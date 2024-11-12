22Bet Promo Code India - 100% Up to ₹11,000 Welcome Bonus

Learn how to use the 22Bet promo code to bet on your favourite sports and games.

22Bet Promo Code: Latest Welcome Offers

Signing up on 22Bet will qualify you for two interesting welcome bonus deals. New sports bettors can grab a 100% bonus up to ₹11,000. Plus, the bookie provides a 25% daily deposit bonus for Jeton Wallet users.

Let us dig into the latest 22Bet welcome bonuses in more detail below.

22Bet Offers Offer Details Bonus Code Sports Welcome Bonus 100% welcome bonus up to ₹11,000 & 25% daily deposit bonus via Jeton Wallet 22G**** Friday Reload Bonus 100% bonus up to ₹8500 22G**** Casino Welcome Bonus 100% bonus up to ₹25,500 22G****

How to Use the 22Bet Promo Code?

See below how to register with the code to claim the new offer.

Open the 22Bet sign-up form.

Visit the 22Bet India site and hit the green registration button on the right side.

Choose the method of registration.

Then, pick your signing up option – phone, full registration or social media.

Input your details.

Now, fill in the corresponding fields with your accurate details. For example:

By phone: Input a valid phone number, currency, password, and confirmation code.

Full registration: Add your email, date of birth, name, password, currency and country.

Social networks: Select your social network channel like Google, Line X or other, as well as your country and currency.

Activate the new user offer.

Choose the registration bonus you want to pursue. Enter the 22Bet deposit promo code in its field (if one is available). You can copy and paste it directly to avoid mistakes.

Confirm registration.

Finally, hit the register to complete the procedure.

Meet the bonus terms to collect the bonus in full.

Proceed to the deposit section to find your account with a minimum deposit amount and meet the rollover terms you see.

22Bet Sports Welcome Bonus

Sports players who register at 22Bet for the first time can claim 100% up to ₹11,000 upon meeting all the requirements. This amount is enough to discover a wide variety of betting options at the bookie.

Not only that, but they can also get a 25% daily deposit bonus using Jeton Wallet. This daily deposit offer lets new sports users receive additional funds with every account deposit they make. It ultimately improves your betting experience further.

Sports Welcome Bonus Terms & Conditions

New sports bettors at 22Bet who are 18 or older can only cash out after they meet the bonus conditions. The maximum sports welcome bonus is the same as the 25% of the account deposit amount. However, it will not go above ₹3500. New bettors need at least ₹80 to receive this 100% welcome deal. To activate the Jeton bonus, the qualifying funds are ₹750.

This deal has a 5x rollover requirement applicable in accumulator bets. However, new users need to ensure that each bet includes a minimum of 3 or more events with 1.40 or more odds.

22Bet Casino Welcome Bonus

Newly signed-up 22Bet casino users 18 or older are eligible for a 100% bonus of up to ₹25,500. It requires at least ₹85 deposit in the account and gives a maximum of ₹25500.

New players cannot withdraw their funds unless they wager the bonus amount 50 times. The maximum duration to claim this new casino welcome offer is 7 days. Other general bonus conditions apply.

Additional 22Bet Promotions

Apart from welcome bonuses, 22Bet also offers other bonus deals for existing members. Some of these are:

Friday Reload Bonus

Friday Reload offers a 100% bonus up to ₹8500 when you add at least ₹85 to your account on Friday.

This sportsbook deal has a wagering of 3x valid in accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must require a minimum of three selections with odds of at least 1.40.

Accumulator Saver Offer

This Accumulator Saver promo offers a maximum free bet of ₹8500 to users. Simply place an accumulator bet of a minimum of ₹255 with at least seven or more selections on any sports event. The bookie will give 100% of your bet amount back if one of the selections fails as long as all the requirements are met.

25% Deposit Bonus with Jeton

This promo offers Jeton users a bonus of up to ₹3500. This amount is the same as 25% of the deposit funds.

The qualifying account deposit is ₹750. Existing users must also meet 5x wagering in accumulator bets. Each bet must have at least three events with 1.40 or higher odds.

