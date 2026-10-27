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Rainbet offers Indian players 40+ sports, including cricket and kabaddi, and 8,000+ casino games. Crypto payouts usually go out within 15 minutes.

In this Rainbet review, we've rated the platform 9 out of 10. Below, we show where it earns that score and where it slips.

Rainbet India Overview

Rainbet launched in 2023 and runs its sportsbook and casino from a single wallet. Our Rainbet review for India starts with the basics below.

Overview Year Founded 2023 Founders Not publicly disclosed Country of Origin Anjouan, Union of Comoros USPs of the Platform Crypto-focused cashier, fast payouts, provably fair Originals, rewards of up to 70% back Welcome Offer Sports: ₹2,870,000 Monthly Tournament. Casino: 250% up to ₹199,800 + 60 Free Spins Number of cryptocurrencies available 25+ (BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, XRP, SOL) Promo Code GOALRAIN

Highlights of the Rainbet platform

Above all, Rainbet is a crypto-first site. Four features matter most in our Rainbet review.

Crypto support: You can use 25+ cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals are usually sent within 5–15 minutes.

You can use 25+ cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals are usually sent within 5–15 minutes. Easy switching: A single toggle swaps between casino and sportsbook. The mobile site runs well in a browser.

A single toggle swaps between casino and sportsbook. The mobile site runs well in a browser. Regular rewards: You can claim rakeback every 15 minutes. Rainbet says rewards can return up to 70%.

You can claim rakeback every 15 minutes. Rainbet says rewards can return up to 70%. Fairness and security: Originals are provably fair, so you can verify each result. You can also switch on two-factor login.

Beyond crypto, Indian bettors get cricket and kabaddi markets. New players can also pick a sports or casino welcome offer.

Rainbet Sportsbook Review

The Rainbet sportsbook covers 40+ sports, from football and basketball to cricket, kabaddi and esports. A diverse betting market is one of its main USPs. In other words, there's probably a market for whatever you follow. One T20 International listed 48 markets, including coin toss, first-ball runs and run outs.

Sportsbook facts Details Total sports 40+ Football leagues Big 5 European leagues and more Cricket leagues and tournaments International matches and popular leagues Bet types Singles, accumulators, outrights and live bets Live betting Yes, with live streaming on selected events Esports Yes (CS2, Valorant, LoL, Dota 2)

Cricket: T20 Internationals and leagues such as the IPL and Big Bash (match winner, total runs, sixes)

T20 Internationals and leagues such as the IPL and Big Bash (match winner, total runs, sixes) Football: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 (1x2, totals, handicaps)

Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 (1x2, totals, handicaps) Kabaddi: competitions such as the Pro Kabaddi League

competitions such as the Pro Kabaddi League Tennis: Wimbledon, the Australian Open and other Grand Slams (set winner, exact sets)

Wimbledon, the Australian Open and other Grand Slams (set winner, exact sets) Basketball: NBA

NBA Esports: CS2, Valorant, League of Legends, Dota 2

CS2, Valorant, League of Legends, Dota 2 Combat sports: UFC and boxing

UFC and boxing American football: NFL

NFL Baseball: MLB

MLB Ice hockey: NHL

NHL Also covered: chess, darts and snooker

Sports Betting on Rainbet - Is it worth it?

Odds on major events are competitive. For example, a check of five NBA games found margins averaging about 6.5%. A lower margin means better odds, which is why our Rainbet review rates the sportsbook 9/10.

The catch is smaller leagues. Margins widen to about 8.5–9% in Brazil's NBB.

Rainbet Casino Review

The Rainbet casino has 8,000+ games from studios such as Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, NoLimit City and BGaming. Most games come with a demo mode.

The Originals are the main draw. Plinko, Mines, Limbo, Dice and Wheel all run provably fair checks. Evolution and Pragmatic Play power the live casino, from blackjack to Crazy Time. The casino scores 9/10 in our Rainbet review.

Casino Section Games Available Live Casino Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, game shows (Crazy Time, Monopoly Live) Casino Games Originals (Plinko, Mines, Limbo, Dice, Wheel), table games, exclusives Slots Largest category in the 8,000+ game lobby

How to Sign Up on Rainbet - Step-by-Step Guide

Rainbet registration takes a few minutes, since an email address is enough to start.

Visit Rainbet through our secure link and click Register. Sign up with your email, Google, X or Discord. Type in the Rainbet referral code GOALRAIN, accept the terms and confirm you are 18+. After your Rainbet login, opt in on the promotions page. Then send crypto to your wallet address and verify your ID if asked.

Latest Rainbet Welcome Bonuses for 2026

Rainbet India has welcome offers for sports and casino players.

Rainbet Sports offer: Compete in the ₹2,870,000 Monthly Tournament for the Big 5 Soccer leagues. Rainbet bonus code: GOALRAIN.

