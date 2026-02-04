Which football teams have won the quadruple?

Winning one major trophy in any given season is a notable achievement, not to mention two or three.

Certain teams are, however, capable of sustaining challenges for silverware on multiple fronts, with several additions being made to well-stocked cabinets.

Has a club ever managed to sweep the board by completing a quadruple in a single campaign? GOAL takes a look...

What is a quadruple in football?

For a soccer club to win a quadruple it means that they have won four trophies in a single season.

For example, if a team has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League, it is generally agreed that they have won a 'true' quadruple.

In official terms, a 'true' quadruple is when a club wins all four of the major trophies in a single campaign, not across a calendar year.

A team can win four trophies and call it winning a quadruple, but true pedants and football purists will say that trophies like the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup do not count towards 'quadruple' tallies as they are not considered to be major trophies by the majority of people.

Similarly, a 'treble' is when a single team wins three major trophies in a single season, and the 'double' is when a team collects two pieces of major silverware.

Bayern won the unofficial quadruple when they lifted the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League in 2019-20. They went on to win the Club World Cup a few months later, which means that they won four titles but not the true quadruple.

Similarly, Pep Guardiola won six trophies in the 2009 calendar year as manager of Barcelona - the Champions League, La Liga, Spanish Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Copa del Rey.

But he was unable to win the proper quadruple in 2009-10, falling short in the Champions League semi-finals while picking up the Spanish Cup and La Liga trophies.

Has a Premier League team ever won the quadruple?

No Premier League side has managed to win a true quadruple.

The closest any side has got was in 1998-99 when Manchester United completed a historic treble - with a League Cup triumph eluding the Red Devils as they tumbled out of that competition at the quarter-final stage against Tottenham.

Manchester City, meanwhile, collected all three domestic trophies in 2018-19 but slipped out of continental competition in the quarter-finals - they also won the Community Shield that year.

Arsenal remain very much in contention for a quadruple in 2025-26, with the Gunners leading the Premier League title race, booking their place in the Carabao Cup final and continuing to compete in the FA Cup, as well as the Champions League.

Clubs to win four titles

No team in the top five major European leagues has won the true quadruple, though many clubs have won four titles in a season.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid have enjoyed multiple quadruple seasons, while Manchester United did it in 2008-09 and Manchester City did in in 2018-19.

Celtic won the true quadruple in 1966-67, as they had won the European Cup, Scottish First Division, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in a single season.



Club Times won Years won Paris Saint-Germain 5 2014-15, 2015-16, 2017-18, 2019-20, 2024-25 Barcelona 3 2009-10, 2011-12, 2015-16 Rangers 3 1929-30, 1933-34, 1975-76 Bayern Munich 3 2012-13, 2013-14, 2020-21 Santos 2 1962, 1963 Celtic 2 1907-08, 1974-75 River Plate 2 1941, 1986 Porto 2 1987-88, 2010-11 Real Madrid 2 2016-17, 2017-18

The above table is incomplete, with a selection of high profile examples chosen.