Chelsea vs West Ham predictions: Backing a goalfest at the Bridge

Our betting expert expects Chelsea to continue dominating this fixture to stay competitive in the race for a top four-finish in the Premier League.

Best bets for Chelsea vs West Ham

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.54 on Stake

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro at odds of 2.45 on Stake

Winning margin - Chelsea to win by two goals at odds of 4.60 on Stake

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Chelsea 3-1 West Ham

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Enzo Fernandez, Estevao; West Ham: Jarrod Bowen

Chelsea confirmed their place in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday night, which should provide them with momentum in the Premier League. The Blues enter this gameweek in fifth place, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by just a single point. With momentum building at both ends of the table, this fixture looks ideal for punters looking to get involved — especially with the latest Stake.com Promo Code offering extra value on Premier League markets.

Liam Rosenior has performed effectively since taking over from Enzo Maresca earlier this month. The only setback in his brief tenure thus far was a defeat against Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final. While the reverse leg is scheduled next week, Rosenior’s charges must focus on defeating West Ham this weekend.

The Hammers have endured a difficult season, spending the majority of it in the relegation zone. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team appear to now be gaining momentum in the league, having won back-to-back games.

Despite this improvement, West Ham remain five points behind Nottingham Forest and must continue to collect points to avoid relegation. Having had a full week’s rest between the games, the visitors should fancy their chances of securing a result at Stamford Bridge.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

West Ham expected lineup: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Scarles, Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Pablo, Castellanos

A Persistent Offensive Threat

The home side boast one of the best attacks in the division. They’ve netted 39 league goals this term, with only Arsenal and the two Manchester clubs scoring more. The Blues average 1.70 goals scored and 1.09 goals conceded per match.

The hosts scored in 21 of their 23 games in this competition, which means they’re more than likely to find the back of the net on Saturday. Fourteen of their 23 matches in the league featured more than two goals on the day, which equates to 61% of their fixtures.

West Ham head to Stamford Bridge, having averaged one goal per away game going forward this term, and 1.73 goals per game going back. Notably, they have participated in more matches with over 2.5 goals than any other club this season, reaching that total in 16 fixtures.

Historical data also supports a high-scoring encounter, as each of their last five head-to-heads produced at least three goals. With the stats pointing towards another open, high-scoring contest, punters using the Stake App will find plenty of value across the goals markets for this fixture.

Chelsea vs West Ham Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.54 on Stake

Pedro in excellent form

Chelsea will rely on their leading goalscorer, Joao Pedro, for inspiration on Saturday. The Brazilian has netted eight league goals this season, including one last weekend against Crystal Palace. His goal contributions account for 21% of the club’s total league goals this term.

Pedro continued his excellent form in the Champions League during the week, scoring a brace in Naples to help the Blues secure a top-eight spot. He is also the team’s leading goalscorer in Europe this season with three goals.

Additionally, he’s netted four times in his last three starts for Chelsea, justifying Rosenior’s trust in him to lead the line. The former Brighton man is certainly leading the charge to be on the scoresheet against West Ham.

Chelsea vs West Ham Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro at odds of 2.45 on Stake

Winning with comfort

The Blues have been dominant in their league victories this season. They won 10 games in the Premier League so far, half of which came by a two-goal winning margin.

Their recent matches against West Ham have featured victories by various margins. However, three of their last four meetings saw a win by a minimum of two goals.

While the majority of West Ham's 13 defeats this season have been by a single goal, three of those losses were by a two-goal margin. Given the current quality within the squad, Chelsea appears capable of securing a comfortable victory.

Chelsea vs West Ham Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Chelsea to win by two goals at odds of 4.60 on Stake

