PSG vs Strasbourg Predictions: Young star to steal the show

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets and predictions for PSG vs Strasbourg in this Saturday's 8th round Ligue 1 clash at 12:30am

+

PSG vs Strasbourg Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs. Strasbourg

Draw/PSG Victory with odds of @4.00 on Parimatch , equating to a 25% chance of the Parisian club drawing at half-time and going on to win the match.

, equating to a 25% chance of the Parisian club drawing at half-time and going on to win the match. Bradley Barcola to score with odds of @2.30 on Parimatch , indicating a 43% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 43% chance of the French forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.66 on Parimatch, representing a 60% & 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

PSG should be expected to win against Strasbourg by a scoreline of 3-1.

New to Parimatch? Learn all about the Parimatch Bonus Code.

Haven't joined Parimatch yet? Explore our comprehensive Parimatch Deposit guide.

guide. Discover the best online betting sites available in India.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG will intend to continue their 100% win record at home when they face Strasbourg this weekend.

However, after seven rounds, the champions aren’t at the top of the table. They are currently two points behind Monaco, but three ahead of Marseille, who sit in third.

Although their away form has been somewhat lacking, three home wins on the bounce have been rather impressive. Scoring 12 goals in the process has also caught the eye since Kylian Mbappe’s departure.

Their opponents have had a similar story so far. Excelling at home, but yet to win on the road, Liam Rosenior’s team are very much one for the neutrals to enjoy.

Despite drawing two and losing one away from home, they’ve scored seven and conceded eight. It certainly hasn’t been dull, and this match appears set to be one of the more intriguing fixtures in Ligue 1 this weekend, making our PSG vs Strasbourg predictions even more exciting.

Earlier this week, former PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel was announced as the new England manager.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs. Strasbourg

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma; Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ruiz, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Barcola, Muani, Dembele

The probable lineup for Strasbourg in the "system of play."

Petrovic; Moreira, Sylla, Sow, Doue, Doukoure, Santos, Bakwa, Diarra, Nanasi, Emegha

PSG face a tough challenge

PSG have won their three home Ligue 1 games to date, but our PSG vs Strasbourg predictions suggest there’s reason to believe they may have to work hard to earn their points this weekend.

Strasbourg may have failed to win on the road this season, but they’ve held on at half-time against Montpellier, Lyon and Lille. Their latest 3-3 draw against Lille saw them head into the half-time break locked at 2-2, despite conceding two goals within 27 minutes.

If they fall behind, Strasbourg rarely back down, and PSG are no different. The champions came from behind to beat Brest 3-1 in round four, before sweeping Rennes away by the same scoreline in their following match.

PSG vs Strasbourg Bet 1: Draw HT PSG Victory @4.00 with Parimatch

Barcola to break through

Many wondered how PSG would perform without Mbappe, but they have managed well so far, largely due to the efforts of a 22-year-old Bradley Barcola. Having scored six goals in seven Ligue 1 appearances, he’s currently leading the golden boot race in the early exchanges of the season. Our 18/1 ante post tip seems rather promising.

Although he hasn’t scored since his opener against Rennes last month, the young forward found the back of the net for France against Israel during the international break.

He will undoubtedly return to Paris with a spring in his step, and Barcola has the opportunity to score his sixth goal at home, where he clearly shines.

PSG vs Strasbourg Bet 2: Bradley Barcola Anytime Scorer @2.30 with Parimatch

Strasbourg fearless in front of goal

We shouldn’t underestimate the visitors as they have proven they are capable of scoring on their travels. While this might be their biggest test to date, Liam Rosenior has inspired confidence in his side to play boldly and push forward.

Not only has his side scored in every Ligue 1 game this season, but they’ve also scored an impressive eight goals on the road in their three matches.

They need to tighten up defensively, and that is unlikely to happen away at PSG. However, scoring three against Lille and Lyon was very encouraging.

Both teams to score has landed in two of PSG’s three home matches and in all three of Strasbourg’s away games.