1win App Review: Guide to Download 1Win APK & iOS Latest Version

Our 1win app review will cover the detailed steps to download and install the official application for iOS and Android and other important aspects.

1win App Overview

This section will briefly highlight the most essential areas of the mobile app.

Price Free O.S Support Android & iOS Welcome Bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 (Sports) Up to ₹1,89,360 for four deposits (Casino) Languages Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, English and others Sports Betting Yes Live streaming Yes Payment Options Paytm, PhonePe, Bank Transfer, UPI and more Download Link 1win.apk

How to Download 1win APK on Android – Step-by-Step Guide

See the guide for downloading the app, which includes all the installation steps, below.

Change device 'Settings' to “Allow unknown sources.” Visit your device's Settings, Security, and then Unknown Sources. This setting will let you install the application from sources other than the Google Play Store. Click our link. Using your Android device, head to the 1win website using our link. Download the APK file. Now, find the APK Download Link. Next, click on it to initiate the download.

Installation of 1win APK for Android

After the 1win APK download is complete, follow these steps to install the application.

Find the APK file.

Go to the Downloads folder of your device and find the Downloaded APK.

Install the app.

Then, click on that file to begin the app installation.

Wait for the installation to finish.

Finally, complete the entire installation process by following the instructions on-screen. Remember, free some storage space on your gadget if you see any installation error. Also, ensure you have a stable internet.

1win App for Android

The 1win Android app lets users bet on more than 40 sports. These events offer great bet options with competitive odds. The app is built to run on a wide variety of Android tablets and smartphones. However, it's unavailable on Google Play.

Thus, users need to download the application from the official 1win site. Overall, our 1win Android app experience was good as we found everything satisfying.

System Requirements for 1win APK

Here, we will list the minimum requirements for the 1win APK download.

Android Version 6.0 or new versions Minimum Memory Required 100MB RAM 1GB Google Play Availability No

Supported Android Devices

The 1win APK is highly compatible with the following Android devices.

Google Pixel 4a

Samsung A20

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Tecno Camon 20

Moto G Power

Nokia G21

Infinix Hot 10

Samsung Galaxy A32

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Motorola Moto E

1win iOS App

The operator’s iOS mobile app offers users benefits like numerous betting options, in-plays, statistics, and more. However, it is unavailable to download from the Apple App Store, so iOS users need to download it directly from the website.

After downloading it, we discovered a fast loading time and a clean interface. Our iOS app experience was positive.

How to Download the 1win App for iOS?

See the steps below to download the mobile application on your iOS system.

Open the 1win site using your iOS device's web browser. Now, locate the iOS download link and click on it. Follow the proper details shown on the screen.

1win iOS App System Requirements

Below are the requirements for the 1win iOS application.

iOS version 8.0 or new versions Minimum Memory Required 100 MB RAM 1GB App Store Availability No

Supported iOS devices for 1win App

Here, we will introduce compatible iOS devices.

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

iPad Mini

iPad Pro 12.9-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch

iPad Air

iPhone SE

iPad 4

How to Update and Download the Latest 1win App?

1win APK download latest version is important to receive the best possible experience. Here is how to get the updated version of the 1win mobile app.

Click our link to visit the official site. Consider the 1win app download for Android again by clicking the download button. Follow the specific instructions.

Best Features of 1win App

Below, we’ll give you an insight into the 1Win application’s important features that we found while doing our 1win review.

Great Sports Betting Section

It covers a great sports betting section packed with diverse sports, betting options and markets to engage with.

Supports Live Streams

The operator offers live streaming for sports like Cricket, Dota 2 and more. Users need to log in to enjoy this service.

Statistics

The 1win application shows the stats of each match when the user clicks a graph icon alongside the selected event. It includes recent performances, winning probability for participating teams, etc.

Cashout Option

This feature lets members close their wager early and get the payout even in the case of a lost bet.

INR and Hindi Language Support

The registered mobile app users get Hindi language and INR support.

Ongoing Bonus Promotions

It has a rich promotions page that covers tons of ongoing bonus offers with good rewards for each member.

Things to Be Improved in 1win App

During our 1win app review, we found some areas where the app requires some improvement.

