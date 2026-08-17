Latest Rainbet Referral Codes and Promo Offers for India (August 2026)

When you sign up at Rainbet, there are welcome bonuses that new customers can claim to place bets on sporting events such as 2026-27 Premier League, La Liga and others sporting events.

Rainbet Offers Offer Details Rainbet Referral Code Rainbet Sports Welcome Bonus Early Football Payout Offer GOALRAIN Rainbet Casino Welcome Bonus 250% up to ₹199,800 + 60 Free Spins Get Offer

How to Sign Up using the Rainbet Referral Code?

For new users who want to create an account on Rainbet, the process is straightforward and usually takes a few minutes to complete:

Go to the official Rainbet website. Click “Sign Up” or “Register” in the top-right corner of the homepage. Enter the basic information required, which includes your email address, password, and country of residence. Enter the Rainbet promo code GOALRAIN when prompted – if you wish to claim the sports offer. Choose the currency you want to use for your transactions and agree to the terms and conditions. Confirm that you are over 18 years of age. Submit the form to finish your registration.

Your account will then be made live immediately, which will give you the go-ahead to deposit funds into it and explore the available betting markets.

Rainbet Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

New sports fans can register their account, apply the Rainbet referral code GOALRAIN, and pursue the Early Football Payout offer. The offer applies to selected bets, which may be available for single and multiple bets.

The Early Football Payout offer allows a bet to be immediately settled as a win before the game ends, regardless of the final result, given certain conditions are met. These conditions may include a team taking a big lead. Other terms and conditions apply.

Rainbet Casino Welcome Bonus

Casino fans who decide to join this brand can opt for the casino welcome bonus of 250% up to ₹199,800, in addition to 60 free spins. Unlike the sports welcome bonus, the casino welcome bonus doesn’t require a promo code for Rainbet.

Instead, some conditions must be met. There is a minimum deposit of ₹2,855 required, and the maximum is ₹66,600. The wagering requirement is 40x. Other terms and conditions apply.

Additional Rainbet Promotions for Existing and New Players

Players who have an account at Rainbet can also claim other offers. They usually included rewards based on your ranking in game challenges and tournments.

Casino Challenges

At the time we wrote this article, Rainbet offered several challenges for specific casino games. All you need to do is play the specified slot game, for example, and try to rank among the other player. Top-ranked players get rewards such free bets and potencial returns.

VIP Program

Rainbet also offers rewards based on your progress. You can rank from Bronze to Infernal Diamond, obtaining rewards at each tier.

Editor’s Verdict about Rainbet Referral Code

In conclusion, the bookmaker is one of the leading online betting sites that serve sports and casino fans.

The Sports Welcome Bonus provides an opportunity for players to be at peace with their funds after placing their bets. The Early Payout offer gives them the opportunity to make the most of their placed bets without having to think much about the final results of the game.

Also, the Casino Welcome Bonus offers new players the opportunity to try out more games depending on their deposit. Casino players get up to 250% of their deposits.

The welcome bonus of Rainbet provides the needed platform for customers to make the most of their funds and kick-start a great betting journey. However, there is a sort of bias towards casino players as they get free spins in addition to the bonus.

Pros and Cons of Using the Rainbet Promo Code

In this part, we look at the advantages and disadvantages of using the bonus code for Rainbet.

Pros

The pros are that the code:

It provides Early Payout.

It is easy to use.

You can claim the bonus even when you sign up with the Rainbet app.

Cons

The cons are that:

The code doesn’t unlock an exclusive casino bonus.

The code doesn’t offer a deposit bonus.

Rainbet Sports Betting Options

Rainbet delivers a versatile sportsbook with betting markets spanning over 60 sports, from popular events such as cricket, football, basketball, baseball, and tennis to niche options like pickle, bandy, and Aussie rules.

Players can access early pre-match odds and wager on a variety of outcomes, including match winners, goal totals, anytime goalscorer, team totals, and both teams to score. Major leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, among others, are available.

Rainbet Payment Methods

Rainbet offers both crypto and traditional payment methods. Cryptocurrency deposits and payouts are the fastest route, while users in select regions can also use bank transfers, gift cards, and local e-payment systems like Interac. For Rainbet, the idea is to give players flexibility, whether they prefer digital currency or more familiar channels.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time Cryptocurrencies N/A / $15 in USD value or equivalent (withdrawal) 5-45 min, depending on the currency Interac N/A 5-15 min GooglePay N/A 5-15 min ApplePay N/A 5-15 min AstroPay N/A 5-15 min Visa/Mastercard N/A 5-15 min

Using crypto, the process is as simple as selecting your preferred coin and receiving a unique wallet address, just like sending a regular blockchain transaction. The list includes:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Tether (USDT)

Litecoin (LTC)

Solana (SOL)

TRON (TRX)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

Pudgy Penguins (PGP)

Plus over 20 more crypto tokens spanning mainstream and emerging altcoins

FAQs about Rainbet Referral Code

Here, we provide answers to the recurring questions about a Rainbet referral code and general concerns raised by our customers about a variety of topics.

What is the referral code for Rainbet?

The sports promo code for Rainbet is GOALRAIN which gets you an early football payout offer. There is currently no code for the casino offer.

Is Rainbet legal in India?

Yes, it is safe for Indian players to place bets on Rainbet as it holds a licence from the Finance Commissioner.

How do I get in contact with Rainbet Customer Support?

Rainbet offers live chat support and can also be reached by email at support@rainbet.com.