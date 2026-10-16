Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig predictions: Champions playing catch-up

Our betting expert shares his prediction for this Bundesliga thriller. Bayern should bounce back from midweek disappointment with a big win.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

1x2 & BTTS - Bayern Munich & Yes at odds of 1.73 on Parimatch

Anytime goalscorer - Michael Olise at odds of 2.01 on Parimatch

Bayern to win both halves - Yes at odds of 2.22 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari - RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku

Bayern made a quiet return to domestic action after the extended international break. The German champions dropped points to Augsburg and had to come from behind twice to salvage a draw. The draw did little damage to Bayern’s title hopes, as Borussia Dortmund, who led the table last week, also dropped points in a draw.

Heading into this matchday, the Bavarians are third in the Bundesliga, two points behind Dortmund and Freiburg. Vincent Kompany’s men were expected to bounce back against Viking FK in their midweek Champions League clash. However, they found themselves 2-0 down to the Norwegian side at half-time.

Despite fighting back to take the lead, Bayern conceded in the 90th minute to draw for the second game in a row. Kompany will have been disappointed with his team’s performance, so Bayern are expected to respond positively when RB Leipzig visit.

RB Leipzig are in excellent form. Martin Demichelis’ men have returned from the international break refreshed and raring to go. Leipzig resumed their Bundesliga campaign with a 6-0 dismantling of Eintracht Frankfurt.

They followed that up with a professional 1-0 win at home over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Currently fifth in the division and two points behind Saturday’s hosts, Leipzig have every incentive to cause more pain for Kompany.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Saibari, Diaz, Kane

RB Leipzig expected lineup: Vandervoordt, Baku, Orben, Lukeba, Raum, Banzuzi, El Aynaoui, Gruda, Nkunku, Nusa, Cardoso

Bayern primed for a comeback

After back-to-back stalemates, Bayern will be desperate to get over the line this weekend. Not only will it keep them in touch with the top two, but it will also put some distance between them and their visitors. Kompany’s men enter this fixture unbeaten in their nine competitive matches this season. Their unbeaten run stretches back 14 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Leipzig have lost two of their last five league games, with both defeats coming away from home. Die Roten Bullen are yet to collect a point away from home, and there isn’t much hope of that happening at the Allianz Arena. Their previous four visits to this venue against this opponent ended in defeat.

Bayern are unbeaten in the most recent seven head-to-heads in a row, recording five triumphs in that run. With three of the hosts’ last four matches producing goals at both ends, there is hope that Leipzig can get some joy on the day. Nine of the previous 10 Bundesliga meetings saw both teams get onto the scoresheet, another possibility this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - Bayern Munich & Yes at odds of 1.73 on Parimatch

Olise to make his mark against Leipzig

Although Michael Olise hasn’t scored in his last two Bayern appearances, he remains in good form. Despite being sent off in midweek, he managed three shots, four key passes and created one big chance. He will be keen to make amends in front of the home fans.

In last week’s 2-2 draw with Augsburg, the Frenchman registered five shots in the game, three of which were on target. What’s impressive about that is that four of those shots were from outside the box. He also recorded nine touches in the opposition box, five key passes and 20 progressive carries.

Those numbers point to a man who’s playing with confidence. He’s now scored nine goals in his last nine games for both club and country.In the corresponding fixture last season, Kane scored a hat-trick while Olise netted twice, opening the scoring.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Michael Olise at odds of 2.01 on Parimatch

Complete home domination

Bayern have been dominant at home this season, winning all three competitive fixtures at the Allianz Arena by an aggregate score of 17-1. They have also controlled both of their Bundesliga home games from start to finish.

Their only two league matches at the Allianz Arena this season saw the hosts win at both half-time and full-time. They’ve been ahead at half-time in 60% of their league matches this season. Additionally, they’re yet to concede a goal at home in the first half, strengthening the argument for them to win the first period.

Leipzig have struggled to produce consistent performances away from home, losing 40% of their matches by half-time. More tellingly, they have trailed at both half-time and full-time in every away fixture this season. They suffered the same fate at the Allianz Arena last term, strengthening the case for Bayern to lead at the break and secure the win.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Betting Tip 3: Bayern to win both halves - Yes at odds of 2.22 on Parimatch

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