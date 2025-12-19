How to buy Tunisia AFCON 2025/26 tickets: Prices, dates, locations & more

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching, kicking off on 21 December in Morocco, and promises nearly a month of high-octane football, breathtaking goals, and moments fans will never forget.

Tunisia heads into the tournament as one of Africa’s most respected teams. The Carthage Eagles combine a wealth of experience with emerging talent, delivering a squad capable of tactical brilliance and electrifying play. Every match presents a chance for the team to shine, making them a must-watch for football fans across the continent.

For those looking to catch Tunisia live, early planning is key. This GOAL guide lays out everything you need to know, from fixtures and stadiums to ticket prices and buying tips, so fans can secure their seats and follow Tunisia’s AFCON 2025 journey every step of the way.

Which Teams Are Competing in AFCON 2025?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations brings together 24 of Africa’s finest national teams, all vying for the continent’s most coveted football trophy and the chance to be crowned champions.

The group stage draw is set, promising captivating matchups right from the start:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

With a mix of established heavyweights and surprise contenders, each group is packed with potential drama. Fans can expect fierce battles, stunning goals, and unexpected twists as teams fight for a place in the knockout rounds.

When is the African Cup of Nations 2025?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) is set to take place in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, offering nearly four weeks of high-intensity football as Africa’s top national teams compete for the continent’s most prestigious prize.

Tunisia has been drawn into Group C alongside Nigeria, Uganda, and Tanzania, a group that promises competitive and thrilling encounters as the Carthage Eagles aim to make a strong run in the tournament.

All of Tunisia’s group-stage matches will take place in Rabat, giving fans the chance to watch top-level football in the Moroccan capital. The scheduled fixtures for Tunisia:

Date Match Location Tickets 23 Dec 2025, 15:00 GMT Tunisia vs Uganda Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat Tickets 27 Dec 2025, 17:30 GMT Nigeria vs Tunisia Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat Tickets 30 Dec 2025, 16:00 GMT Tunisia vs Tanzania Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat Tickets

Fans can expect high-stakes football, passionate atmospheres, and thrilling moments as Tunisia looks to advance to the knockout rounds.

How to buy Tunisia’s AFCON tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 African Cup of Nations are available across multiple price categories to suit all fans. Official prices from CAF start at around 100 MAD (≈ $11 USD) for standard group-stage matches, with higher categories going up to 400 MAD (≈ $43 USD) depending on seating and match importance. Prices rise for the knockout rounds, with quarter-finals around 600 MAD (≈ $65 USD) and semi-finals and the final up to 900 MAD (≈ $97 USD) for top-category seats.

High demand, particularly for popular teams such as Algeria, Morocco, and Nigeria, means tickets can sell out quickly, often within hours of release. Fans looking to secure seats may turn to trusted resale platforms like StubHub & Ticombo, though prices on the secondary market are generally higher than face value due to strong demand.

For those seeking a premium matchday experience, official hospitality packages are available, offering perks such as VIP seating, catering, exclusive lounges, and behind-the-scenes access. To maximize your chances of getting the best seats, it’s recommended to book early through official channels, check resale platforms promptly, and consider hospitality options for high-demand knockout-stage matches.

Where will the AFCON 2025 be played?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) will take place across six host cities in Morocco, utilizing nine stadiums that have either been newly built or upgraded to meet international standards. The tournament will feature matches from the group stage all the way through to the final, providing world-class facilities for both players and fans.