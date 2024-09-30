Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan Predictions: Showdown at BayArena

One of the week’s most interesting matches takes place at the BayArena on Wednesday. Read here for our Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan predictions.

+

Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan

Bayer Leverkusen to win with odds of @1.72 on 1xBet , equating to a 58.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 58.1% implied probability. Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @ 1.83 on 1xBet , equating to a 54.6% implied probability.

, equating to a 54.6% implied probability. Florian Wirtz to score anytime @ 2.90 with 1xBet, equating to a 34.5% implied probability.

Bayer Leverkusen are predicted to beat Milan 2-1.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bet of the Day prediction page!

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bayer Leverkusen and Milan go head-to-head at the BayArena on Tuesday night.

A 4-0 win over Feyenoord was a real statement from Leverkusen in the opening round of Champions League fixtures. After a historic 2023-24 campaign, Xabi Alonso’s team are a fascinating outfit in 2024-25.

The start of the domestic campaign hasn’t been as perfect as last season, but there have been a few excellent results. The draw away to Bayern Munich at the weekend will have built further confidence ahead of this match.

Milan suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool a couple of weeks ago. Since then, they have beaten Inter and Lecce in Serie A. This is a real test, but they couldn’t be much better placed to get a result at the BayArena.

Leverkusen are still the favourites to take all three points here, however. Milan have had an up-and-down few weeks under Paulo Fonseca, and there are few tougher tests than visiting Alonso’s Leverkusen.

Probable Lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan

Bayer Leverkusen probable XI:

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Boniface, Terrier.

Milan probable XI:

Maignan; Royal, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Abraham.

Home Win Seemingly Inevitable

Formidable at home throughout their glorious 2023-24 season, Bayer Leverkusen are deservedly odds-on to win against Milan on Tuesday night.

Milan have already lost to Parma and drawn with Lazio on the road this season. They lost away to PSG, Rennes, and Roma in Europe last season. Since the 2021-22 Champions League, their only away wins in continental competition have come against Dinamo Zagreb, Newcastle, and Slavia Prague.

Coming off a pair of good results domestically, Milan will be competitive, but we don’t think they will come away with any points to show for it. The pressure will be on for matchday three.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan Bet 1: Bayer Leverkusen to win @ 1.72 with 1xBet

Both Teams Find the Net

Bayer Leverkusen have kept just two clean sheets this season. One of those was to Carl Jeiss Zena, a fourth-tier outfit, in the German Cup. With eight goals conceded in seven matches, Milan’s defensive record isn’t much better.

Both teams to score is pretty much a lock when these teams are involved, with Milan’s 3-0 victory at the weekend very much an exception to the rule.

This wager is a no-brainer for us at 1.83. Leverkusen’s defence has leaked goals so far this season, and Milan have no chance of keeping the home team’s attack out for 90 minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Milan Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals @ 1.83 with 1xBet

Form Man Delivers For Hosts

Florian Wirtz scored a brace against Feyenoord and found the net against Wolfsburg. He’s now scored in five of his last eight appearances for club and country. He’s had at least one goal contribution in six of those matches.

Leading Leverkusen in expected goals in the Bundesliga, we love the value taking 2.90 on Wirtz to find the net on Tuesday.

The Germany international has six goals across all competitions this season for Leverkusen and four goals in four matches since the international break.