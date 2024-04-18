Khelraja App Download Guide: Download Android & iOS Latest Version

In this Khelraja review, we teach our readers how to download and install the latest version of the Khelraja app for iOS or Android.

We also discuss what features, including the Khelraja bonus code offer, the app users will enjoy.

Khelraja App Overview

In the following table, we have highlighted system requirements related to the app before proceeding to show how to install it.

The Current Version of the Application 1.1 APK File Size 5 MB Installed Client Size 20 MB Cost of Loading Free Operating System Support Android Welcome Bonus 300% First Deposit bonus up to ₹50,000 Hindi Language Support Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Methods Paytm, UPI, Bank Cards, Bank Transfer Download Link Khelraja.apk

How to Download Khelraja APK on Android - Step-by-Step Guide

Allow your device to download from an unknown source – by changing the settings – before you can start the Khelraja APK download.

Thereafter, the following steps will enable you to complete the Khelraja APK free download to your Android device:

Visit Khelraja website on your Android device; Locate the app download section on the menu. Scroll right till the end. Click on the “Download APK” button.

Installation of Khelraja APK for Android Devices

After you have completed the Khelraja APK download to your Android device, you can install it via the following steps:

Change the settings on your device to allow it to install the app from an unknown source. Locate the downloaded file and click/tap on “Install.” Once the installation finishes, launch the Khelraja app on your phone.

Khelraja App for Android

The Khelraja Android app offers a comprehensive and secure online betting platform, and caters to various interests. Some key features include sports betting, online casino, cricket betting, a user-friendly interface, and promotions and bonuses.

System Requirements for Khelraja APK

Android Version 8.0 or higher RAM At least 1 GB Memory Space At least 20 MB Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

The following is a list of compatible devices for the Khelraja APK free download:

Mi 11X

Moto Edge 20 Fusion

OnePlus Nord 2

One Plus 9 Pro

Poco F3 GT

Redmi 9A

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Note: this list is not exhaustive; there may also be other compatible android devices.

Khelraja iOS App

To install the Khelraja mobile app on an iOS device, search and find the app on the App Store. Alternatively, locate the download link on the Khelraja site.

How to Download the Khelraja App for iOS?

You can use the following steps to download the Khelraja mobile app to your iOS device:

Find the app in the App Store on your device. Alternatively, visit the app page on the Khelraja website. Tap/click on ‘Get app’ to download the Khelraja mobile app. After the Khelraja app download process is completed, open the Khelraja mobile app by tapping on the app icon.

You can now log in with your Khelraja account and use the Khelraja iOS app.

Khelraja iOS App System Requirements

The Khelraja download for iOS devices has the following system requirements:

iOS Version iOS 8.0 or higher RAM 1 GB Memory Space 20 MB Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS devices for Khelraja App

The following iOS devices are compatible for the process of Khelraja download for iOS:

iPad Pro, iPad mini, iPad Air

iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max

iPhone SE, iPhone XS

iPhone 5, 6, 8, 11, 13, and later versions

How to Update and Download the Latest Khelraja App?

The following steps will help you to update the bookmaker’s app:

You will receive a notification to update the app. Click on "Agree." Wait until the new version gets downloaded to your device. Restart the app.

You can now use the latest version to play casino games, and bet on sporting events.

Khelraja Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

Eligible new customers can pursue an interesting welcome offer 300% First Deposit Bonus up to ₹50,000. The minimum deposit for this offer is ₹1000. Also, there is a wagering requirement of 25x and the bets need to be placed at odds of 1.70 or greater.

Before withdrawing the bonus, you must wager 30 times for deposits below ₹500. For deposits of at least ₹500, the bonus must be wagered 15 times. Bets made must attract minimum odds of 1.80. You can find some details on other available offers in the table below.

Bonus Type Bonus Amount Minimum Amount Welcome Bonus Offer 300% First Deposit Bonus up to ₹50,000 ₹250 Sports Welcome Bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 ₹1,000 Casino Bonus 100% up to ₹30,000 ₹1,000

How to Avail Khelraja Mobile App Bonus?

You can avail the Khelraja Mobile App Bonus with the following easy steps:

Download the app and install and open it on your device. Log in with a new account, if you already have one. On the site, locate and tap on the ‘Bonuses’ tab. Follow the prompts and enter the Khelraja bonus code if any in the field provided. The bonus will get credited automatically to your sportsbook account.

Khelraja Mobile Site vs Khelraja APK: Which one to Choose?

Khelraja also has a mobile version for Indian players. There are similarities as well as differences between the mobile site and the app:

Accessibility: To access the mobile site a user must log in every time. The app requires the user to log in only at the time the app is installed.

