Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Midlands clash drama

Our betting expert expects a tough encounter between these teams. However, Forest are on a run and should be good enough to avoid defeat.

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Double chance - Draw/ Nottingham Forest at odds of 2.09 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Igor Jesus at odds of 4.75 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa 1-1 Nottingham Forest Goalscorers prediction: Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins; Nottingham Forest: Igor Jesus

Aston Villa’s promising season is quickly unravelling. Once firmly in third place in the Premier League table, the Villains are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish altogether. Unai Emery’s men were beaten at home by relegation-threatened Tottenham over the weekend.

That result left them fifth in the standings, but they have a six-point advantage over sixth-place Bournemouth, this trend could also be relevant for anyone reading a 1xBet review. With only three league games remaining, Villa must improve their results soon. They have a chance to do so in the second leg of the semi-final at Villa Park this Thursday. The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat to Forest at the City Ground last week, but they remain in contention.

The home side only require a single goal and a clean sheet to take the tie into extra time. However, playing at Villa Park, the home supporters will hope their team can eliminate Forest and secure their place in the Europa League final within 90 minutes.

Forest are already with their fourth manager of the current season, but it has appeared to have worked. Vitor Pereira has improved the team's cohesion, as evidenced by their 3-1 defeat of Chelsea on Monday afternoon. The manager rotated his side, but still delivered maximum points.

As a result, the Tricky Trees should be fresh for the visit to Villa, but they’re likely to be without captain, Morgan Gibbs-White. He suffered a severe facial injury during a collision with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and may not be available. However, momentum is certainly with Forest, as they aim for yet another European triumph, punters might also keep this in mind when browsing best football betting sites.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Ortega, Aina, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Hutchinson, Dominguez, Anderson, Yates, Igor Jesus, Wood

This prolific pair to produce goals

These two teams are the most prolific in the Europa League this term, having scored 24 goals each. However, Forest’s 24 are spread across 15 matches, as opposed to Villa’s 13. The hosts average 1.85 goals per game, while the visitors average 1.6, those looking to get involved can do so with a quick 1xBet registration.

Both teams have also registered seven clean sheets in the competition this season. That constitutes an average of less than a clean sheet every game. It’s worth noting that Villa’s recent two fixtures at home produced goals at both ends.

Meanwhile, two of Forest’s last four matches saw both teams get onto the scoresheet. Each of the last three head-to-heads at Villa Park produced goals for both these teams. As a result, we expect another meeting with goals for either side.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Forest’s form can’t be ignored

Villa are experiencing a difficult period currently. They’ve lost three in a row before this game, which will negatively impact their confidence. However, they can take comfort in the fact that they’ve won three of their last five in front of their home fans.

Additionally, Villa won each of the last four home head-to-heads with Forest, and haven’t suffered defeat in their last 10 such matches. In fact, they last suffered a loss to the visitors at Villa Park back in 1994. However, that won’t affect the visiting side, as they will know that they are in control of the tie.

Pereira’s men are on a 10-game unbeaten run, winning seven matches in that sequence. Forest enter this game following five consecutive victories across all competitions. They have not lost to Villa in their last two meetings, with the league fixture at The City Ground ending in a 1-1 draw.

As a result, backing a draw offers value in a match with so much on the line. Forest’s form and confidence should be sufficient to secure a draw and progress, even if they cannot achieve an outright victory on the night.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Draw/ Nottingham Forest at odds of 2.09 on 1xBet

Jesus tipped to add to his tally

The Europa League’s top scorer this season is also Forest’s top goalscorer in the competition. Igor Jesus leads the charts with seven goals alongside Petar Stanic from Ludogorets. He played only 46 minutes against Chelsea on Monday, which means he is highly likely to start this fixture.

The Brazilian forward has now scored three goals in his last four matches in all competitions. He has registered four goal involvements in as many games, providing an assist and a goal against Sunderland two weeks ago.

With seven goals in 12 Europa League matches so far, he represents a significant attacking threat. Despite Pereira now having both Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi to choose from, the Brazilian is worth backing to find the net, like he did against Chelsea.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Igor Jesus at odds of 4.75 on 1xBet

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