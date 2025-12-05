Dafabet Ratings for India

Our Dafabet review examines why this platform has become the preferred choice for Indian punters seeking a reliable betting exchange, competitive odds, diverse markets and more. Here is a thorough breakdown of the 9.3 out of 10 rating of our Dafabet review:

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 10 Playing Experience 9 Mobile Experience 9 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 10 Payments 10 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 9

Dafabet India: Key Facts and Figures

Founded in 2004, Dafabet has developed a solid reputation serving more than 20 years in the Asia Pacific region. The site is licensed by a Curacao gaming licence and has its head office in Makati, Philippines, to comply with international gaming regulations.

Overview Year Founded 2004 Founders AsianBGE Country of Origin Makati, Philippines Welcome Offer Sports Betting Welcome Offer - 160% FDB up to ₹16,000



Casino Welcome Offer - First deposit bonus 100% up to ₹20,000 Promo Code DAFAGLC

What Makes Dafabet Stand Out?

Dafabet's reputation in India stems from several key advantages that set it apart from competitors in the online betting landscape. Our Dafabet review India identified the following parameters as the platform’s standout aspects:

Smooth User Experience: The platform offers an intuitive interface designed specifically for Asian markets, with Hindi language support and INR currency acceptance. Navigation remains straightforward whether accessing cricket markets or exploring casino games.

Competitive odds: Dafabet provides competitive odds that consistently offer more value compared to the competition.

Diverse betting markets: The sportsbook offers betting on 30+ sports such as cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, basketball, and new eSports markets. There are several competitions for every sport ranging from top international leagues to local tournaments. Do not forget to use the Dafabet bonus code during the sign up to make full use of these markets.

Dafabet Exchange: Dafabet features a top betting exchange platform that offers back and lay betting, giving users greater control over betting tactics. This aspect makes it stand out from standard sportsbooks since it supports peer-to-peer betting experiences.

Dafabet Sportsbook Review

Dafabet’s sportsbook focuses on extensive coverage of sports designed for Indian tastes. Its extensive coverage is one of the main assets of Dafabet sports betting. Some of the most popular sports covered by Dafabet are:

Cricket - IPL, ICC World Cup, T20 Vitality Blast, County Championship, Big Bash League

Football - Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, Indian Super League

Tennis - Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open, French Open, ATP Masters

Basketball - NBA, EuroLeague, FIBA World Cup, Olympic Basketball

Kabaddi - Pro Kabaddi League, Asian Games, World Championships

MMA - UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship, PFL

Boxing - WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO title bouts

Motorsports - Formula 1, MotoGP, IndyCar, Rally Championships

Badminton - BWF World Championships, All England Open, Olympic Games

Table Tennis - ITTF World Tour, Olympic Games, Asian Championships

All sports offer huge market depth with more than 90 pre-match and 40+ in-play bets for high-level events, providing exhaustive coverage for both amateur and professional punters.

Sports Betting Experience on Dafabet

The entire betting experience on Dafabet is one of ease of use combined with functionality. Live streaming of chosen events further adds to in-play betting, while detailed statistics and 2D match visualization offer critical insights for well-informed decision-making.

Live betting is a special forte, with more than 25,000 covered live events every month. The site provides real-time odds updating, cash-out, and vast in-play markets for the top sports.

One of the aspects that need change is the double sportsbook design, which at first may bewilder new users in switching between Dafa Sports and OW Sports sites. Some mobile features also necessitate individual app download for their full functionality. For bettors who prefer betting on the go, the Dafabet app is one of the best betting apps that you can find in India.

Dafabet Casino Library – Is it a Good Option?

The Dafabet online casino section features a massive library with 2,000+ games spread across a range of categories. The site organises casino products into separate sections: Casino, Games, Arcade, PT+, and Live Casino. Overall, we were quite satisfied with the casino gaming experience during our Dafabet casino review.

Casino Section Slots, Jackpots, Live Games, Table Games,Quickspin Live Casino French Roulette, Unlimited Blackjack, BetOn Poker, Quantum Baccarat Casino Games Blue Wizard, White Panda, Free the Dragon, Sinbad’s Golden Voyage

Active Dafabet Welcome Bonuses for December 2025

Dafabet offers competitive welcome bonuses that are suited for sports betting and casino gaming interests. As part of our Dafabet review, we have summarised both offers for you:

Sports Betting Welcome Bonus: First deposit bonus of 160% up to ₹16,000 for new players with the Dafabet bonus code DAFAGLC. The minimum deposit for the bonus is ₹500, and it has a 15x requirement on odds of 1.50 or higher. Conditions include that players must be 18+ and that normal terms and conditions apply. Code must be applied during Dafabet registration.

