How to watch Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks NBA Cup West Quarterfinal game: Tip-off time, cable channels, RSNs, livestream providers, international coverage

Toronto Raptors host New York Knicks in NBA Cup action later today and GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

This emotionally charged showdown is the first high-stakes elimination game between the two franchises since the blockbuster trade that sent OG Anunoby to New York in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, adding a thick layer of drama to an already intense rivalry. The Raptors, who clinched the top seed in Group A, earned home-court advantage for this knockout round and will be looking to leverage a playoff-like atmosphere to snap a recent three-game losing streak.

The Knicks, meanwhile, enter as the Wild Card, riding a wave of momentum. Statistically, the teams are closely matched, with New York holding a slight edge in scoring and rebounding, while Toronto boasts a higher assist rate, setting the stage for a battle of contrasting styles. The game is packed with compelling subplots, none bigger than the "Trade Bowl" itself. The wing matchup will be critical, as RJ Barrett, playing with a point to prove against his former team, will likely face off against the elite defensive prowess of his old teammate, OG Anunoby.

Anunoby's primary assignment, however, may be to contain Brandon Ingram, who has been Toronto's offensive engine. If Anunoby succeeds, the scoring burden will shift to Barrett and Scottie Barnes to generate offense against a notoriously tough Tom Thibodeau-coached defense.

Another key duel will be in the backcourt, where Immanuel Quickley goes up against his former mentor, Jalen Brunson. For the Raptors to succeed, Quickley must not only manage the offense efficiently but also challenge Brunson on the defensive end and push the pace. In the frontcourt, Scottie Barnes, recently named Defensive Player of the Month, will be pivotal. His ability to roam and provide help defense will be tested by the Knicks' offensive schemes, while Jakob Poeltl will be tasked with battling inside. Historically, the Knicks have had the upper hand, winning their last five meetings against the Raptors, a trend Toronto will be desperate to reverse on their home floor.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks online - national and local U.S. TV channels & live streams

All NBA Cup knockout round games, including this one the Raptors and the Knicks will be shown live nationally on Amazon Prime Video. This means you can watch the remainder of the tournament without needing cable or a separate pay-TV subscription.

Along with a large catalog of movies and TV series including many Amazon Originals, Prime Video is currently priced at $14.99. It also comes with all of the additional benefits, including quick deliveries, that you get with the standard $8.99 plan.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks kick-off time

NBA Scotiabank Arena

Team news & squads

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks lineups TOR - Line up 30 Ochai Agbaji

4 Scottie Barnes

3 Brandon Ingram

19 Jakob Poeltl

23 Jamal Shead Substitutes 1 Gradey Dick

24 Chucky Hepburn

— A.J. Lawson

54 Sandro Mamukelashvili

55 Alijah Martin

2 Jonathan Mogbo

12 Collin Murray-Boyles

17 Garrett Temple

14 Ja'Kobe Walter NYK - Line up 8 OG Anunoby

25 Mikal Bridges

11 Jalen Brunson

3 Josh Hart

32 Karl-Anthony Towns Substitutes — Jordan Clarkson

51 Mohamed Diawara

20 Tosan Evbuomwan

55 Ariel Hukporti

13 Tyler Kolek

9 Kevin McCullar Jr.

23 Mitchell Robinson

28 Guerschon Yabusele

Form

TOR - Form All Toronto Raptors 113 - 121 Boston Celtics L

Toronto Raptors 86 - 111 Charlotte Hornets L

Toronto Raptors 120 - 123 LA Lakers L

Toronto Raptors 121 - 118 Portland Trail Blazers W

New York Knicks 116 - 94 Toronto Raptors L NYK - Form All New York Knicks 106 - 100 Orlando Magic W

New York Knicks 146 - 112 Utah Jazz W

New York Knicks 119 - 104 Charlotte Hornets W

Boston Celtics 123 - 117 New York Knicks L

New York Knicks 116 - 94 Toronto Raptors W

Head-to-Head Record