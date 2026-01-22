Young Man Utd duo who were criticised by former boss Ruben Amorim set to leave Old Trafford on Championship loans

Midfielder Collyer is on the verge of sealing an imminent switch to Hull City, a move that offers a chance at redemption following a frustrating first half of the season. The 22-year-old had been on loan at West Brom but saw his progress stalled by a groin injury and a lack of selection, a situation that drew public criticism from former United boss Amorim in December.

Amorim, who was sacked earlier this month, had highlighted Collyer’s struggles as an example of the difficulties United's academy graduates were facing in bridging the gap to senior football. Speaking candidly about the midfielder’s situation just weeks before his own departure, Amorim did not mince his words regarding the futility of a loan spell where a player remains on the sidelines.

“I’m always talking about the same thing, Toby [Collyer] and this injury is returning here,” Amorim said in December. “He played, he’s from the academy, he played here, went to West Bromwich, he’s not playing.”

Defending his use of young players in the first-team, he accused the academy products of being "entitled", saying: “We don't need to be always with accolades in everything in every situation, we are not helping. That's why when you guys talk about a lot of players nowadays that they go against the clubs and everything happened because they feel entitlement. .. I think it's something in our club, and we talk about the players sometimes forget about what it means to play for Manchester United. We as a club sometimes forget who we are and that's that's the feeling that I have. I understand everything is the environment, is the moment of the players, the kids they feel entitled."

The move to Hull City presents a completely different challenge and environment for Collyer. Unlike his stint at the Hawthorns, he joins a Tigers side firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion. Hull currently sit fourth in the Championship table, just three points adrift of second-placed Ipswich Town. If Collyer can shake off the groin issue that has kept him out since November and break into the side, he could play a pivotal role in a Premier League promotion push.