First deposit bonus of 160% up to ₹16,000 for new players with the Dafabet bonus code DAFAGLC. The minimum deposit for the bonus is ₹500, and it has a 15x requirement on odds of 1.50 or higher. Conditions include that players must be 18+ and that normal terms and conditions apply. Code must be applied during Dafabet registration. Casino Welcome Bonus: Players can claim a 100% welcome first deposit bonus of up to ₹20,000. The promotion comes with a minimum deposit requirement of ₹750 and is valid for 14 days from the time of issue. The bonus is subject to a 20x wagering requirement with certain game contribution rates. No Dafabet promo code is required to claim this offer.

Ongoing Extra Dafabet Promotional Offers

Dafabet has an interesting promotional calendar with several regular campaigns aimed at enhancing the overall betting experience. Here are some of the top ongoing promotions available that you can check out following Dafabet login:

Max Cricket Cashback: VIP members get weekly cashback of as much as ₹20,000 on losses from cricket betting. Bronze members get 10% cashback of up to ₹10,000, whereas Gold and Platinum VIP tier get 10% cashback of up to ₹20,000.

VIP members get weekly cashback of as much as ₹20,000 on losses from cricket betting. Bronze members get 10% cashback of up to ₹10,000, whereas Gold and Platinum VIP tier get 10% cashback of up to ₹20,000. Impossible to Lose Promotion: Receive a 100% cashback up to ₹500 on your first losing bet. Only bets of odds 2.0 or higher are eligible for this promotion.

Receive a 100% cashback up to ₹500 on your first losing bet. Only bets of odds 2.0 or higher are eligible for this promotion. Virtual Cricket Rebate: Receive an unlimited rebate bonus up to 0.5% from your bets on Virtual Cricket. Rebates are issued on a daily basis.

Dafabet Payment Methods and Withdrawal Options

Dafabet offers a wide variety of payment options designed exclusively for Indian customers, with acceptance in Indian Rupees (₹) to avoid currency exchange issues.

Payment Method Minimum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time Bank Transfer 300 Up to 5 days Skrill 1,000 1-4 days Payz 500 1-4 days AstroPay 1,000 1-4 days Bitcoin 5,000 1-4 days

Most withdrawal requests are processed within 4 days, with e-wallets offering the fastest completion times. However, UPI withdrawals are not currently supported, requiring players to use alternative methods for fund collection.

How Is Dafabet’s Customer Support?

Dafabet offers 24/7 customer assistance via various channels for quickly and efficiently addressing players' needs. Live chat, email, and phone support is provided with a 3-minute average response time.

Contact Methods:

Live Chat: Access directly on site and mobile app

Email: ensupport@dafabet.com for general inquiries

Phone: +91 800-100-7166 for support specific to India

The support team offers aid in various languages such as Hindi, English, Bengali, and Tamil to ensure easy communication for varied Indian users. The representatives receive thorough training to address issues of registration, payments, and technical problems efficiently.

An area of improvement that our Dafabet review found is ensuring consistency in responses during high traffic periods. Although, the platform tends to uphold good support standards with the majority of problems resolved through email within 24-48 hours.

Editor’s Final Verdict on Dafabet

Dafabet stands out as a great option for Indian gamblers in search of a complete, safe, and feature-rich online betting platform. The synergy of competitive odds, far-reaching cricket coverage, betting exchange features, and solid payment infrastructure makes it one of the best betting sites in India.

Dafabet’s strengths are specialised Indian market features, wide sports coverage, and a solid betting exchange facility that make it unique from the classic sportsbook. The Dafabet betting exchange can be considered the best in its class in India.

Frequently Asked Questions about Dafabet

Here are the most important FAQs:

Is it safe to use Dafabet?

Yes, Dafabet holds a Curacao gaming licence and has had operations for 20+ years with a sound reputation in the Asia Pacific region. The site has top-level security features and adheres to global standards of compliance for player safety.

Is Dafabet an Indian company?

No, Dafabet is not an Indian company. It is based in Makati, Philippines and licensed internationally. Yet, the site is especially tailored for Indian users with support for INR currency, Hindi language, and sports coverage dedicated to India.

What is the minimum wagering amount on Dafabet?

The minimum bet per wager is around ₹100 for the majority of sports betting markets.

How long does it take to process a deposit on Dafabet?

The majority of payment methods instantly process deposits, such as UPI, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency deposits. Bank transfers generally process in 2-4 hours.

