Pin-up Promo Code PINGOAL: Get 125% bonus up to ₹4,50,000

Latest Pin-up Promo Code Offers and Bonuses

Pin-up is one of the more popular operators in India right now, giving new users a competitive 125% bonus. Now let’s break down exactly how these bonus offers work, so you can make the most out of it. There are two main ones: one for sports betting and one for casino games. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Pin-up Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus 125% bonus on your first deposit, based on the amount you put in (₹400 – ₹3,60,000) PINGOAL Casino Welcome Bonus 125% bonus + 250 free spins, same tiered structure as sports bonus PINGOAL

This bonus setup is tiered. In other words, the more you deposit, the more you get back.

Pin-up Welcome Offer Breakdown: ₹4,50,000 Bonus

What better way to start at Pin-up than with its bonus offer of up to ₹4,50,000 along with 250 free spins. This bonus is applicable to Indian players interested in the sports and casino gambling section. Here's everything you need to know:

Specifications Bonus Terms Promo Code PINGOAL Welcome Bonus 125% up to ₹4,50,000 + 250 Free Spins Minimum Deposit ₹400, ₹2,000 for Free Spins Wagering Requirement 50x Bonus Validity 72 Hours after activation Free Spins Release N/A Eligible Casino Games Slots only (Popular: Aviator, Big Bass Bonanza, Gates of Olympus)

For deposits of ₹2,000 or more, players also receive 250 free spins.

Pin-up Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

The exclusive sports bonus at Pin-up is different from the regular offer and is quite competitive. Here, you’ll get more resources to bet with from the jump. Let's show you what you get for each deposit amount:

₹400 to ₹4,999 = 100% bonus

₹5,000 to ₹9,999 = 110% bonus

₹10,000 to ₹14,999 = 115% bonus

₹15,000 to ₹19,999 = 125% bonus

₹20,000 to ₹3,60,000 = 125% bonus

That last tier is where the real action is. Put in ₹20,000 or more and get more than double your money added as bonus. And the good news is that this offer is not restricted to cricket or any sport. You can use your bonus across all kinds of sports markets available on the Pin-up platform.

How to Use the Pin-up Promo Code?

There is no promo code to use for the Pin-up bonuses. All you need is to follow these steps and by the end, you’d have your bonus locked in.

Visit the Platform: Go to Pin-up's official site using your phone or computer.

Go to Pin-up's official site using your phone or computer. Click “Registration": You’ll find the red button at the top-right corner. Tap it to open the registration form.

Choose how you want to sign up : You can register using either your email or mobile number. Both work fine and either would suffice.

: You can register using either your email or mobile number. Both work fine and either would suffice. Enter your details : Fill in your name, birthday, currency (make sure to pick INR if you’re in India) and Pin-up promo code PINGOAL.

: Fill in your name, birthday, currency (make sure to pick INR if you’re in India) and Pin-up promo code PINGOAL. Confirm and Register : Agree to the T&Cs and hit the sign-up button.

: Agree to the T&Cs and hit the sign-up button. Make your first deposit: Use one of the payment methods to fund your account. To trigger the best bonus, go for a deposit above ₹20,000.

Your bonus drops automatically: After your deposit, the bonus should land in your account right away.

Just remember to meet the wagering requirements before trying to cash out. You’ll need to bet a certain number of times depending on the type of bonus you opted for, either sports or casino.

Pros and Cons of Using Pin-up Promo Code

But like all offers, this one comes with its upsides and a few limitations you should be aware of.

Pros

Competitive Pin-up welcome bonus featuring up to ₹4,50,000 to play with

Access to extra promotions after sign-up

Multiple banking options to fund account and receive potential bonus winnings

Cons

50x high wagering requirement may be challenging for some players to meet within the stipulated time frame.

Pin-up Casino Welcome Bonus

Pin-up Casino makes a strong first impression with one of the most competitive welcome packages for online betting, especially for Indian users. Here's a quick breakdown of how it works:

Bonus Amount : 125% up to ₹4,50,000 on your first deposit

: 125% up to ₹4,50,000 on your first deposit Extra Spins : Up to 250 free spins depending on how much you deposit

: Up to 250 free spins depending on how much you deposit Bonus Code : Not needed

: Not needed Minimum Deposit : ₹300

: ₹300 Wagering Requirements : 50x for the bonus and for the winnings from free spins

: 50x for the bonus and for the winnings from free spins Time Limit : You’ve got 72 hours to meet the requirements

: You’ve got 72 hours to meet the requirements Where You Can Use It: Most slots, some table games, live casino options and various sports.

Once your bonus is active, you’ll have access to popular games like Teen Patti, Roulette, Andar Bahar, and fan-favorite slots like Aviator and Book of Dead. The live casino section’s also solid, with real dealers and smooth HD streaming from top providers like Ezugi and Evolution.

Sports Betting Options on Pin-up

For sports fans out there, Pin-up has different varieties of sports that you can explore your bonus offers with. While you will come across all the usual favorites, the platform also throws in a few extras so users have more sports to explore.

Here’s a list of some of the top sports you can bet on:

Cricket

Football

Tennis

Basketball

Kabaddi

Table Tennis

Badminton

Hockey

Esports

MMA & Boxing

Baseball

There’s no shortage of markets either. You can bet on match winners, totals, over/under, player stats, and a whole lot more. The cricket section especially comes packed with match and player props.

Live betting is where things get even more fun. Odds update in real time, and there’s a live match tracker that shows key stats as games play out.

Pin-up Payment Methods

Before claiming the Pin-up welcome bonus, please make sure that your preferred payment method is supported. Luckily, the brand offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal options tailored for Indian players, including UPI, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Most deposits are processed instantly, while withdrawals typically take up to 24 hours, depending on the method chosen. Here are the options you will typically find on the platform:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Deposit Time Withdrawal Time UPI (Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay) ₹300 ₹500 Instant Up to 24 hours AstroPay ₹400 ₹500 Instant Up to 24 hours Jeton Wallet ₹400 ₹1,000 Instant Up to 24 hours NetBanking ₹400 ₹500 Instant Up to 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) ₹1,300 ₹1,200 Instant Up to 24 hours Ethereum (ETH) ₹2,200 ₹1,200 Instant Up to 24 hours Tether (USDT) ₹600 ₹1,200 Instant Up to 24 hours

How to Deposit Funds on Pin-up?

Once you have a preferred payment option in mind, funding your account is easy. Here’s how to top up your account and get the welcome bonus:

Log in to your Pin-up account Click the “Top Up” button at the top of the screen Pick a method of payment Enter the amount you want to deposit Confirm the payment and wait for the funds to reflect instantly

Once the deposit is done, your bonus gets credited automatically based on the offer you selected. No Pin-up referral code is needed.

About Pin-up.com

Pin-up.com is a full-featured online betting and casino platform made for players who want both sportsbook action and casino variety in one place. Here’s what you need to know:

Launched in 2016

Email: support@pin-up.team

Licensed by the government of Curacao

Multilingual platform, including full support for Hindi and INR

Features a dedicated mobile app for Android, Windows and iOS

Pin Up Promo Code FAQs

Here are the most important FAQs:

What is the Pin-up promo code?

The Pin-up promo code is PINGOAL which you can use during signup or deposit to unlock exclusive 125% bonus up to ₹4,50,000.

Is it legal to bet on Pin-up in India?

It is not illegal to place bets on Pin-up since Pin-up operates offshore and doesn’t fall under India’s local betting bans, Indian players can legally register and play.

How do I get in contact with Pin-up customer support?

You can contact Pin-up support via live chat, email and phone call. There’s also a dedicated FAQ section for common questions and relevant responses.