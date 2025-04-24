Latest Shuffle Promo Code Offers for IPL 2025
Shuffle.com has something exiting in store for cricket fans during IPL 2025 season. The exclusive welcome offer package of 100% up to ₹86,000 can be claimed using our exclusive Shuffle.com promo code GOALSF.
Check out the table below for a breakdown of the offer details.
Shuffle.com Offers
Offer Details
Promo Code
Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to ₹86,000
GOALSF
Casino Welcome Bonus
100% Match Deposit Bonus up to ₹100,000
GLCSF
Shuffle.com Welcome Offer Explained – ₹86,000 Bonus
Let’s break down the Shuffle.com welcome offer in detail:
Specifications
Bonus Terms
Promo Code
GOALSF
Welcome Bonus
100% up to ₹86,000
Minimum Deposit
₹1700
Wagering Requirement
NA
Bonus Expiry
30 days
Let's say if you made a first time deposit of ₹5000, you would receive a total of ₹10,000 in return.
Pros and Cons of using Shuffle Bonus Code
Here are the major upsides and downsides of using Shuffle deposit bonus code:
Pros
- 100% match on your deposit which implies that your money doubles.
- High deposit threshold, allowing players to get up to ₹86,000.
- Very minimal restrictions on eligible games; players can use it to bet on sports and live games.
Cons
- The minimum deposit might seem a bit high to some users
Other Shuffle.com Promotional Offers for New & Existing Players
Shuffle.com is making waves in the betting scene and it has emerged as one of the top newly launched online betting sites for its seamless user experience. Besides the sports and casino welcome bonuses, Shuffle has some of the promotions for new and existing players. Here is a breakdown of what they entail:
Shuffle Offer
Offer Details
Boosted Esports on Shuffle
All esports are boosted on Shuffle, so you get better odds on your favourite games like Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Dota 2, and many more.
Multi Prop Protector
Parlay 4 or more player props in NBA and if one loses, you get refunded to ₹17,000.
Sports Betting Options on Shuffle.com
Shuffle sportsbook features 20+ sports, allowing you to bet on your favourite players and events. These include popular choices like:
- Cricket
- Football
- Tennis
- Badminton
- Basketball
- Boxing and many more.
Players also have access to moneylines, handicaps, totals, props, and many more better staking options. And if you’re a huge fan of in-play betting, Shuffle has features that make it easier for you. First, you get live streaming on selected events. But if live streaming is not available on a match, you get live trackers that allow you to keep tabs with the progress of the game. With it, you can make informed in-play bets that keep you ahead of the game.
Popular Shuffle IPL 2025 Betting Markets
Bettors have the opportunity to bet on the IPL 2025 on Shuffle. Here are some of the most popular options at your disposal:
- Total Match Sixes Over/Under
- Top Batsman
- Most Match Sixes
- 1st Innings and many more
Shuffle Casino Welcome Bonus
Casino game players are not left out either; using the Shuffle promo code GLCSF, you get 100% match deposit up to ₹100,000. This is even higher than the sports offer. However, it also comes with its catch. This time, the minimum deposit is slightly higher, at ₹2,000. Let’s look at a quick overview of the terms:
- Use the Shuffle promo code GLCSF to get the casino offer.
- A wagering requirement of 35x also applies.
- Rollover is also calculated with deposit amount + bonus
- Challenges and bonus buy features on slots don’t contribute to the rollover.
- Only Shuffle Originals and slots are eligible games.
Shuffle Payment Methods
As you already know, you need to deposit to get any of the welcome bonuses. However, Shuffle is not like your regular sportsbook; the platform is centered around using cryptocurrencies to process payments. Hence, all deposits and withdrawals are processed in crypto.
With cryptocurrencies, both deposits and withdrawals take place very fast within minutes. Not to mention, they offer several crypto options, meaning that you can deposit with less popular coins that have lesser traffic. This list shows the available payment options:
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
- Solana
How do I deposit funds on Shuffle?
Depositing in your Shuffle account is relatively easy; follow this steps to get everything set up:
- Click the profile button on the top right corner and in the menu that pops down, click “Wallet.”
- You’ll then see a small popup, asking you to choose your preferred currency (crypto).
- Once you select your preferred coin, you’ll see the network and address for you to send the coin to. You can send it from any of your preferred crypto exchanges and it’ll reflect in your account immediately.
Please double-check and make sure you send to the right network and address. This is very important because the blockchain is decentralised, meaning that if you send coins to the wrong wallet, you can’t know the owner of the wallet, not to talk of retrieving the amount sent. To prevent this, make sure you copy the address directly from Shuffle to your exchange.
About Shuffle.com
If you want to know more about Shuffle.com, here are some information about them:
- Shuffle was established in 2023.
- Shuffle is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board.
- If you have questions, you can reach out to them at support@shuffle.com.
Shuffle Promo Code FAQs
Here are the most important FAQs:
What is the Shuffle promo code?
The Shuffle promo code for sports is GOALSF and it gives you a 100% deposit bonus up to ₹86,000. If you prefer casino games, use GLCSF and get 100% deposit match up to ₹100,000.
Is Shuffle.com legal in India?
It is not illegal to place bets on Shuffle.com as there are no laws on online gambling. It depends on which state you are in, so check your local laws. Shuffle.com has a valid license from the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, a reputable regulator that is well-known in India.
How do I get in contact with Shuffle customer support?
You can use the live chat or reach out to them via email at support@shuffle.com.