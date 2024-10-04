Jamshedpur FC vs. East Bengal Predictions: Men of Steel to return to winning ways

Matchday 4 of the 2024-25 ISL will see two teams with contrasting fortunes face off, as Jamshedpur FC host a struggling East Bengal side.

Here’s our predictions and betting tips for this fixture.

Jamshedpur FC vs. East Bengal Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Jamshedpur FC vs. East Bengal

Odds of @2.27 on Parimatch for Jamshedpur to win, representing a 44.1% chance.

Odds of @1.59 on Parimatch for both teams to score, which translates to an implied probability of 62.9%.

Odds of @2.00 on Parimatch for Jamshedpur to win by 1 goal or draw, equivalent to a 50% probability.

Predicted Scoreline: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 East Bengal

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Jamshedpur suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Odisha FC on Matchday 3. Khalid Jamil’s side have six points from a possible nine, and sit 4th in the table.

That by no means is a bad start. Taking into account that their two wins have come away at FC Goa and at home against Mumbai City, those six points seem even more impressive.

East Bengal, on the other hand, are in absolute shambles at the moment. They are the only team in the league who are yet to notch their first point of the season. Their dismal start to the season have also led to the resignation of head coach Carles Cuadrat.

East Bengal are yet to appoint a replacement for Cuadrat, which further adds to the uncertainty surrounding the club’s direction. For the moment, they have named reserves gaffer Bino George as interim head coach.

The task in hand for George is monumental, but he has nothing to lose. If anything, a win could change the entire narrative and possibly put him in contention for the role on a permanent basis.

However, given the circumstances, it looks unlikely but in football, never say never.

Probable Lineups for Jamshedpur FC vs. East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC Probable XI: Albino Gomes (GK); Ashutosh Mehta, Pratik Chaudhari, Stephen Eze, Muhammad Uvais; Imran Khan, Mobhashir Rahman, Javi Hernandez, Mohammed Sanan; Jordan Murray; Javier Siverio

East Bengal Probable XI: Debjit Majumder (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Hijazi Maher, Mark Zothanpuia; Jeakson Singh, Hector Yuste; Madih Talal, PV Vishnu, Nandhakumar Sekar; Cleiton Silva

Jamshedpur to maintain 100% home record

Jamshedpur have played just one home game thus far, which they won. At the moment, there’s very little substance to suggest that they won’t make it two in two.

While it’s early days, East Bengal have been thoroughly outplayed in all of their three outings. It remains to be seen if interim coach Bino George can turn things around, but for now, Jamshedpur remain favourites for this one.

The head-to-head record also favours Jamshedpur, but only just. The two sides have squared off on eight occasions in the ISL, with Jamshedpur having three wins to their name to East Bengal’s two.

The Red and God Brigade’s last win at the JRD Tata Sports Complex dates back to November 2022. Hence, backing Jamshedpur to win this match is a relatively safe punt, especially given the current circumstances surrounding East Bengal.

Jamshedpur FC vs. East Bengal Bet 1: Jamshedpur to win @2.27 on Parimatch

Both teams to find the back of the net

Five of the eight ISL matches involving the two sides have yielded goals at both ends. Jamshedpur have scored in every league game thus far, which is a testament to Khalid Jamil and his coaching staff.

Defensively, however, there still remains some concern. Jamshedpur are still waiting for their first clean sheet of the season, which highlights their vulnerabilities at the back.

East Bengal, even in defeat, have shown that they are capable of creating chances. They might not have been as clinical, but the opportunities to score more goals have certainly been there.

Both sides seem to have a mistake or two in them at the back. Four of the last five meetings between Jamshedpur and East Bengal have seen both teams score. Expect that trend to continue.

Jamshedpur FC vs. East Bengal Bet 2: Both teams to score @1.59 on Parimatch

Jamshedpur to win by 1 goal

All of Jamshedpur’s three league wins over East Bengal have been by a one goal margin. Co-incidentally, all three of East Bengal’s league defeats this season have been by a one-goal margin.

Even if Jamshedpur win this game, don’t expect it to be one-way traffic. Quite far from that actually, as East Bengal have shown that even when they are trailing, they are more than capable of putting up a fight.

Jamshedpur FC vs. East Bengal Bet 3: Jamshedpur to win by one goal or draw @2.00 on Parimatch