An uncharacteristically out-of-sorts Manchester City hosts rock-bottom Wolves in a Premier League match they simply can't afford to lose.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Wolves will kick off on 24 Jan 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

It's no understatement to suggest that Man City are in something of a crisis. The Citizens won four consecutive Premier League titles between 2021 and 2024, but got dethroned last season, and a title tilt this time around looks unlikely. Pep Guardiola's side have picked up just three points from their last four league matches and find themselves seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal. The most recent EPL defeat was a particularly painful one, 2-0 at Old Trafford against Man United.

Wolves aren't doing much better, but there have been signs of life in recent games. They're unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, a sequence which has included draws with Everton, Man United and Newcastle, a first win of the league season against West Ham and a 6-1 thumping of Shrewsbury in the FA Cup 3rd round.

Key stats, injuries, suspensions

City is still without key injured defenders Josko Gvardiol, John Stones and Ruben Dias. Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzales are also all out.

Wolves must do without Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Toti and Leon Chiwome.

Despite their struggles, City still have 14 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

Erling Haaland has just one goal in his last eight games, and it was a penalty against Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

Wolves are the first EPL team to go four games unbeaten while bottom since West Brom in 2018.

