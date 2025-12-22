AFCON Betting Odds 2025: Top Teams, Tips & Predictions

+

What are AFCON betting odds for 2025?

Simply put, betting odds are a numerical representation of the probability of an event happening. In extension, it also represents the potential payout you receive after winning the bet.

So, by looking at the AFCON betting odds for each team, you can get two things. One is how likely it is for them to win, and second what you potentially get when you stake on them.

But then, that begs the question: what determines the odds, especially for AFCON? From our investigations, there are four major factors:

Team form Qualification performance Quality of players Historical success in the tournament

Based on these four factors, it becomes easier to put a probability scale to how well a nation will perform in the cup. The lower the odds, the more likely the event.

For instance, Morocco’s odds to win the tournament outright is somewhere between 3.00 and 4.00. This is reasonable since they are the host country, and are in good form. Next to them are the likes of Egypt and Senegal, with odds around the 7.00 range.

AFCON betting odds explained

Comparing odds across different AFCON betting sites, you’ll notice that the format may differ across different platforms. Here is a breakdown of the different forms to help you understand tips better:

Decimal: This is the most common in Europe and Africa; you’ll see it in a format like 2.50. With the decimal format, payouts are very easy to calculate. All you have to do is multiply the odds and the amount you’re staking; your result is your potential payout.

Fractional: You’ll see it in an odds format like 3/1 and what this fraction is showing you potential profit relative to stake. So, 3/1 means for every 1 you stake, you stand to gain 3.

American: This format usually has positive and negative numbers. Minus (-) is for favourite, while plus (+) is for underdog. -150 means you must stake 150 to win 100, while +150 means if you bet 100, you win 150.

By understanding how these odds formats differ in tips, you can easily interpret it anywhere you see them. It doesn’t matter if you’re placing bets on individual matches for teams, group leaders, or who will win the tournament, the same concept applies to everything.

Top AFCON 2025 Betting Odds

Morocco Odds

Here, you’ll get to see the odds of top teams for the 2025 AFCON from our research. These are expert insights based on qualification, squad strength and past history in the tournament, so pay close attention to them:

As the host nation, it’s no surprise that Morocco are favourites to win their second-ever Africa Cup of Nations title. Their odds of winning the tournament range between 3.00 and 4.00, which is understandable. Apart from home advantage, the Atlas Lions boast a squad of star players, the majority of whom play for top European clubs.

Their captain, Achraf Hakimi, will be leading from the front, having finished sixth in the Ballon d’Or this year. The PSG defender also clinched the title of African Footballer of the Year. However, he’s in a race to be fit for the home team’s first outing against Comoros. Morocco are currently on an incredible world-record winning streak of 18 games. That run started in 2024 and matched Spain’s 15-game winning sequence when they beat Congo Brazzaville two months ago.

Head coach Walid Regragui actually lost in the 2004 final when he played for Morocco against Tunisia. Now, he hopes to justify their status as favourites and guide the team to their first AFCON title in 50 years.

Egypt Odds

Egypt are undoubtedly one of the best football nations in Africa, especially with their seven continental titles. The Pharaohs boast a wealth of stars in their squad, including the likes of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. The former is undoubtedly the nation’s most crucial player, but he did not play in their friendly against Nigeria, which they won 2-1.

Egypt won three consecutive finals between 2006 and 2010, which is why they should never be underestimated. Having won the competition seven times in 10 appearances, it’s understandable that their odds are 7.00, which makes them the second favorites behind Morocco.

Senegal Odds

Senegal are often wrongly considered as the weakest team in West Africa. However, that underrated status seems to have motivated them, especially in major tournaments. The Lions of Teranga are led by Kalidou Koulibaly, backed up by Sadio Mane, and they have excellent star players at every position.

Senegal won their first AFCON trophy in 2021 but failed to defend it in 2023, when they were knocked out in the round of 16. With odds of between 7.00 and 8.00, there is great value in backing them to reclaim the title. It’s worth noting that the Lions of Teranga are ranked second on the continent and 19th in the world, so they are serious contenders.

Algeria Odds

Two-time winners Algeria have flattered to deceive several times at AFCON tournaments. However, like Senegal, they can never be disregarded. Their most recent triumph on the continent came in 2019, when they won it in Egypt. Their qualification for this tournament was almost flawless, as they remained unbeaten and only drew one game.

The Desert Foxes remained undefeated in the group stages of the last three editions of the competition. Currently ranked fourth in Africa, it’s no surprise that their odds also come in between 7.00 and 8.00, which is a fair reflection of their capabilities. With Riyad Mahrez as captain and Vladimir Petkovic as coach, Algeria could be a strong challenger.

Nigeria Odds

The Nigerian squad is full of European-based talent, especially in their forward line. It includes the likes of Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, who will be a threat in this tournament. Having won three AFCON titles in just seven appearances, the Super Eagles are the fourth-most successful team in the competition’s history.

Their most recent triumph came in 2013, and after missing out on World Cup Qualification for next year, Eric Chelle’s men will be eager to win this competition. The Super Eagles suffered just one defeat during their journey to the AFCON finals. Having finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition of the tournament, their odds of just over 10.00 to win it this year are reasonable.

Cote d’Ivoire Odds

As the reigning champions, Cote d’Ivoire have to defend their title. They won the last edition of AFCON, which was surprising given their struggles in the group stage. However, their squad includes experienced players with young talent. If they can advance from their difficult group, winning the title for the fourth time is a realistic goal.

Currently ranked seventh in Africa, bookies have given the Elephants odds of over 13.00 to win the tournament again.

South Africa Odds

South Africa are considered as underdogs on this list, but they could surprise everyone. They’re coached by Hugo Broos, who won AFCON with Cameroon in 2017. His leadership is significant, as he guided Bafana Bafana to third place in the previous edition of the tournament.

Most players play in the local league, which means they already have strong teamwork, unlike other nations that need to build chemistry during the tournament. South Africa have only clinched the AFCON title in 1996, so their odds of over 40.00 to win it this time are fair. However, it’s worth noting that they are more than capable of beating powerhouses like Morocco and Nigeria as they have done before.

Best Betting sites with best AFCON betting odds

AFCON betting odds FAQ

This section is dedicated to some of the most asked questions about the AFCON betting odds:

Is it possible to bet on AFCON outright winners?

If you have the patience, you can place futures bets on the outright winner of the tournament.

Are AFCON betting odds fixed or do they change?

AFCON betting odds are not fixed, but they don’t change by so much. As such, you’ll surely see some fluctuations as news and events unfold.

What types of bets can I place on AFCON matches?

You can place any type of bet, ranging from match winner to futures, props, and many more.