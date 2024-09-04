Serbia vs Spain Predictions: Spain to pick up where they left off

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Serbia vs Spain ahead of this Nations League, this Friday at 12:15AM.

Serbia vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Serbia vs Spain

Spain Victory with odds of @ 1.70 on Parimatch , equating to a 58% chance of the visitors winning.

equating to a 58% chance of the visitors winning. Dani Olmo Anytime Scorer @ 1.60 with Parimatch

No on both teams to score with odds of @ 2.00 on Parimatch, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to fail to find the back of the net.

Spain should be expected to win against Serbia by a scoreline of 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The European champions travel to Serbia to kick start their Nations League group stage fixtures hoping to carry on their exceptional form.

Winning six of their seven matches at the European Championships during the summer, beating the likes of Croatia, Italy, Germany and France, Spain are back to their best and will prove extremely tough to beat.

With a mix of experience and top-quality youth players, it will be no surprise to see the Spanish dominate their Nations League group and go on to secure another trophy.

Serbia, on the other hand, will need to go back to the drawing board after a poor Euro campaign. Failing to win a group game and scoring just once against Slovenia, a lack of attacking threat will hinder their progress in this competition.

Opening up against Spain will be an extremely tough test and one they might not be ready for.

Probable Lineups for Serbia vs Spain

The probable lineup for Serbia in the "system of play."

Rajkovic; Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, Ilic, Mijailovic, Lukic, Samardzic, Mitrovic

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Simon; Cucurella, Laporte, Le Normand, Carvajal, Ruiz, Rodri, Yamal, Olmo, Williams, Morata

EURO Champions to continue winning

This is the first glimpse of the European champions since they defeated England 2-1 in the final, who will look to start their Nations League in the same form.

A trip to Serbia will be tricky, but there’s a sizable gap in quality between these two nations. The hosts will be strong and physical, but Spain’s direct play and pacey youngsters should provide that cutting edge.

Although they won’t have Alvaro Morata due to injury, the threat of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal on either wing will cause Serbia all kinds of issues.

Serbia showed very little at Germany in the summer in attacking areas, and Spain may only need a single goal to secure the three points.

Serbia vs Spain Bet 1: Spain Victory @1.70 with Parimatch

New Barcelona striker to shine

With no Morata fit to face Serbia, attention will turn to Dani Olmo who has made a blistering start to his Barcelona career.

Heading into this fixture having scored in back-to-back matches, the no.10 will be looking to find pockets of space once more between the lines.

The 26-year-old scored in three consecutive games for Spain during the European Championship, including the winner against France in the semi-finals.

With confidence high, and with Serbia having to deal with Williams and Yamal, the space may just open up for Olmo who can continue his impressive form for both club and country.

Serbia vs Spain Bet 2:Dani Olmo Anytime Scorer @1.60 with Parimatch

Spain to keep Serbia quiet

As we’ve already mentioned, Serbia disappointed in Germany. They scored just once in their three group matches, finishing in last place as a result.

They finished with an xG of just 0.20 against England and 0.53 against Denmark in their final group match, when they needed to win to progress to the next round.

With just two shots on target across those matches, they will struggle to break down the European champions.

Admittedly, Spain didn’t keep a clean sheet in the knockout stages, but three group stage clean sheets against Croatia, Italy and Albania indicate they can keep Serbia at arm's length.

Serbia vs Spain Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @2.00 with Parimatch