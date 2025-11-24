After our investigations, we rate BiggerZ as 8.9 out of 10, and there are reasons to back up the claim. As you read on, you’ll find the breakdown of the research behind our ratings in each section. The table below shows how we rate them in different departments, with a final total of 8.9:

Parameter Rating (out of 10) Sportsbook 8.5 Playing Experience 9 Mobile Experience 8 Casino 9 Welcome Bonus 9 Payments 9 Withdrawals 9 Customer Support 8

BiggerZ India Overview - Key Facts and Figures

BiggerZ India is a relatively new platform, but it has started very strong, posing as a competitor to already-existing platforms. The table below gives a brief overview of our BiggerZ review:

Overview Year Founded 2025 Country of Origin India USPs of the Platform Full support of cryptocurrencies, even for bonuses.

Indian Rupee (INR) accepted with UPI and IMPS support Exclusive VIP program with reward incentives

5000+ gaming collection Welcome Offer 100% up to 500% USDT OnlyWin Freebet sports offer 150% up to 1,500 USDT casino offer Promo Code BZGOAL

Strong Points of BiggerZ You Should Know

Even though there are several new casinos in 2025, BiggerZ still stands out significantly. Here are some of the factors that make them a brand to reckon with in our BiggerZ review:

Strong support for cryptocurrencies and UPI: One of the first things you’ll notice is that BiggerZ is huge on crypto. They support fast crypto deposits, instant cashouts and impose no limit on transactions. To make it better, they support up to 20 different coins, allowing for flexibility with preferences. If you want to check our list of the best crypto betting sites, we have a full fledged guide for you. Biggerz supports INR deposits and withdrawals, including quick payments through UPI and IMPS.

Exclusive VIP program: As a BiggerZ VIP member, you have access to exclusive services like 24/7 personal host, cash bonuses, and even free spins. As you advance through each level, you get more perks and reward upgrades such as default cashback on losses.

Large gaming collection: There are more than 5,000 gaming titles, covering slots, live games, and exclusives. As for sport lovers, there are more than 35 sports options, including both local and international events.

What Makes BiggerZ Sportsbook Unique?

Apart from the casino section, there is a dedicated sportsbook where they offer several sports and betting options. The best part is that with each sport in BiggerZ sportsbook, you get access to local and international markets. So, with sports like cricket, you get to stake on international tournaments and local ones like the Ranji trophy.

Based on our BiggerZ India review, here are the most popular betting markets as well as some of the top leagues under them:

Football – EPL, La Liga, Champions League

Cricket – Ranji Trophy, ICC World Cup, SA20 League

Tennis – Billie Jean King Cup, ATP, ITF

Volleyball – Liga A, Supaliga Serie A

Basketball – NBA, NCAA, Eurocup

Table Tennis – Masters League, TT Cup, Liga Pro

Handball – Champions League, World Championships

MMA – UFC, One Championship, BKFC

Latest BiggerZ Welcome Bonus Offers for November 2025

After completing our BiggerZ registration, we noticed that there were different offers for sports and casino players. Let’s break down each of them:

Sport welcome offer: Using the BiggerZ promo code BZGOAL, you are entitled to a 100% deposit bonus up to 500 USDT OnlyWin Freebet. To be eligible, you only need to deposit a minimum of 20 USDT. An OnlyWin Freebet implies that when you place and win a bet with the bonus, you receive the winning amount only.

Casino welcome offer: As for casino players, you get a 150% up to 1,500 USDT welcome offer. With this offer, you can claim it with a minimum deposit of 10 USDT. And while the percentage may be more, there is a 40x wagering requirement, hence, both offers are basically equal in value.

Note that it isn’t compulsory to use USDT deposits only. Players who deposit INR with IMPS or UPI method also get the offer, so feel free to use your preferred option.

BiggerZ Casino Review

Our BiggerZ casino review showed us that the section has a good combination of variety with slots, table games and even a live casino section.

Unsurprisingly, slots make up the most in the collection, with over 4,500 games from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, BGaming and many more well-known developers. This is because they are simple and easy to learn, so it’s a no-brainer for players.

