4Rabet T20 WC Offer adds value to bets on India vs. Pakistan - Use Code ICC4RA

One of cricket’s fiercest rivalries is set to witness its latest chapter at the T20 World Cup as India prepare to take on Pakistan in Colombo. The Group A fixture between the two arch rivals will be played on Sunday, February 15.

An India-Pakistan match is always a high-stakes affair, even more so when top spot in the group is up for grabs. Defending champions India have won both of their matches thus far, as have Pakistan. Whichever team wins on Sunday will be in pole position to clinch top spot heading into the final group phase game.

If you are considering a punt on this fixture, 4Rabet has a special offer for the T20 World Cup that you may find useful. Use our exclusive 4Rabet promo code ICC4RA to get a 700% deposit match worth up to ₹20,000 spread across four deposits.

Here’s a quick overview of the 4Rabet T20 World Cup offer:

T20 WC offer: 700% up to ₹20,000

Available to: New users only

Promo code to avail offer: ICC4RA

Duration: February 7 - March 8

Minimum deposit: ₹300

Maximum bonus: ₹20,000

Wagering Requirement: 7x

Minimum odds: 1.5

Wagering period: 7 days

Exclusive to: Sports bets only

India are the clear favourites heading into the fixture. A dominant showing against Namibia on Thursday was exactly what the defending champions needed following a not-so-convincing batting display against underdogs USA in their opener. Pakistan, although they have won two in two, sparked conversations of a potential upset en route to their narrow three-wicket victory against the Netherlands.

Winner (incl. Super Over) Odds India to win 1.3 Pakistan to win 3.6

(All odds courtesy of 4Rabet and are subject to change)

4Rabet T20 World Cup Offer: Get 700% up to ₹20,000

Unlike most offers which are usually a one-time bonus, 4Rabet’s T20 World Cup promotion follows a tiered structure. Users can get up to a 700% bonus, capped at ₹20,000, across their first four deposits.

On the first deposit, you can get a 100% deposit match up to ₹5000, 150% up to ₹5000 on the second, 200% up to ₹5000 on the third, and 250% up to ₹5000 on the fourth deposit. This offer applies to all sports bets.

There are certain terms and conditions that users need to be aware of. The minimum deposit required to avail this offer is ₹300. The maximum bonus amount is capped at ₹20,000 across four deposits. The offer has a wagering requirement of 7x, and bets placed must have odds of 1.5 or above. The wagering period is 7 days for this offer.

Make sure to check all terms and conditions before claiming the 4Rabet T20 World Cup bonus.

Should you back India to win vs. Pakistan using 4Rabet’s T20 WC offer?

India has an overwhelmingly superior record in T20Is against Pakistan. Of the 16 meetings between the two sides in the game’s shorter format, India has been victorious on 13 occasions.

A big concern for India at the moment is the availability of Abhishek Sharma, who had been hospitalised in recent days following a stomach infection. It is still unclear if he will be available against Pakistan. However, this also presents an opportunity for Sanju Samson who is capable of providing explosive starts.

Ishan Kishan is on a purple patch at the moment and is fresh off a 24-ball 61 against Namibia. Kishan and Samson make for a good opening pair, who will be well complemented by Tilak Verma and the ever-reliable Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have been hot and cold on the bat. They appeared well on course to break the 200-run barrier against the USA, but that was shortly before a spectacular five-wicket collapse in just 10 balls. Against the Netherlands, they got the win, but only just, managing to win by three wickets with as many balls to spare.

So all things considered, a punt on India is the way to go, and 4Rabet’s T20 World Cup offer will help add extra value on your deposits, which you can utilise for bets on this match.

Active 4Rabet promo code and welcome offer during T20 World Cup

Apart from the T20 World Cup promotion, 4Rabet also has a welcome offer exclusively for new users of the platform. They are offering a 230% welcome bonus up to ₹23,000 on first deposits. First-time bettors on the platform can claim this welcome offer by using our exclusive 4Rabet promo code GOAL4RA.

This welcome offer is completely separate from the T20 World Cup promotion. However, both the 230% bonus and the T20 World Cup promotion is reserved exclusively for new users of the platform.

+