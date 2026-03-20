Arsenal vs Manchester City predictions: Glory awaits the Gunners

We’re backing the Gunners to come out on top at Wembley, with City struggling for form of late.

Best bets for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal to win at odds of 2.37 on Parimatch

Both teams to score at odds of 1.66 on Parimatch

Erling Haaland as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.25 on Parimatch

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction - Arsenal: Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres - Manchester City: Erling Haaland

Arsenal are the real deal this season. They are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s men marched into the Champions League quarter-finals this week and are nine points clear in the Premier League. The Carabao Cup isn’t their top priority, but it could become their first silverware of the campaign.

Manchester City, meanwhile, haven’t had a great few weeks. Real Madrid knocked them out of the UCL. Furthermore, draws with West Ham United and Nottingham Forest dented their league title hopes. This weekend is their best chance of winning a trophy this season. See our Parimatch Review for insights on registration, bonuses, and betting features.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal expected lineup: Arrizabalaga, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Eze, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Manchester City expected lineup: Trafford, Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, O’Reilly, Rodri, Semenyo, Foden, Reijnders, Doku, Haaland

Silverware awaits the Gunners

Few teams among Europe’s elite have proven as difficult to beat this season as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The Gunners have lost three competitive games all season and are on course for multiple trophies. We’re backing them to get the job done at Wembley against an out-of-form Manchester City.

The Londoners are also in good shape. Only Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino are on their injury list. It is only the latter who is certain to miss this weekend’s final. They’ve dealt with setbacks throughout the season, so they’ll back themselves at Wembley.

As for City, they don’t have many injury concerns. Josko Gvardiol and Rico Lewis remain out, but Mateo Kovacic is back in contention. The Cityzens have been inconsistent lately, which is why the Gunners go into this one as favourites.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 2.37 on Parimatch

A clash of the heavyweights

There's a very good reason to expect goals this weekend. Both Arsenal and City have a wealth of attacking talent at their disposal. Neither has been watertight defensively. Seven of their last nine meetings have seen both teams find the back of the net.

This clash could also bring changes in goal for both sides. Kepa Arrizabalaga and James Trafford have been the cup goalkeepers for their respective clubs and deserve to start in the decider on Sunday. Both stoppers have done well, but they are not on the same level as David Raya and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A total of 12 goals have been scored in the last three games between these two. We can see that tally increasing as both push forward in London this weekend.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.66 on Parimatch

Picking a goalscorer at Wembley

While we’re backing Arsenal to claim the trophy, picking a goalscorer for them isn’t easy. Their last 10 goals across all competitions were scored by nine different players. This showcases their impressive versatility. Viktor Gyokeres is their top scorer in 2025/26, but even he has only 16 goals to his name.

Arsenal’s collective strength this season has been greater than the sum of their parts. That’s been a huge contributor to their success. It does, however, make things tough when it comes to backing a particular finisher. There is no such dilemma at City.

Despite their inconsistent form as a team, Erling Haaland has been a regular goalscorer for the Manchester side. His strike against Real Madrid in midweek was his 30th goal of the season and his 154th in City colours. Even though he might end up on the losing side this weekend, the Norwegian could still make an impact. To enjoy the full range of features and stay connected to the latest odds on the go, you can easily initiate the Parimatch App Download directly from the official site.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Bet 3: Erling Haaland as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.25 on Parimatch

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