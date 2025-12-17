'I'm known for winning titles, not saying stupid things' - Jose Mourinho hits back at 'mind games' reputation as Benfica coach explains press conference approach

Mourinho, never one to shy away from a confrontation, has moved to dismantle the long-held myth that his success is derived from psychological warfare and media manipulation. The Benfica manager, whose side is currently enjoying a rich vein of form, took umbrage at the suggestion that his press conference demeanour is a calculated "act", insisting instead that his legacy is built on cold, hard silverware.

Throughout a managerial career that has spanned spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma and Fenerbahce, Mourinho has often been painted as the master of the "dark arts" of communication. From crowning himself the "Special One" to his infamous "campaign against Chelsea" monologues, the 62-year-old is widely viewed as a manager who uses the microphone as a weapon to distract opponents and shield his players.