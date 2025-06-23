Club World Cup Betting Promotions & Odds: Can Messi’s 5.40 Inter Miami advance?

Following their historic win over two-time European Champions FC Porto, Inter Miami are now within touching distance of the Club World Cup round of 16.

Brazilian giants Palmeiras await the Lionel Messi-led side on Matchday 3 in what will be a straight shootout to determine who takes top spot. However, both sides need to be wary as Porto are still mathematically in the race.

1x2 Market Odds Inter Miami to win 5.40 Draw 2.45 Palmeiras to win 2.24

(Odds courtesy of Stake and are subject to change.)

All Messi and co. need is a draw against Palmeiras to guarantee qualification to the knockouts. Miami have been defensively sound in both their matches and as long as they can maintain their structure and discipline, passage to the last 16 shouldn’t be a problem.

If you’re considering a punt on this fixture, Stake’s First Half Payout has you covered. This special promotion will add an extra layer of insurance to your bet. The First Half Payout promotion ensures that all CWC bets in the 1x2 market are settled as a win, if your selected team scores 2 goals in the first half.

Stake First Half Payout

The biggest Club World Cup edition till date calls for tailor-made promotions, and Stake is doing just that. The CWC First Half Payout offer ensures that all bets in the 1x2 market are settled as a win irrespective of the full-time result, as long as your backed team scores 2 goals in the first half.

Available to: New and existing users

Promo code to avail offer: STKCWC (only for new users, no code required for existing users)

Duration: June 05, 2025 - July 15, 2025

Minimum deposit: $5 (approximately ₹433)

Certain terms and conditions need to be satisfied in order to avail this offer. This offer is applicable only on pre-match, single bets on the CWC in the 1x2 market. The maximum bonus payout of this offer is capped at $100 (approximately ₹8,662).

Backing either team in related markets could result in disqualification. Make sure to review all terms and conditions before participating.

Other Club World Cup Promotions You Need to Check Out

Besides the Stake First Half Payout offer, there are a few other betting promotions that are tailor-made for the CWC. Megapari and BetWinner are also joining in on the extravaganza and are offering a couple of promotions that you need to check out.

Indian bettors can avail these offers out in order to further enhance their betting experience during this tournament. Here’s a quick overview:

Megapari Win 5, Get ₹996.09 Free Bet for Club World Cup: Get a Free Bet worth ₹996.09 for every 5 consecutive winning bets - Use Code MEGACWC

Get a Free Bet worth ₹996.09 for every 5 consecutive winning bets - Use Code MEGACWC BetWinner Free Bet Cup: Get a Free Bet worth up to ₹1,494 - Use Code BWCWC

Megapari Win 5, Get ₹996.09 Free Bet for Club World Cup

Megapari is offering Indian bettors a chance to win free bets during the CWC. Users will be credited with a free bet worth ₹996.09 for every 5 consecutive winning bets of at least on CWC matches.

Available to: New and existing users

Promo code to avail offer: MEGACWC (only for new users, no code required for existing users)

Duration: June 12, 2025 - July 13, 2025

Minimum bet: ₹498.04

Free Bet amount: ₹996.09

Qualifying bets: Pre-match and live bets

Qualifying bet types: Single or accumulator

Bettors should note that all single bets must have odds of 1.8 or higher in order to be eligible for this promotion. If opting for accumulators,all selections must be on CWC matches and at least two of them must have odds of 1.4 or higher. Please check all terms and conditions before proceeding.

BetWinner Free Bet Cup

BetWinner is also joining in on the CWC action by offering Indian users a Free Bet promotion crafted specifically for this tournament. You can unlock a free bet worth up to ₹1,494 by placing either single or accumulator bets on the CWC. Here’s everything you need to know about this offer:

Available to: New and existing users

Promo code to avail offer: BWCWC (only for new users, no code required for existing users)

Duration: June 121 2025 - July 13, 2025

Minimum bet: ₹498

Maximum Free Bet amount: ₹1,494

Qualifying bets: Pre-match and live bets

Qualifying bet types: Single or accumulator

The free bet amount is dependent on the value of your stake. Here’s how it works:

Total stake Free bet amount ₹498 ₹100 ₹996 ₹299 ₹1,992 ₹498 ₹3,983 ₹996 ₹5,974 ₹1,494

This offer applies only to single bets at odds of 1.5 or higher on CWC matches, as well as accumulators with 2 or more selections. Each accumulator selection must have odds of 1.4 or higher, and at least one of them must be placed on the CWC. Review all terms and conditions before participating.

Can Messi inspire Inter Miami to the last 16?

Palmeiras played out a goalless draw against Porto on Matchday 1 before cruising to a 2-0 win vs. Al Ahly. The Brazilian side have demonstrated plenty of attacking firepower this CWC and are in prime position, alongside Miami, to make it out of Group A.

Despite being underdogs, Palmeiras generated an xG of 2.08 against Porto while dominating possession (55%) and total shots taken (11). Against Al Ahly, they overperformed their 1.10 xG by netting twice.

Miami, on the other hand, banked on a wonderful Lionel Messi freekick to seal a famous comeback win against Porto. However, their attack has looked lacklustre compared to Palmeiras this tournament. Over 180 minutes, Javier Mascherano’s side have managed to generate an average xG of 0.98.

It’s important to remember that Porto are not mathematically out yet. It’s been a horrid CWC campaign for the Portuguese giants thus far but if they are able to win by 2 or more goals against Al Ahly, Miami need to be concerned.

As a result, Miami’s match against Palmeiras is now a ‘must not lose.’ Messi’s side need only a draw and as long as they can maintain their defensive solidarity, they are a solid bet to go through.