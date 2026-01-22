The BiggerZ promo code grants Indian players access to exclusive welcome offers that cover sports bets and casino games. Here, you’ll learn about the latest and verified welcome offers on the platform and how you can claim them using the promo code.

Latest BiggerZ Promo Codes for Indian Players

All new players can claim exclusive welcome offers on BiggerZ after completing their registration and making their first deposit. These offers are designed for casino games and sports betting. The casino offer can be activated using the BiggerZ bonus code, BZGOAL.

The table below shows the sports betting and casino welcome offers and their respective promo codes:

BiggerZ Offers Offer Details Promo Code Sports Welcome Bonus 100% first deposit up to ₹45,000 – Casino Welcome Bonus 150% first deposit up to ₹135,000 BZGOAL

How to Use the BiggerZ Promo Code?

The promo code is intended for use during registration. Interestingly, the registration process is straightforward and can be completed in under five minutes. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can register and use the BiggerZ promo code:

Visit the official website of BiggerZ and click “Register." Enter your email address, input a strong password, choose your preferred crypto payment option, and click “NEXT.” On the next page, enter your nickname, date of birth, and bonus code for BiggerZ, BZGOAL in the designated space. If you're 18 years old and above, tick these boxes to finalise your registration: I want to receive free bonus offers.

I am 18 years old, and I accept the Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Confirm your email to access your BiggerZ account.

BiggerZ Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus

BiggerZ offers new users an exclusive sports welcome bonus of 100% up to ₹45,000 OnlyWin Freebet. You can unlock it without using a specific BiggerZ promo code. However, you should make a minimum first deposit of ₹1,800.

Exclusive Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

The exclusive sports welcome bonus comes with specific terms and conditions highlighted below:

The bonus can be used on all sports events.

It applies to events with odds from 2.0 to 2.50.

Free bets cannot be used on multiple bets or accumulator bets.

BiggerZ Casino Welcome Bonus

In addition to the sports welcome bonus, there is a casino welcome bonus of 150% up to ₹135,000. To claim this bonus, you need to make a first deposit of at least ₹900. Note that the bonus has a wagering requirement of 40x.

Additional BiggerZ Promotions for Existing and New Players

Aside from the welcome bonuses for new users, BiggerZ has a wide range of promotions in store for existing players. We will take a closer look at some of these promotions below:

Daily Moneyback

Daily Moneyback enables you to play any casino game and earn 5% daily rakeback, based on the house advantage. Players will also receive a higher cash back percentage on their net losses for the day, depending on their loyalty level. Note that all casino games qualify for the daily rakeback, and cash back is available only on slot games.

Weekly Bonus

This bonus is available to players who have used their welcome bonus and have a minimum net loss of 50 USDT. Qualified players can claim this bonus every Sunday using the promo code WEEKLY and receive up to a 5000 USDT package. Note that the bonus activation period is 3 days, and you’ll be awarded based on your activities in the previous week.

VIP 50% LossBack

This 50% loss back is available to new players who deposited at least 5000 USD during their first week of activity. Qualified players can contact the BiggerZ support team on the 8th day to claim a lossback of 50% of their deposit. The lossback bonus has a 3x wagering requirement, and it applies to first-week deposits between 5000 and 500,000 USD.

Monthly Bonus

Players who have a minimum net loss of 100 USD can claim this bonus on the first Monday of the month. They can get up to 10,000 USD based on their activities in the previous month without any wagering requirements. The bonus validation period is 7 days, and you need a bonus code, MONTHLY, to activate it.

Refer a Friend Program

BiggerZ also designed a referral program for players who love sharing great finds. You’ll receive a 50 USDT bonus once any of your referrals completes their sign-up using your BiggerZ referral code. Apart from it being a no deposit incentive, you’ll need to meet a 40x wagering requirement before you can withdraw your bonus.

Pros and Cons of Using BiggerZ Bonus Code

Every welcome bonus has its strengths and a few limitations, and the BiggerZ promo code offer is no different. Here are the pros and cons of using the bonus code:

Pros

The best advantages of using it are:

Grants new players access to exclusive welcome bonuses for casino games and sports

Low minimum deposit requirement to activate the bonus

Existing players can access weekly and monthly BiggerZ bonuses with the use of promo codes

The bonus funds are awarded immediately after the requirements are met

Cons

There is only one drawback:

The deposit bonus code for new players comes with wagering requirements

BiggerZ Sports Betting Options

One of the best parts of BiggerZ is its comprehensive sports betting section. You will find all the major sports events across the world, including football, basketball, rugby, tennis, table tennis, volleyball, and many more.

For players who enjoy betting on football, the sportsbook offers great odds on football matches across different leagues. Major leagues like the EPL, Champions League, and La Liga feature various markets like:

Double Chance

Total Goals

Goals Handicap

Draw No Bet

Both Teams to Score

That's not all, BiggerZ sportsbook has a live betting section that is packed with standard features like live streaming and live stats. These features enable players to carry out the following:

Live stream ongoing sports events

Place loads of live bets as the game unfolds, like betting on which team will score next or the next goal scorer

Get real-time notifications on the number of goals, corner kicks, shots on target, injuries, substitutions, etc.

BiggerZ Payment Methods

To claim your welcome bonus, you need to make a deposit first, even with the BiggerZ promo code. The operator makes it easy for players by supporting a wide range of crypto payments that cater to diverse players’ preferences. The best part is that these payment options offer instant deposits and withdrawals.

To fund your account, the casino will provide you with a personal address based on the cryptocurrency you select. All payments made to the address will be credited to your casino account instantly.

BiggerZ also provides an option to purchase your desired cryptocurrency from a trusted provider using your local payment methods, like bank transfers. You can use over 10 different cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals within the casino. The table below highlights each of them as well as the limits.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Deposit/Withdrawal Time USDT 5 USDT 5 USDT Instant Bitcoin 0.0001 BTC 0.001 BTC Instant Bitcoin Cash 0.001 BCH 0.001 BCH Instant Ethereum 0.002 ETH 0.01 ETH Instant Dogecoin 0.01 DOG 0.01 DOG Instant Litecoin 0.01 LTC 0.01 LTC Instant Cardano 2 ADA 2 ADA Instant Ripple 0.001 XRP 0.001 XRP Instant Binance 0.01 BNB 0.01 BNB Instant Tron 10 TRX 10 TRX Instant USDC 5 USDC 5 USDC Instant Solana 0.05 SOL 0.05 SOL Instant

BiggerZ Promo Code Review

During our review, we registered on the site using the promo code for BiggerZ to get first-hand experience on how it works. Based on our experience, we will highly recommend it to players looking to sign up on the platform.

We completed the registration and verification process within 10 minutes, after which we made our first deposit. With the bonus code BZGOAL used during registration, we received the welcome bonuses in our account almost immediately after meeting the requirements.

The BiggerZ welcome bonus for sports betting and casino games comes with different terms and conditions, including a wagering requirement, validity period, and so on. The casino welcome bonus has a wagering requirement of 40x.

In conclusion, the BiggerZ promo code India is suitable for players who are just getting started with casino games and sports bets. Remember to make smart betting choices and gamble responsibly.

FAQs about BiggerZ Promo Code

What is the promo code for BiggerZ?

The current promo code for BiggerZ is BZGOAL.

Is BiggerZ legal in India?

BiggerZ is licensed by the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan and is available for players in India.

How do I get in contact with BiggerZ customer support?

BiggerZ has 24/7 customer support that is reachable via live chat or email. Simply go to the “Support” at the bottom of the homepage to access it.