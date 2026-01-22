Inter Milan vs Pisa prediction: Back to maintaining title challenge

Our betting expert expects Inter Milan to clinch maximum points against Pisa and consolidate top spot in Serie A.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Pisa

Inter Milan will be smarting from their midweek defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League. The result leaves them outside of the top eight and with a chance of missing out on automatic qualification to the last 16. Fans looking to back the Nerazzurri in their comeback might consider completing their 1xBet Registration to access the latest odds for the next round.

The Nerazzurri would likely have to play an extra tie in the playoffs to secure a spot in the final 16. It’s not an ideal situation for Christian Chivu’s charges, but three consecutive defeats in that competition can negatively impact a team’s ambitions.

Because of this, the hosts will enjoy focusing on Serie A, where they currently top the standings. However, their neighbours, AC Milan, trail them by just a three points.

Inter must send a message to the rest of the division this weekend, when they host a struggling Pisa at the San Siro. Consolidating top spot will bode well for them in their bid to bounce back from that midweek defeat.;

Pisa are in the relegation zone, currently placed 19th, ahead of this round of fixtures. As a newly promoted side, it was always going to be a tough assignment for Alberto Gilardino to keep them in Serie A. With only one league victory this season, Pisa are likely to face relegation.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Pisa

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto, Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Esposito, Martinez

Pisa expected lineup: Scuffet, Coppola, Calabresi, Canestrelli, Toure, Marin, Aebischer, Angori, Moreo, Tramoni, Meister

Dominant from the start

Domestically, Inter have been close to perfection this season, winning 16 of their 21 league outings. They boast the best home record in the division, securing 25 points so far. This is an indication of how formidable they are in front of their fans.

The Nerazzurri have been dominant from the start in Serie A, scoring the first goal in 18 of their 21 fixtures so far. As a result, they ultimately won 11 first halves of football, accounting for 52% of their total league matches. At the San Siro, they led at the break in six of their 11 games.

Inter converted every halftime victory into three points at the final whistle. Meanwhile, Pisa have lost at halftime in four of their 10 Serie A away dates this term (40%). The visitors also have the worst away record in the division, and have yet to win a game. This statistical gap makes them a frequent target for lay betting on popular Betting Exchange Sites.

Additionally, the Black and Blue have drawn 11 of their 21. However, Inter's 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture suggests the visitors are unlikely to secure a point in this match.

Miserly at the back

Chivu’s troops boast the best attackers, having scored 44 goals in total, 10 more than their nearest rivals, AC Milan. They average just over two goals per match. However, Inter netted 27 goals in 11 home games, which equates to an average of 2.45 per game.

They’ve also been stingy at the back, allowing the opposition to score a measly eight times across 11 home outings. Meanwhile, the visitors have only managed to score 16 goals in their 21 games at an average of 0.76 goals per game.

While they have a better scoring record on the road, they’ve failed to find the back of the net in 20% of their Serie A away dates. Altogether, Gilardino’s men haven’t scored in 52% of their league matches, regardless of the venue.

Pisa registered a blank in their last meeting with Inter Milan, which is why it’s a likely outcome again. Three of the hosts’ last four league matches produced a victory for them by nil. Chivu’s side prevented the opposition from scoring in 52% of their games that resulted in a victory.

Repeating history

Arsenal successfully limited the impact of Inter captain Lautaro Martinez in their Champions League match. However, the Argentine has served as the backbone of Inter’s forays up front this season. In Serie A alone, Martinez netted 11 goals in total, accounting for 25% of the team’s tally.

He scored last weekend in their 1-0 win at Udinese to make it four goals from his previous eight club appearances. Since he scores in every other game, the blank during the week means he is destined to get onto the scoresheet.

Additionally, Martinez scored a brace when these sides previously met in the reverse fixture, so he is one of the primary candidates to score on Friday night.

