‘We were expecting better' - Paul Pogba's Monaco struggles are 'tough for everyone in the family', says his brother Mathias
Comeback reality hits hard after high expectations
Pogba’s highly anticipated return to professional football with Monaco has hit a significant roadblock, with the midfielder struggling to shake off persistent fitness issues. After signing for the Principality club last summer following the end of his reduced doping ban, the 32-year-old was hoping to reignite his career in Ligue 1. However, the World Cup winner has been sidelined since December 5 with a recurring calf injury, leading to his exclusion from Monaco’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages.
Speaking on RMC Sport, Mathias offered a sombre assessment of his brother's current condition. He suggested that expectations for Paul's immediate impact were perhaps too high given his long absence from the game, and that the harsh reality of elite-level intensity has caught up with him.
"It's frustrating, not just for him but for everyone in the family. I told him that he couldn't be back at 100 per cent straight away," Mathias said, reflecting on the initial excitement surrounding the move. "We expected better from his return. But this is the reality. The body is not used to this sort of rhythm at high intensity."
'We aren't robots' - Mathias on physical toll
Mathias explained that while the family remains supportive, there is a collective sense of frustration regarding the physical setbacks. He highlighted the extreme difficulty of adapting to the rhythm of professional football after two years in the wilderness, noting that Paul’s body is essentially sending warning signs due to the sudden increase in workload.
"We aren't robots," Mathias continued. "When you come back, you have to do it bit by bit otherwise it sends you signals. That is exactly what is happening to him."
Mental struggle for 'resilient' midfielder
Beyond the physical issues, Mathias revealed the psychological strain the situation is placing on the former Manchester United midfielder and his inner circle. Having fought a long legal battle to clear his name and return to the pitch, suffering a recurring muscle injury has been a bitter blow for a player desperate to prove he still belongs at the top level.
"We are patient and resilient. He will have that patience to get back to his best level," he added. "He is working. It's more mentally that it becomes difficult. You have high expectations. You are enthusiastic and then you get stabbed in the back again. It's about bouncing back again and again. It's a combination of things. There's the desire to get back on the pitch, but the body is telling you not to go too fast. There are percentages everywhere: physical, cardio, mental… We will have to be patient. We've always taken it one day at a time."
He added: "We send him messages of encouragement. The rest is up to him to manage. He's known this world for years. We're just doing our part, the rest is up to him."
Champions League omission compounds misery
The injury has already had tangible consequences for Pogba's season. Monaco recently confirmed their squad for the Champions League knockout stages, and Pogba was the high-profile omission. The decision underscores the uncertainty surrounding his return date and the club's need to rely on fully fit players for crucial European ties.
While the club publicly maintains that they are managing his fitness carefully, the lack of a clear timeline is concerning for supporters who hoped to see the 2018 World Cup winner back to his best. For now, Pogba remains stuck in a cycle of rehabilitation, fighting a "global battle" to save his season and perhaps his career at the highest level.
