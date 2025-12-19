VIDEO: USMNT star Daryl Dike reveals secrets behind meteoric rise and names his 'best' opponent

USMNT star Daryl Dike is the latest high-profile guest to join Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast. The West Bromwich Albion star opens up on his journey through college soccer, facing Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger, and naming the best opponent he's gone head-to-head with throughout a meteoric rise that has earned him 10 international caps ahead of the 2026 World Cup.