Shuffle Promo Code GOALSF: Get 100% bonus up to ₹86,000

Read this to find out how you can capitalise with Shuffle promo code and get up to ₹86,000.

Latest Shuffle Promo Code Offers for IPL 2025

Shuffle.com has something exiting in store for cricket fans during IPL 2025 season. The exclusive welcome offer package of 100% up to ₹86,000 can be claimed using our exclusive Shuffle.com promo code GOALSF.

Check out the table below for a breakdown of the offer details.

Shuffle.com Offers Offer Details Promo Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 100% Deposit Bonus up to ₹86,000 GOALSF Casino Welcome Bonus 100% Match Deposit Bonus up to ₹100,000 GLCSF

Shuffle.com Welcome Offer Explained – ₹86,000 Bonus

Let’s break down the Shuffle.com welcome offer in detail:

Specifications Bonus Terms Promo Code GOALSF Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹86,000 Minimum Deposit ₹1700 Wagering Requirement NA Bonus Expiry 30 days

Let's say if you made a first time deposit of ₹5000, you would receive a total of ₹10,000 in return.

Pros and Cons of using Shuffle Bonus Code

Here are the major upsides and downsides of using Shuffle deposit bonus code:

Pros

100% match on your deposit which implies that your money doubles.

High deposit threshold, allowing players to get up to ₹86,000.

Very minimal restrictions on eligible games; players can use it to bet on sports and live games.

Cons

The minimum deposit might seem a bit high to some users

Other Shuffle.com Promotional Offers for New & Existing Players

Shuffle.com is making waves in the betting scene and it has emerged as one of the top newly launched online betting sites for its seamless user experience. Besides the sports and casino welcome bonuses, Shuffle has some of the promotions for new and existing players. Here is a breakdown of what they entail:

Shuffle Offer Offer Details Boosted Esports on Shuffle All esports are boosted on Shuffle, so you get better odds on your favourite games like Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Dota 2, and many more. Multi Prop Protector Parlay 4 or more player props in NBA and if one loses, you get refunded to ₹17,000.

Sports Betting Options on Shuffle.com

Shuffle sportsbook features 20+ sports, allowing you to bet on your favourite players and events. These include popular choices like:

Cricket

Football

Tennis

Badminton

Basketball

Boxing and many more.

Players also have access to moneylines, handicaps, totals, props, and many more better staking options. And if you’re a huge fan of in-play betting, Shuffle has features that make it easier for you. First, you get live streaming on selected events. But if live streaming is not available on a match, you get live trackers that allow you to keep tabs with the progress of the game. With it, you can make informed in-play bets that keep you ahead of the game.

Popular Shuffle IPL 2025 Betting Markets

Bettors have the opportunity to bet on the IPL 2025 on Shuffle. Here are some of the most popular options at your disposal:

Total Match Sixes Over/Under

Top Batsman

Most Match Sixes

1st Innings and many more

Shuffle Casino Welcome Bonus

Casino game players are not left out either; using the Shuffle promo code GLCSF, you get 100% match deposit up to ₹100,000. This is even higher than the sports offer. However, it also comes with its catch. This time, the minimum deposit is slightly higher, at ₹2,000. Let’s look at a quick overview of the terms:

Use the Shuffle promo code GLCSF to get the casino offer.

A wagering requirement of 35x also applies.

Rollover is also calculated with deposit amount + bonus

Challenges and bonus buy features on slots don’t contribute to the rollover.

Only Shuffle Originals and slots are eligible games.

Shuffle Payment Methods

As you already know, you need to deposit to get any of the welcome bonuses. However, Shuffle is not like your regular sportsbook; the platform is centered around using cryptocurrencies to process payments. Hence, all deposits and withdrawals are processed in crypto.

With cryptocurrencies, both deposits and withdrawals take place very fast within minutes. Not to mention, they offer several crypto options, meaning that you can deposit with less popular coins that have lesser traffic. This list shows the available payment options:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

Solana

How do I deposit funds on Shuffle?

Depositing in your Shuffle account is relatively easy; follow this steps to get everything set up:

Click the profile button on the top right corner and in the menu that pops down, click “Wallet.” You’ll then see a small popup, asking you to choose your preferred currency (crypto). Once you select your preferred coin, you’ll see the network and address for you to send the coin to. You can send it from any of your preferred crypto exchanges and it’ll reflect in your account immediately.

Please double-check and make sure you send to the right network and address. This is very important because the blockchain is decentralised, meaning that if you send coins to the wrong wallet, you can’t know the owner of the wallet, not to talk of retrieving the amount sent. To prevent this, make sure you copy the address directly from Shuffle to your exchange.

About Shuffle.com

If you want to know more about Shuffle.com, here are some information about them:

Shuffle was established in 2023.

Shuffle is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board.

If you have questions, you can reach out to them at support@shuffle.com .

Shuffle Promo Code FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the Shuffle promo code?

The Shuffle promo code for sports is GOALSF and it gives you a 100% deposit bonus up to ₹86,000. If you prefer casino games, use GLCSF and get 100% deposit match up to ₹100,000.

Is Shuffle.com legal in India?

It is not illegal to place bets on Shuffle.com as there are no laws on online gambling. It depends on which state you are in, so check your local laws. Shuffle.com has a valid license from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, a reputable regulator that is well-known in India.

How do I get in contact with Shuffle customer support?

You can use the live chat or reach out to them via email at support@shuffle.com.