To access the mobile site a user must log in every time. The app requires the user to log in only at the time the app is installed. Functionality: a user can perform every functionality of the bookmaker’s site on both the app and the mobile site and app.

a user can perform every functionality of the bookmaker’s site on both the app and the mobile site and app. Interactivity: Users can be equally interactive on both platforms. The app additionally provides push notifications.

Users can be equally interactive on both platforms. The app additionally provides push notifications. Updates: the user will have to update the app from time to time. By contrast, the user can access the latest version of the mobile site every time they log in.

the user will have to update the app from time to time. By contrast, the user can access the latest version of the mobile site every time they log in. User Friendly Design: both the app and the mobile site are designed for optimal use on a mobile device.

How to Create a New Account on Khelraja App?

After you have installed the app, use these steps to open an account on the app:

Open the installed app and tap/click on the register button. Fill the required fields with personal information. This will include your full name, your phone number, and email address. Create a user name and password. Enter the OTP received by SMS on your phone to complete the process.

Now, you are ready to log in and start betting.

Account Verification

A new user can verify their account with Khelraja India by providing photocopies of identity documents. These include:

Passport

Driver’s licence

Bank statement

Utility bills

How to Log In to the Khelraja APK?

You can use the following steps to log in to the bookmaker’s app:

Download the app from the official website or the App Store. Open the app by tapping on the icon. Enter your registered user name and password. Tap/click on the login button after you have entered your credentials.

Betting Options on Khelraja Mobile App

In this section, we discuss the betting options on the bookmaker’s app.

Sports Betting

App users can place wagers on international and domestic competitions across various sports. In the IPL season, users can enjoy both live and line modes of betting. Additionally, users can bet on virtual sports and eSports.

Slots

App users can gain access to automated slots provided by licensed developers.

Live Casino

App users can also live casino games, including such classics as Baccarat, Blackjack, Monopoly Live, Roulette, and Andar Bahar.

How to Place a Bet on Khelraja App?

You can use the following steps to place a bet on the bookmaker’s app:

Open the app and log in to your sportsbook account Deposit money into your account. On the sports betting section, select the sport and the match you wish to bet on. Select your preferred betting market and outcome. Enter your amount and confirm your bet by double-checking your selections. Await the outcome of the bet and bank your winnings if any.

Note: you can monitor the bet in your personal cabinet within the app.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in Khelraja App

In the following table we have displayed payment methods along with the minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts and the timelines thereof.

Methods Minimum Deposit Deposit Timeline PayTM ₹100 Up to 24 hours ₹200 2-5 days UPI ₹100 Up to 24 hours ₹200 Less than 1 hour Cards ₹100 Less than 1 minute ₹200 Less than 5 minutes Bank Transfer ₹100 Up to 24 hours ₹200 2-5 days

Best Features of Khelraja APK

We dedicate this section to discussing some of the best features of the app:

Intuitive design: The Khelraja app has a user-friendly interface to allow users to access the features easily.

Great welcome bonus offer: App users can avail the bookmaker’s welcome bonus offer.

App users can avail the bookmaker’s welcome bonus offer. Live betting platform: On the live platform, users can bet whenever and wherever they please. They can also enjoy live scores and live broadcasts of important matches

On the live platform, users can bet whenever and wherever they please. They can also enjoy live scores and live broadcasts of important matches Ease of deposit and withdrawal: The app allows users to deposit and withdraw with ease, using convenient Indian payment modes.

The app allows users to deposit and withdraw with ease, using convenient Indian payment modes. Hindi support: Users from India can choose a Hindi version of the app.

Khelraja App Customer Service

The app allows access to the following Khelraja customer support options:

24x7 Live Chat

Email: cs@khelraja.com

Khelraja App Summary

Once you have downloaded the app for iOS or Android, you can proceed to access the app’s many rich features. Intuitively designed, the app allows easy navigation through the features.

Users can bet whenever and wherever they please on a vast betting market. They can place wagers on innumerable sports events happening around the world. Users can also choose and play their favourite casino games from a huge games library. On the live betting section, app users can gain access to live scores and streaming.

Apart from the welcome bonus, the app gives access to many other offers and promotions. Because it needs a low resource level, the app works well even on a weak Internet connection.

Overall, the app guarantees a safe and secure betting platform for punters, with encryption technology used to secure user data.

Khelraja App FAQs

Here are the most common FAQs:

Is it legal to download Khelraja app in India?

India does not have any federal law in place to prohibit online gambling. As such, India users can legally download the Khelraja app.

How to install the Khelraja APK?

You can download and install the Khelraja APK file from a link on the operator’s website.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount on the Khelraja app?

The minimum withdrawal amount on the app is ₹200.

What are the reasons for Khelraja app installation issues on my phone?

If your app does not install, your device may be incompatible or not have sufficient storage space. Perhaps, you have not changed your device settings to allow installations from unknown sources. Alternatively, you may not have an efficient Internet connection.