T&Cs: Bets must be in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga or Ligue 1. Each bet slip needs minimum odds of 1.60 to earn points. The top 50 participants will share the Freebet prize pool. Freebets last 30 days after receipt and work on single bets with minimum odds of 1.50. All calculations use EUR, so other currencies are converted.

Rainbet Casino offer: 250% up to ₹199,800 + 60 Free Spins, spread across your first three deposits.

T&Cs: The minimum deposit is ₹2,855, and the maximum is ₹66,600. The wagering requirement is 40x.

Most importantly, you do not need to finish first, because the top 50 players share the Freebet prize pool. Promo-code balance transfers to your main balance are capped at $50.

Use our Rainbet Referral Code GOALRAIN to claim the Rainbet welcome bonus.

Other Rainbet Promotions

Our Rainbet review found several ongoing promotions. Details on other Rainbet promotions can be found here. Prizes below are in US dollars, not rupees.

$1M Monthly Race: Wagers from the past month earn points, though higher RTP games earn fewer. You claim prizes once the race ends at midnight UTC.

Wagers from the past month earn points, though higher RTP games earn fewer. You claim prizes once the race ends at midnight UTC. Insurance Weekend: Lose a 5+ leg parlay by one selection and get 50% back as a Freebet, up to $200. Total odds must be 3.00 or higher, and the offer runs until 31 December.

Lose a 5+ leg parlay by one selection and get 50% back as a Freebet, up to $200. Total odds must be 3.00 or higher, and the offer runs until 31 December. 100% Lossback on UFC: Place a pre-match bet on a fighter to win. If your fighter loses by KO in the first minute, you get a Freebet refund of up to $500. Parlays and live bets are excluded, and the offer runs until 30 December.

Place a pre-match bet on a fighter to win. If your fighter loses by KO in the first minute, you get a Freebet refund of up to $500. Parlays and live bets are excluded, and the offer runs until 30 December. VIP Experience: Regular play earns daily, weekly and monthly bonuses, plus Calendar Rewards and Level-Up Ranks.

Regular play earns daily, weekly and monthly bonuses, plus Calendar Rewards and Level-Up Ranks. $25K Daily Race: Same format as the monthly race, but over the past 24 hours.

Rainbet Payment and Withdrawal Options

Rainbet accepts 25+ cryptocurrencies and credits deposits after one network confirmation. As of writing, it still does not support popular Indian payment methods like UPI or Netbanking. Payment options vary by country.

Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, LTC, XRP, SOL, TRX and BNB

BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, LTC, XRP, SOL, TRX and BNB Buy crypto: via MoonPay, using bank cards like Visa and Mastercard or e-wallets like PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay

via MoonPay, using bank cards like Visa and Mastercard or e-wallets like PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay Bank transfer and cards: via Direct Payments, where available

via Direct Payments, where available AstroPay: minimum deposit of $15, maximum withdrawal of $30,000

minimum deposit of $15, maximum withdrawal of $30,000 Gift cards: Kinguin gift cards for deposits

Crypto withdrawals are fast. Even BTC and LTC payouts land within about 25 minutes, counting processing and on-chain time. Network fees apply, and Rainbet charges no withdrawal commission after you have wagered your deposit once.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount Maximum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time SOL, ETH, XRP, BNB, TRX $15 equivalent $30,000 equivalent 5–15 minutes, then under 2 minutes on-chain LTC, BTC $15 equivalent $30,000 equivalent 5–15 minutes, then up to 10 minutes on-chain AstroPay $15 equivalent $30,000 equivalent May take up to 24 hours

The weak spot in our Rainbet review is fiat withdrawals through popular Indian payment methods. That may limit newcomers, since crypto is yet to catch on widely in India.

Rainbet Customer Support Channels

Live chat runs 24/7. A virtual assistant answers first, then a human agent steps in. In one test, an agent joined within three minutes. That speed makes support a strength in this Rainbet review.

Email replies to support@rainbet.com take about two hours. There's no phone number, but Rainbet is active on Telegram, X and Instagram. The help center is thin, with only 12 articles.

Editor’s Final Verdict on Rainbet

Rainbet is a good option for Indian users who are comfortable with crypto. Crypto payouts land in minutes, and rewards keep coming after the welcome bonus. On balance, this Rainbet review scores the platform 9/10.

Rainbet has no mobile app and no UPI or Netbanking support, and self-exclusion is its only responsible gambling tool. The table below shows our Rainbet review rating by parameter.

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 9 Playing Experience 9.5 Mobile Experience 8.5 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 9.5 Payments 8.5 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 9

+ Is Rainbet withdrawal safe? The platform uses identity checks, blockchain monitoring and optional two-factor login. You may need to verify your ID before your first payout. + Is Rainbet legal in India? The site holds an Anjouan gaming license, and its terms do not list India as a restricted country. That indicates the bookmaker is safe and secure for online gaming. Concerned players should still check local rules. + Does Rainbet pay real money? Yes. You can withdraw real-money winnings in crypto. Bonuses carry wagering requirements, so read the terms first.

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