Withdrawals Are Not Instant

There are no immediate withdrawals when using the app, which can disappoint mobile users.

Slow Customer Service

The replies from the customer service agents are not as fast as expected.

1win Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

This app offers the following deals to newly signed-up mobile players.

Sports Welcome Bonus

You can receive a 500% welcome bonus if you use the 1win promo code. The maximum bonus amount credited is ₹80,400. The rollover term is three or higher, which requires a claim within 30 days. Of course, only players 18 or older can participate in the promotion.

How to Avail 1win Mobile App Bonus?

Here’s how to claim the available bonus offer.

Open the 1win mobile app on your device and register or log in. Use the 1win bonus code at signup (if one is available). Check the promotions section and choose the specific mobile bonus. Fund your 1win account to be eligible for the deal. Finally, claim the offer by following the terms.

1win Mobile Site vs 1win APK: Which One to Choose?

1win also supports a mobile version that features functions similar to the app, with a few differences. The main difference between 1win apk and a mobile site is the interface.

The app's responsive design adjusts automatically to the screens of compatible devices. All small buttons are also easy to access and click with even one hand. After a successful login, the sportsbook is automatically accessed.

See the table below for the main differences between the two.

Mobile Version APK/App Slow to use Quick access to available features Consumes more battery Less battery consumption No live notifications Get live notifications straight to your device Users need to enter their login credentials every time to use 1win Stay signed in after a successful login

Overall, we advise using the 1win mobile app over the mobile site due to the above-mentioned benefits.

How to Create a New Account on 1win App?

Making a new user account using the app is quite easy. Firstly, the new players need to visit the 1win site to download the app. The next steps involve picking the option for account creation (phone or email).

After inputting these details, the users will get a verification code based on the registration option they picked. Finally, they need to enter that code to verify their account. Newly signed app users can then start pursuing the welcome bonus available on the app.

How to Log in to the 1win App?

Below is the app login process in steps.

Launch the app on your device. Enter your login details. Click login to access your 1win account.

Betting Options on 1win Mobile App

Using the app, 1win mobile users can choose from plenty of betting options. Some of these are:

Live Betting

eSports Betting

Live Streaming

Cash-Out

Accumulator Betting

Quick Bet

For example, eSports lovers can wager on the different results of matches like Dota 2, League of Legends and more. Honestly, our 1win sportsbook experience via the app was excellent.

How to Place a Bet on 1win App?

Here is the process of betting on your favourite sport via the 1win online betting app.

Open the app and click Register or login. Now, enter the required details. Head to the sportsbook and choose your favourite sport. Now, click on the tournament or match you want to wager on. Pick the wagering amount and type of bet. Finally, initiate your wager on the bet slip.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in 1win App

The payment choices on the app and mobile site are similar to those on the desktop version. Each option has different limits and processing times. We advise you to see the table below before you begin any transaction at 1win.

Deposit Options Minimum Deposit Amount Maximum Deposit Amount Paytm ₹300 ₹70,000 UPI ₹300 ₹10,000 PhonePe ₹300 ₹50,000 Bank Transfer ₹300 ₹500,000

Withdrawal Options Minimum Deposit Amount Maximum Deposit Amount IMPS ₹1200 ₹50,000 Perfect Money ₹1500 ₹738,500 AstroPay ₹950 ₹80,000

Final Thoughts about 1win App

After testing the 1win app on compatible iOS and Android devices, we can say it's worth using. We are fully satisfied with it. The app’s interface is also intuitive. It offers tons of casino games and bet options on sports. Cash out, live bets, and live streaming features further make the overall experience amazing.

1win App FAQs

Find some of the related 1win betting app queries here.

Is it legal to download 1win app in India?

Yes. Indians can legally download the app. Thanks to the Curacao licence, which ensures the platform follows global standards. Simply, click one of the links in our review to visit the official site.

How to install the 1win APK?

Users can install the 1win APK by allowing Unknown Sources in settings. Find the file and click on it. Finally, follow the instructions on the screen to finish the process.

How to download the 1win app on my Android phone?

To download the application on your Android device, go to the official site using our link. Then, find the download link for Android and click on it.

How to update the 1win app?

Simply, head to the official site of the operator using our link and download the app again. It will give you the current version of the app.