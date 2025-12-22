AFCON Group Predictions For 2025

+

AFCON Groups Overview

Our Predicted Group Winners Group A: Morocco

Group B: Egypt

Group C: Nigeria

Group D: Senegal

Group E: Algeria

The tournament consists of 24 teams, so there are six AFCON groups with four nations each. These nations will face each other once and the top two will move to the knockout stages. Here is a look at each group and our expert predictions:

Group Predicted Winner Runner-up Underdog A Morocco Mali Zambia Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Yves Bissouma, Patson Daka B Egypt South Africa Angola Mohammed Salah, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen WIlliams C Nigeria Tunisia Uganda Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Ellyes Skhiri D Senegal Benin DR Congo Sadio Mane, Lamine Camara, Yoane Wissa, Cedric Bakambu E Algeria Burkina Faso Equatorial Guinea Riyad Mahrez, Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Emilio Nsue F Cameroon Cote d’Ivoire Gabon Simon Adingra, Amad, Carlos Baleba, Denis Bouanga

Group-by-Group Predictions

Based on our research, here is a group-by-group breakdown of our AFCON predictions:

Group A Predictions

As the favourites to win this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco are at the head of the queue for topping Group A. The Atlas Lions will likely sweep Zambia and Comoros aside, with their toughest test coming against a formidable Mali side. The Opta Analyst predictions placed Morocco at 58.4% chance of topping the group.

Mali come in second with a 36.6% chance of finishing behind the hosts. Zambia can cause an upset on their day. They finished qualifying top of the group and have beaten Mali before, although that was in the early 2000s. Zambia have a 20.8% chance of progressing through the group, while Comoros are almost certain to finish last at 48.1%.

Group B Predictions

It’s no surprise that Egypt are the overwhelming favourites to win Group B, especially with the star-studded squad. A certain Mo Salah headlines the Pharaohs’ squad. After his personal issues with Liverpool, he could be eager to showcase his talents. Opta have given Egypt a 60.4% chance of winning the group.

However, South Africa shouldn’t be written off, as they’ve grown in stature under Hugo Broos. The team have recently finished third in the 2023 AFCON and qualified for next year’s World Cup. They have a 31.6% chance of finishing second. However, Angola will fancy their chances, especially since they have a decent record against Bafana Bafana. With a 27.6% chance of progressing, this group promises a tight finish.

Group C Predictions

Nigeria narrowly edge out Tunisia as the favourites to come out on top in Group C. The Super Eagles’ star quality is what separates them from the rest of the group. Most of the squad play in Europe’s top leagues. It’s no surprise they have a 42.9% chance of winning the group compared to Tunisia’s 40.1%.

Uganda and Tanzania are tipped to compete for the last two places. Uganda have a 42.2% chance of finishing fourth. Tanzania are close behind at 41.1%.

Group D Predictions

Former AFCON champions Senegal have a point to prove after failing to defend their 2021 title. They have the highest chance of progression to the last 16 across all the groups at 95.4%. With a 64.5% chance of finishing top, and a squad packed with star quality, it’s easy to see why.

DR Congo and Benin are closely matched teams, and they will fight for that important second position. DRC have a 36.5% chance of finishing second, slightly ahead of Benin’s 24.6%. Botswana are likely to suffer three defeats in this group, especially after being winless in four.

Group E Predictions

Making their 21st appearance at the AFCON finals, Algeria appear set to top Group E. The two-time champions went unbeaten through qualifying. They’ve been given a 64.6% chance of topping the group here. The Desert Foxes haven’t lost a group game in the last three editions of the competition.

Burkina Faso should edge Equatorial Guinea and Sudan to the other qualification spot with a 29.4% chance of finishing second. However, Equatorial Guinea shouldn’t be completely overlooked with their 25.2% chance of progressing.

Group F Predictions

Dubbed ‘the group of death’, Group F is a difficult one to predict. Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon are powerhouses on the continent. However, they haven’t quite lived up to that status recently. Cote d’Ivoire are the current holders of the title. This is why they get a 41.2% chance of topping the group, the lowest across the tournament.

The Indomitable Lions are desperate to reclaim their former glory. Opta has them at 30.2% to finish second. However, they can trouble the champions, as they have a 33.2% chance of finishing first. Having gone unbeaten in qualifying, they're more than likely to pip Cote d’Ivoire to the Group F post.

From a general point of view, and based on expert opinion, Morocco is the clear favourite in the competition, which places the team at the top of our AFCON betting winner predictions.

AFCON Groups FAQs

Here are some of the most asked questions about the AFCON groups:

How many groups are there in AFCON?

There are six AFCON groups, and each of them has four teams.

How many teams from each group advance to the knockout stage?

Two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

Which group is South Africa in for AFCON?

South Africa are in Group B where they rival Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.