruk’s men are tough at home

Villa may appear to have the edge on paper, but their recent results suggest otherwise. After recording six wins in their previous seven outings, the visitors have gone five games in a row in all competitions without a win. This is the first-ever head-to-head, but English clubs have failed to win in nine of their last 10 visits to Galatasaray.

Galatasaray’s consecutive Champions League victories are part of a broader seven-game winning streak in all competitions. Their only defeat as the designated home team arrived against European giants Barcelona. Buruk’s men hope to equal their best-ever run in this competition by claiming a third consecutive victory.

Their strength lies in being at home, where they’ve suffered that solitary defeat since the start of the season in all competitions. Meanwhile, Villa’s last three away dates in all competitions produced two losses and a draw. Having twice thrown away a two-goal lead against a struggling Manchester United side, Villa may struggle to get the better of the hosts.

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Galatasaray at odds of 2.60 on Parimatch

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