Where to watch and live stream Liga MX Femenil soccer

The Liga MX Femenil is the top division of women's soccer in Mexico and was founded in December 2016.

The maiden season in 2017 comprised 16 teams and saw Chivas Femenil winning the Apertura season. By 2019, the league expanded to 18 teams and started attracting top talent from all around Mexico, as well as abroad. The competition is divided into two annual tournaments - Apertura, which is held from July to December, and Clausura, which is played from January to May. Each tournament has playoffs.

In this article, GOAL brings forward to you all the important information regarding the Liga MX Femenil's upcoming fixtures and the broadcast details.

Upcoming Liga MX Femenil TV schedule

Where to watch Liga MX Femenil for free

Liga MX Femenil, the premier competition for Mexican women's soccer, can be streamed on Fubo.

If you're not already subscribed, you can check out their service for the next five days with a free trial.

Where to watch Liga MX Femenil worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch Liga MX Femenil soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster Mexico Televisa, Fox Sports Mexico, TV Azteca USA Fubo

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Liga MX Femenil game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN) like ExpressVPN.

Where to watch Liga MX Femenil with Spanish commentary

The Liga MX Femenil can be seen with a Spanish commentary on Fubo Latino through channels like Univision and TUDN. ViX, Telemundo Deportes/Universo and Fox Deportes air select games in Spanish language.