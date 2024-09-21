Stuttgart vs Dortmund Predictions: Goals expected

Stuttgart host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at 9:00 PM on Sunday. Read here for our Stuttgart vs Dortmund predictions and analysis.

+

Stuttgart vs Dortmund Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Stuttgart vs Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy to score with odds of @2.50 on 1xBet , equating to a 40% implied probability.

, equating to a 40% implied probability. Deniz Undav to score with odds of @2.30 on 1xBet , equating to a 43.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 43.5% implied probability. Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.66 on 1xBet, equating to a 60.2% implied probability.

Borussia Dortmund are predicted to beat Stuttgart 2-1 this weekend.



For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Neckarstadion hosts Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund for this tantalising Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

Stuttgart have started the season slowly, with their first win of the campaign coming against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend. They lost away to Real Madrid on Tuesday night, but are likely happy with their overall performance.

The underdogs created plenty of chances at the Santiago Bernabeu and managed to stick to the principles, which earned them a surprise second place in the Bundesliga last season.

Wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Heidenheim put Borussia Dortmund on seven points from their first three matches. Playing Club Brugge on Wednesday night, they have less time to prepare for this match than their hosts, which is a factor to consider when analysing the betting markets.

This match sees Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy face off against his former team. The Guinean scored 28 Bundesliga goals for Stuttgart last term.

Probable Lineups for Stuttgart vs Dortmund

Stuttgart probable XI:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Chase, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Rieder,

Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Sule, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Sabitzer; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy.

Guirassy opens Dortmund account

After scoring 28 times for Stuttgart last season, Serhou Guirassy was one of the most significant summer signings in the Bundesliga. Debuting for Dortmund against Heidenheim, Guirassy fired off four shots.

This is hardly an anomaly for the former Stuttgart man. He had four or more shots in a match 15 times last season. Lois Openda and Harry Kane were the only players with a higher expected goals tally.

It doesn’t look like it will take long for Guirassy to start finding the net for Dortmund. We wouldn’t be surprised to see him score the winner in front of the fans who were cheering him on a few months ago.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund Bet 1: Serhou Guirassy to score @ 2.50 with 1xBet

Undav makes it four in a row

Deniz Undav scored at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, which made it three consecutive matches with a goal for club and country. Undav was exceptional for Stuttgart last season, scoring 18 league goals in 2,100 minutes.

The German consistently delivered in the big matches. He found the net against Dortmund, produced against Bayer Leverkusen, and notched a hat-trick against RB Leipzig.

With Guirassy no longer at the club, Undav’s importance to the team has increased further. He is living up to that expectation so far this season.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund Bet 2: Deniz Undav to score @ 2.30 with 1xBet

Goals galore

All four of Stuttgart’s fixtures in 2024-25 (including their Champions League loss to Real Madrid) have seen both teams score and over 2.5 total goals. There have been 17 total goals in their three league matches.

Dortmund are coming off a 4-2 win last weekend. Their attack wasn’t firing on all cylinders to start the season, but Guirassy’s debut adds firepower. There is no shortage of creative talent around him.

With BTTS hitting in 62% of Dortmund’s matches last season, combining that with over 2.5 goals is a good way to get a reasonable price on a high-scoring match without having to back 4+ goals.

Stuttgart vs Dortmund Bet 3: Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals @ 1.66 with 1xBet