In addition, the casino also has some exclusives under the BiggerZ Touch section, containing originals like Plinko, Heads & Tails, and Space.

For those who prefer live dealer games that replicate the real brick-and-mortar feeling, you’ll love the live casino section. There, you’ll find more than 50 titles, featuring blackjack, roulette, poker, coming in different variations. So it’s up to you to pick a title, connect with a dealer and play with them in real-time.

Casino Section Games Available Live Casino Lightning Blackjack, Super 8 Baccarat, Immersive Roulette, Three Card Poker, Fan Tan, and many more. Casino Games Sweet Bonanza 1000, Big Bass Halloween 2, Le Cowboy, 3 Buzzing Wilds, The Dog House, etc.

BiggerZ App Review

At the moment of this writing, we checked and confirmed that there is no downloadable BiggerZ app. However, the mobile website is well-optimised to run on smaller screens. We tried it on both iOS and Android during our BiggerZ review, and the results were satisfactory.

BiggerZ Payment and Withdrawal Review

The bulk of the available payment methods are cryptocurrencies. This is because the casino supports full anonymity, instant deposits and withdrawals, as well as zero fees. That is why the brand can promise no processing time and no fee. Biggerz also supports INR deposits and withdrawals, including quick payments through UPI and IMPS.

Payment Method Minimum/Maximum Deposit Amount Minimum/Maximum Withdrawal Amount Withdrawal Processing Time Bitcoin 0.0001 BTC/No Limit 0.001 BTC/No Limit Instant Bitcoin Cash 0.001 BCH/No Limit 0.001 BCH/No Limit Instant Ethereum 0.002 ETH/No Limit 0.01 ETH/No Limit Instant Litecoin 0.01 LTC/No Limit 0.01 LTC/No Limit Instant Dogecoin 0.01 DOG/No Limit 0.01 DOG/No Limit Instant USDT 5 USDT/No Limit 5 USDT/No Limit Instant Ripple 0.001 XRP/No Limit 0.001 XRP/No Limit Instant Cardano 2 ADA/No Limit 2 ADA/No Limit Instant Binance 0.01 BNB/No Limit 0.01 BNB/No Limit Instant Tron 10 TRX/No Limit 10 TRX/No Limit Instant USDC 5 USDC/No Limit 5 USDC/No Limit Instant Solana 0.05 SOL/No Limit 0.05 SOL/No Limit Instant

How to Contact BiggerZ Customer Support?

Understandably, you may face issues from time to time, and that is not a problem. The only time it’ll be a problem is if you can’t get a solution from the casino themselves. As such, we reached out to the customer support to check for responsiveness and how well they access issues.

The most accessible is through the live chat on the website and it is always available 24/7. If you prefer email, they have a channel through support@biggerz.com, and responses are within hours. You can also check the FAQs section of the website for answers to trivial questions.

Editor’s Final Verdict about BiggerZ

From our BiggerZ review for India, it is a no-brainer that the brand is a good choice for Indian players looking for smooth casino and sports betting experience. It doesn’t matter that it is a recent establishment; what matters is that it is on the right track.

Their full support for crypto is not something you see everywhere; to make it even better, even the bonus offer is in USDT. And as you consistently play, you ascend the VIP levels, getting more perks and upgrades as you go higher.

However, having a mobile app will be a big addition for players. It is more accessible, and will save players the stress of logging in with their browser all the time.

FAQs about BiggerZ

Here, we answer some of the most asked questions based on our BiggerZ review.

Is BiggerZ real or fake?

Although relatively new in the markets, BiggerZ India offers good casino and sports betting options to Indian players at large.

Is BiggerZ withdrawal legit?

Yes, withdrawals are legit and you can process them instantly with cryptocurrencies. You are free to choose from over 10 different coins and there is no fee on withdrawals.

Is there a BiggerZ app available for players?

From our investigations, there is no downloadable mobile app for players. However, the mobile website is well-optimised.

Does BiggerZ require KYC?

If you are going to use just crypto, you may not need to do KYC immediately. However, sooner or later, it is required, as this is in compliance with the regulations.

