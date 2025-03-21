Stake’s “Early Six, You Win” Offer makes RCB value bet in IPL 2025 Opener

Despite being a conveyor belt of superstars since their inception, an Indian Premier League (IPL) title has proved to be elusive for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a new captain leading the way, could this finally be RCB’s year to break the duck?

As far as starts go, they couldn’t have asked for a harder one to get the new season underway. A daunting away day test against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders awaits the Challengers.

KKR are the bookmakers’ favourites for this tie due to obvious reasons. The head-to-head record reads 20-14 in Kolkata’s favour. They have retained arguably the most important chunk of their championship core, and they will be playing at home.

Despite all of those aforementioned factors, a punt on RCB could prove to be the more valuable bet - thanks to Stake’s “Early Six, You Win” offer.

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds KKR to win 1.70 RCB to win 1.95

(All odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

Stake Early Six You Win offer: Back by popular demand for IPL 2025

The Stake Early Six IPL 2025 offer is a special promotion by Stake that concerns the match winner market for all Indian Premier League matches. This offer was quite popular amongst IPL bettors during the 2024 season and as a result, is back for 2025.

This offer enables bets to be settled early ahead of match conclusion, provided all terms and conditions are met. As part of a pre-match bet on a particular team to win, the bettor also needs to back that team to hit a six inside the first two overs. If that team hits a six inside two overs, the bet is deemed a winning one - even if that team goes on to lose!

It’s crucial that all terms and conditions are met for users to avail the Stake Early Six IPL 2025 offer. This promotion applies exclusively to pre-match match-winner markets. The minimum qualifying deposit required to be eligible for this offer is $5, which is equivalent to ₹435. The maximum bonus amount is $25, equivalent to ₹2135.

Placing bets on both teams involved in a match in related markets is subject to review and may lead to disqualification. Please review all T&Cs before participating in this Stake IPL 2025 promotion.

Why back RCB to win IPL 2025 opener using the Stake Early Six offer?

Having won both encounters against RCB last season, KKR hold the edge. Despite naming a new captain in Ajinkya Rahane and a new look coaching staff in the dugout, KKR are banking on continuity and have maintained a decent chunk of their championship core.

The Knights had the best spin attack in the league, and by quite some distance, last term. Their 38 wickets in IPL 2024 was eight more than any other team. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarty will thus continue to play a pivotal role in KKR’s bid to add a fourth IPL title.

A revamped RCB, on the other hand, will also be led by a new captain in Rajat Patidar. Despite having one of the best batting lineups on paper featuring the likes of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, KKR have the better-balanced lineup.

The head-to-head record is 20-14 in Kolkata’s favour. Add home advantage to the equation, and it amplifies KKR’s chances even further. So why back RCB to win when every factor seems to be favouring KKR?

That’s where the Stake IPL 2025 promo comes into play. RCB have an explosive opening duo in Kohli and Salt, making them more likely to register a six inside the first two overs.

So in the event that RCB go on to lose, your bet will still be protected by this IPL 2025 Stake promo. Subsequently, you will be paid out in accordance with RCB's odds of 1.95 in the Winner market (compared to KKR’s 1.70).

Stake Promo Code and Welcome Offer for IPL 2025

Stake has an exclusive welcome offer for sports betting. This is separate from the aforementioned Stake promotion for IPL 2025 and can only be claimed by new users on their first bet.

Currently, Stake is offering a 200% match deposit bonus up to ₹1,20,000 for Indian residents. Use our exclusive Stake bonus code GLSTAKE to avail this offer.

Cricket fans looking to kick-start their betting journey during IPL 2025 may take advantage of this offer. You can also claim the Early Six You Win promotion down the line on top of this offer, since the former isn’t restricted to only new users.