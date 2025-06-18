Free Bets & Betting Offers from Trusted Online Bookmakers

Parimatch

Parimatch offers a 700% welcome bonus bettors, making it one of the best free bets sites. Users receive a welcome bonus of up to ₹50,000 + a ₹400 Freebet when the main bonus amount has been wagered.

Wagering Requirement: 16x

16x Bonus Validity: 14 days

14 days Min Deposit: ₹300

₹300 Terms: Need to wager on single bets with odds of no less than 1.96.

Mostbet

On Mostbet, new users can get 150% up to ₹45,000, plus a ₹250 Freebet on top. While the amounts are not the highest, the wagering requirement is quite low.

Wagering Requirement: 5x

5x Bonus Validity: 14 days

14 days Min Deposit: ₹250

₹250 Terms: Need to wager on accumulator bets with least 3 events and odds of each event of at least 1.40.

Bettilt

Bettilt is one of the best free bets sites for players chasing free bets in the sports sections. New users get up to ₹1,200 in free bets across their first three deposits, plus a 370% up to ₹44,000 welcome bonus.

Wagering Requirement: 25x

25x Bonus Validity: N/A

N/A Min Deposit: ₹1000

₹1000 Terms: 100% up to ₹12,000 on your 1st deposit + ₹200 in Freebet; 120% up to ₹15,000 on your 2nd deposit + ₹400 in Freebet; 150% up to ₹17,000 on your 3rd deposit + ₹600 in Freebet.

BC.Game

BC.Game delivers a crypto-first betting experience, bundling match bonuses and consistent free bet drops. Using the code inglc, players unlock up to a 100% bonus plus 20 free bets (5 per deposit) across four deposits.

Wagering Requirement: 10x

10x Bonus Validity: N/A

N/A Min Deposit: ₹841.08 for the 1st and ₹1,261 for the remaining deposits.

₹841.08 for the 1st and ₹1,261 for the remaining deposits. Terms: Each selection must have minimum odds of 1.5 or higher.

Bons

Bons free bet offer comes with the welcome bonus of 200% and ₹400 free bets. Visit the site for more details.

Wagering Requirement: 10x

10x Bonus Validity: N/A

N/A Min Deposit: ₹400

₹400 Terms: After activation the player will get ₹400 free bets.

Free Bets Explained: What Exactly Are These?

Free bets are one of the most common ways online bookmakers cater to new and existing customers. These are promotional offers that let you place a bet without risking your own money. While the term "free bet" sounds simple, it can mean a few different things depending on the betting site.

Free bets sites and betting apps with free bets usually offer the incentive when you sign up, make a deposit, or as part of ongoing promotions like loyalty programs. For example, a site could offer ₹250 free bets on registration, or receive weekly rewards when you meet certain betting conditions. Others might give your money back as a free bet if your wager loses, or boost your potential winnings with enhanced odds.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the most common types you’ll find in free bets sites and what they mean:

Offer Type What It Means Welcome Bonus An offer for new users, usually a free bet or matched deposit after signing up and making a deposit. No Deposit Free Bets Betting sites with free bets may offer a small free bet given just for registering, no payment needed. Free bets on registration are ideal for testing a platform. Money Back as Free Bet If your first bet loses, the stake is returned as a free bet rather than cash. Enhanced Odds Bookmakers boost odds for specific outcomes, leading to higher potential payouts. Matched Deposit Bonus Your first deposit is matched (fully or partially) with bonus money or free bets. Free Bets Club/Loyalty Ongoing promotions for regular users, like weekly free bets with no deposit, when you meet certain betting conditions.

Each of these offers works a bit differently with different free bets sites and betting apps with free bets, so it’s important to check the terms to learn about the minimum odds requirements or wagering conditions needed to complete to withdraw any winnings.

How to Avail Free Bets Offers - Step-by-Step Guide

Free bets are a solid way to test out a bookmaker without burning through your own cash. Whether it’s a sign-up deal, deposit match, or a special tournament offer, most free bets sites in India follow a fairly similar process to claim them. Here’s a quick breakdown to help you get started:

Pick a betting site: Choose a site that suits your game, whether it’s cricket, football, or casino. Use the free bet offers listed above to make your choice easier. Create an account: Register using your mobile number or email. Some platforms might ask you to verify your details through an OTP or KYC. Check promotions section: Once logged in, head to the main menu and visit the ‘Promotions’ tab. Most free bet and bonus offers are listed here. Claim the offer: Tap on the offer you like; some will activate automatically, while others might need a promo code or opt-in. Make a deposit (if needed): Deposit the minimum amount required to activate the bonus. Many platforms now support UPI, Paytm, and NetBanking. Place your qualifying bet: Some sites may ask you to place a bet with minimum odds before the free bet gets credited. Use your free bet: Once credited, you can use your free bet on specific markets like pre-match, in-play, or multi-bets. Check if there’s any restriction.

This process is largely the same across top betting platforms, though specific steps may differ slightly. Always read the offer details before jumping in.

Editor’s Opinion on Things to Watch out for While Availing Free Bets

Free bets sound exciting, and they truly are, but they also come with fine print that’s easy to miss. Knowing the hidden terms can save you a lot of frustration down the line. Here are some key factors you have in mind:

Wagering requirements : These are often the biggest catch and worth knowing if you want to withdraw your bonus. A ₹1,000 free bet might require you to bet that amount 10 times before any winnings become withdrawable. Some sites only let you withdraw profits and not the free bet stake itself. So always check the rollover conditions before you commit.

: These are often the biggest catch and worth knowing if you want to withdraw your bonus. A ₹1,000 free bet might require you to bet that amount 10 times before any winnings become withdrawable. Some sites only let you withdraw profits and not the free bet stake itself. So always check the rollover conditions before you commit. Minimum Odds : Many in-play or risk-free bets only count if you wager on selections with odds of 1.5 or higher. If your bet falls short, the bonus won’t trigger or your winnings won’t count. Always read the market restrictions listed under the bonus terms.

: Many in-play or risk-free bets only count if you wager on selections with odds of 1.5 or higher. If your bet falls short, the bonus won’t trigger or your winnings won’t count. Always read the market restrictions listed under the bonus terms. Game Restrictions: Free spins or bets might be limited to specific games or sports. Always check which games are eligible.

Free spins or bets might be limited to specific games or sports. Always check which games are eligible. Note the Expiration Date: Remember, expiration dates matter. Free bets and bonuses usually come with a shelf life, sometimes as short as 7 days. If you don’t use them in time, they’re gone.

As you can see, free bets are a great way to start your betting journey but they aren’t “free money” per se. Read the terms, understand the requirements, and only claim offers that suit the way you play..

FAQs about Free Betting Offers

Here is a list of the most important FAQs:

Can I get free bets without deposits?

Yes, you can. Some betting sites offer free bets with no deposit. Just make sure to check if any wagering requirements apply before you can withdraw any winnings.

Can I withdraw winnings from free bets?

Yes, but with conditions. Most free bet offers allow you to keep the winnings only, not the original free bet amount after meeting the wagering requirements.

Can I claim football free bets?

Of course. Football is one of the most popular sports for free bet promotions. You’ll find football free bets offers on major leagues, tournaments, or even in-play markets. Keep an eye on the promotions page during football season.