Pros and Cons of Using 22Bet Promo Code

Here is the list of advantages and disadvantages we found during our 22Bet review.

Pros

Good sports welcome bonus offers.

A 25% daily deposit bonus for sports bettors via Jeton wallet.

A low minimum deposit for both offers.

22bet app is one of the best in the market

Cons

Complex wagering requirements.

Only 7 days claim period.

Sports Betting Options at 22Bet

22Bet provides numerous sports betting options, including basketball, cricket, football and more. Users can place both pre-match sports and live sports bets.

Live sports betting lets players place wagers on the matches ongoing, with odds changing as these matches progress. But, the bookie does not provide a live-streaming option. It can be a disadvantage for those who are looking to enjoy HD live streams on their favourite sports tournament.

Football Betting on 22Bet

22Bet sportsbook also doesn't disappoint football betting lovers. It provides a good variety of football tournaments and leagues with competitive odds. Below are some of the popular football tournaments available on the 22Bet website.

Premier League

Indian Super League

Champions League

World Cup

La Liga

Serie A

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

Europa League

The bookie provides plenty of football betting markets. Some of them are handicap betting, correct score, both teams to score, etc. Other benefits of football betting on 22Bet include match statistics, a user-friendly interface, and live football streaming.

22Bet Payment Methods

The bookmaker offers numerous payment choices, including cryptocurrencies like Dash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. This makes it easy for users to claim registration offers.

We have created a list of the best options in the table below.

Method Name Minimum and Maximum Deposit Amount Minimum and Maximum Withdrawal Amount UPI Fast ₹300 (Min) – ₹100,000 (Max) ₹1000 (Min) – ₹100,000 (Max) Paytm Wallet ₹300 (Min) – ₹200,000 (Max) ₹500 (Min) – ₹50,000 (Max) Google Pay ₹300 (Min) – ₹200,000 (Max) ₹500 (Min) – ₹50,000 (Max) Bank Transfer ₹300 (Min) – ₹200,000 (Max) ₹500 (Min) – ₹50,000 (Max) PhonePe ₹300 (Min) – ₹200,000 (Max) ₹500 (Min) – ₹50,000 (Max)

You can select the banking option that suits you the most. Remember, the operator processes deposits and withdrawals swiftly. However, the exact time frame depends on the method chosen.

22Bet Promo Code Review

22Bet welcome bonus deals are quite good. The best part is that receiving these offers doesn’t require any promo code. Registration at 22Bet enables you to pursue a casino bonus up to ₹25,500 or a sports bonus up to ₹11,000, along with a 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet for new users.

After evaluating these offers, we can say the minimum deposit is more than reasonable – just ₹80 (sports). It's an added benefit for newcomers who want to test the platform without spending much.

Although 5x wagering terms for new sports users are easy to meet. The only thing we did not like was the short duration (just seven days) for meeting the wagering terms.

22Bet Bonus Code FAQs

Check below the common 22Bet promo code queries.

What is the promo code for 22Bet?

Right now, there isn’t an available promo code for 22Bet. We will mention the code in our post immediately as soon as there is one.

What are the 22Bet welcome bonus details?

New bettors can claim a 100% sports bonus of up to ₹11,000 + a 25% daily deposit bonus with Jeton Wallet.

Is 22Bet legal in India?

22Bet is not illegal in India as there are no federal laws on online betting.

How do I get in contact with 22Bet Customer Support?

If you face any issues while using the latest welcome offers or code, send your complaints to the 22Bet customer support agents right away. See the contact details below:

Phone: +357 99 816806

Email: support-en@22Bet.com (Technical support)

Contact Form

We have mentioned just one email address. You can check other emails in the ‘Contacts’ section of 22Bet.

How to get an extra bonus using the 22Bet referral code?

Receiving an additional bonus with the 22Bet referral code is simple. You need to register on the 22Bet website, input the referral code while signing up and finish the process to claim the bonus offer. Make sure you meet all the relevant bonus terms, of course.