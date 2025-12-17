How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham in Carabao Cup action as the holders look to hit back after weekend derby humiliation

Here is where to find Newcastle United vs Fulham live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

If you are in the United States, you can watch the game free with a free seven Paramount+ trial.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bruno Guimares described Sunday's defeat against Sunderland as a "humiliation" as Newcastle United continue the defence of their Carabao Cup crown this week. They welcome Fulham to St James’ Park in the quarter-finals.

The Magpies lifted the trophy at Wembley last season with a memorable victory over Liverpool, ending a long wait for major silverware. Eddie Howe’s side are now aiming to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the third time in four seasons, underlining their growing pedigree in domestic cup football.

Victories over Bradford City and Tottenham have already put Newcastle within touching distance of another last-four appearance, and Howe will hope home advantage once again proves decisive as he looks to add further honours to his reign.

Fulham, however, arrive on Tyneside determined to spoil the party. Marco Silva’s side overcame Bristol City and Cambridge United before needing a penalty shootout to edge past League One Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round.

The Cottagers were last at this stage of the competition in the 2023-24 campaign, when they defeated Everton on penalties before bowing out to eventual winners Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Newcastle United team news

Eddie Howe may be tempted to rotate his squad with one eye on Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea. However, following a disappointing Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland, the Newcastle boss could limit changes as he looks for an immediate response from his players.

Dan Burn is expected to miss out after suffering a rib injury at the Stadium of Light. Kieran Trippier, Emil Krath, William Osula, Nick Pope and Sven Botman are also unavailable.

Fulham team news

Fulham, meanwhile, will be without their AFCON representatives Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze, a significant blow to Silva’s hopes of navigating this quarter-final tie. Sasa Lukic, Jorge Cuenca and record signing Kevin are expected to deputise.

Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined through injury.

