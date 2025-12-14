Here is where to find Brentford vs Leeds live in English language speaking markets as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|Watch Link
|USA
|NBC Sports
|nbcsports.com/watch
|Canada
|DAZN
|dazn.com/ca
|Africa
|SuperSport
|supersport.com
|Great Britain
|Sky Sports
|sky.com/watch
|India
|JioStar
|jiostar.com
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|stan.com.au
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
A high-stakes Premier League "six-pointer" at the bottom of the table. Brentford (14th, 19 pts) are looking to arrest a mini-slump after back-to-back defeats to North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs. Leeds United (17th, 15 pts) are fighting for survival but arrive with renewed confidence after a massive week where they took points off heavy hitters (including a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool).